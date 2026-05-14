Restaurants

Seafood Swap: Rex’s Seafood To Close, Replaced By Dock Local

You have until May 17 to grab your favorite bite at Rex's at the Dallas Farmers Market - although the flagship location in North Dallas will remain open.
By Aaren ProdyMay 14, 2026
Lobsta Grilled Cheese from Dock Local - Samantha Marie Photography
Coming soon to the Dallas Farmers Market.

Samantha Marie Photography
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Rex’s Seafood Market has been a fixture at the Dallas Farmers Market for over a decade, but this summer, a seafood swap is happening. 

Rex’s is closing on Sunday, May 17, and Dock Local is opening in its place sometime this summer. 

Dock Local is a premium yet casual coastal-cuisine concept founded by Maryland native chef Brett Curtis. It started as a food truck in 2016 and has since grown into a multi-location concept with three restaurants in North Texas and one in Tennessee.

The new farmers’ market location will be the fifth nationwide. 

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Dock Local will bring signature East Coast-inspired seafood dishes to one of the busiest (yet landlocked) corners of the farmer’s market food hall.

Chef Curtis’ strategy is to open in energetic and community-driven culinary hubs. The other three Dock Local locations in Dallas are inside food halls: The Exchange Hall in Downtown Dallas, Legacy Food Hall in Plano and Harvest Hall in Grapevine. 

“The Farmers Market is such an iconic gathering place for Dallas, and stepping into this space allows us to connect with a diverse, food-loving community in a really meaningful way,” Curtis says. 

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The menu is almost entirely from-scratch and will likely aggravate anyone from the Northeast, especially Boston: they put cheese on lobster. We can vouch for the Lobsta grilled cheese, seafood tacos and Maine lobster rolls.

The Future for Rex’s

With Rex’s Seafood closing in downtown Dallas, its flagship location at 6713 W. Northwest Highway will become the sole focus. The Bellomy family, who is behind the concept, is also involved with other projects around the city, according to The Dallas Morning News. 

In 2023, they purchased S&D Oyster, a seafood shop on McKinney Avenue that will celebrate its 50th birthday in the fall. They are also involved with the expansion of Sueño, a Richardson-born concept that is opening a new location in Snider Plaza.

Closing the farmers market location was a natural next step for the family as they put their focus on the flagship restaurants and other full-service dining models. 

Rex’s Seafood Market will close on Sunday, May 17. 

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Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.

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