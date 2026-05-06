A Greek-Style Coffee Shop Is Currently North Dallas’ Best-Kept Lobby Secret

The steady sound of grinding espresso and quiet conversation fills YiaYia’s Coffee House, a small shop tucked inside a North Dallas condominium building, Preston Tower. The cozy café has become a regular stop for many North Texas residents, drawn in not by flashy décor but by the warm welcome of owner Nassos Tsafalopoulos.

Tsafalopoulos discovered his passion for coffee and hospitality early. At 15, he helped at a neighborhood coffee bar owned by his best friend’s father in Greece. Watching customers gather around simple cups of espresso, he realized how much he enjoyed the routine and the culture that surrounded coffee.

“I always had the passion for coffee,” he says. “It became my passion from the beginning.”

After finishing school, he moved to England to attend college. While studying business, he worked as a barista to support himself. Those years behind the counter strengthened his skills and deepened his appreciation for coffee. Even after he started a career in banking, the idea of running his own shop never left him.

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Eventually, he moved to the U.S. and decided it was time to finally pursue the dream he had carried since he was a teenager.

In 2016, he opened a tiny booth at the Dallas Farmers Market with only two tables, a coffee machine, and a few trays of Greek pastries. Then he moved to the Frisco farmers market, known for its foot traffic and strong support for local vendors, which provided a larger platform for small businesses to gain visibility.

“I was selling Greek pastries and Greek-style coffee at the time,” he explains. “I was offered a spot at the Frisco Market, and that is where everything took off.”

What Sets It Apart

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YiaYia’s Coffee House is known for its strong European influence. Two drinks set it apart: freddo espresso and freddo cappuccino — cold, whipped espresso drinks that are smooth, creamy, slightly frothy, and staples of Greek coffee culture.

He brings a Greek approach to his coffee, keeping the drinks simple, bold, and made the way he learned back home.

According to TasteAtlas, espresso freddo is ranked as the world’s No. 2 coffee, and freddo cappuccino is ranked No. 5, making them among the most highly rated coffees worldwide.

“My place is the only place you can find them in DFW,” Tsafalopoulos adds, which makes this space a destination for many Greeks in North Texas.

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Focus on Quality

As his customer base grew, so did his focus on quality. Tsafalopoulos also pays close attention to his ingredients. He studies beans and how climate affects flavor. For example, he says beans grown during unusually rainy seasons tend to have a softer, more muted flavor, while beans grown during dry years develop a stronger, more concentrated flavor.

“You have to study a lot,” he explains. “Every year is different; it depends on the climate and everything that goes into it.”

He likes medium-roast coffees because he says they bring out the flavor without making the coffee too strong. After deciding on roast level, he selects beans from regions he trusts. He often chooses Colombian and Costa Rican beans and blends South American and African beans for his Italian-style espresso.

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Yiayia’s started in the Dallas Farmers Market, and now has a weekend location in the Frisco Farmers Market and inside Preston Tower. Photo by Ashley Perez

To him, coffee is far more than a drink.

“For me, everything that goes into making coffee is an art,” he says. “When I am making the coffee, it is like a canvas.”

Customers notice that care. One of them is Jonah Silverthorn, who first met Tsafalopoulos at the Frisco Market in 2019. When the shop later moved to its North Dallas location, Silverthorn followed and has been loyal ever since.

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“We only make his coffee at my house,” Silverthorn says. “I come here every Tuesday for his coffee. He makes everybody feel like he’s your best friend.”

He buys the beans directly from Tsafalopoulos so he can enjoy a cup at home that tastes closer to the authentic Greek coffee.

Silverthorn’s favorite drink is the freddo cortado, a chilled espresso topped with a dash of cinnamon.

“It is so good,” he adds. “I’ve been to Italy and France and ordered a cortado, but it does not compare to Nassos’.”

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No Gimmicks

YiaYia’s Coffee House is simple by design. It doesn’t rely on trendy décor or complicated drinks. Instead, it focuses on quality and a welcoming environment. Over time, that approach has helped build a loyal community of regulars.

Even after years of hard work, Tsafalopoulos still approaches each day behind the counter with the mindset he learned as a teenager in Greece — treat coffee with respect and people with warmth. Most mornings, he stands at the espresso machine, greeting regulars by name as he prepares their drinks.

“Coffee,” he says, “is meant to be shared.”

And as another fresh cup of coffee leaves his hands and reaches a waiting customer, it’s clear that sharing is exactly what keeps his shop grounded and growing.

Yiayia’s Coffee House, Preston Tower 6211 W. Northwest Highway, Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Frisco Farmers Market, Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.