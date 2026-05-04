We Try the Entire Menu at Taco Juancho — Here’s What to Order

These street tacos in Uptown just got designated as some of the best new kids on the block.

These days, the streets of Oak Lawn are dotted with more and more expensive neighborhood restaurants and a smattering of fine-dining options with Michelin and James Beard recognition. But a vestige of the Oak Lawn that once was remains, with new affordable places still popping up. One such spot is Taco Juancho, which opened in September 2025 and was recently anointed as one of the “hottest” new taquerias in the nation. It’s a Mexico City-inspired taqueria from Alejandra Murillo, who previously owned Torterías El Atoron.

Taco Juanchos leans into orange. Photo by Courtney Smith

It’s similar in vibes to Chilangos, Donde Los Tacos and Tacos El Metro — bright orange everywhere, neon signs, deeply uncomfortable metal chairs, you know the drill. The menu has an array of street tacos, served in freshly made corn tortillas, with a long list of proteins and some vegetarian options. Yes, you can get a Jarrito, a Mexican Coke, or a frozen margarita. But there is a lot more to explore.

Must-Orders

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Gaonera de Ribeye ($7.96): The very best thing here is this shaved rib-eye inside a blue corn tortilla, with melted cheese. Topped with grilled onions and green bell peppers, the meat is soft and luscious, perfectly tender with little fat. All that cheese is just a divine addition. It will make you stand up and yell ¡Ahuevo! The only thing we suggest adding is some guacamole, because the luxurious healthy fats in it play so nicely with the lean meat and cheese.

Taco Juancho’s blue corn rib-eye taco steals the show. Photo by Courtney Smith

Huitlacoche Quesadilla ($7.95): One thing you need to know about Mexico City quesadillas is that they don’t necessarily include cheese — for that, you just order con queso. Cheese is kept to a minimum here to make room for fresh corn kernels, corn fungus widely called a Mexican truffle, mushrooms, and grilled onions, all served on a blue corn tortilla.

Barbacoa taco ($2.99): Whatever this place is doing to mix up its barbacoa is working soooooooo well. One bite into this is a step into the gates of heaven. It’s smoky, spicy, acidic and earthy all at once. It’s so easy to take down a whole plate of these. Also served in the blue corn quesadillas, if you want it with some queso.

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The trio ($7.25): Don’t just go for one when you can have all three: chips with salsa, white queso and guacamole. Each is the platonic ideal of the dish, and that white queso has quite a little kick to it. Plus, the servings are big enough to adorn your tacos.

Pretty Darn Good

Suadero, Nopalitos, Asada and Chicharron Prensado tacos ($2.99 each) — Look, these are all adequate and enjoyable. The suadero and asada were tops, while the nopalitos and chicharron lagged slightly behind but were still good. The barbacoa is simply miles better than any of these, but if you want something with less of a stewed vibe and more of a sliced meat vibe, these are all solid options. Mix and match any of them into a great plate of street tacos.

Wouldn’t Do It Again

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Pollo, campechano and pastor tacos ($2.99 each): The pollo is dry, especially compared to any other meat. So was the pastor. Maybe they’re better earlier in the day, but both had the feel of having sat out in a try under heat lamps for too long. The campechano was just a let-down because the textures weren’t what I hoped for. The pork skin wasn’t crispy and the mixture of meats didn’t flow together harmoniously.

Frozen mango margarita ($9.99): It was fine, but felt expensive for the size and quality. And it is served in a disposable cup, which doesn’t feel fun. When I go back again, I will order the Paloma, which comes in a beautiful clay mug.

Taco Juancho, 3604 Oak Lawn Ave. Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.