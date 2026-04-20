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Bags Can’t Fly Free, But a Case of Wine Can: Southwest Airlines Says Load Up, Winos

If you're heading to wine country, your cabernet sauvignon flies home free.
By Lauren Drewes DanielsApril 20, 2026
wine section at Eataly
There are now more ways to get great wine home.

Lauren Drewes Daniels
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Dallas-born and raised Southwest Airlines was the darling of North Texas flyers. For decades, those who wanted to get away typed in IFLYSWA (the original website) first. Recent changes alienated some of its customer base, particularly after it started charging for bags. It also has a new boarding policy.

Recently, the airline announced it’s launching a new wine program, Sip and Ship, aligned with new service to Santa Rosa, California, in the heart of Sonoma County’s wine country. From a press release:

“To celebrate the airline’s wine country expansion, Southwest® will introduce a new Sip and Ship™ program1, which will allow Southwest Customers to check one case of wine at no cost from select West Coast locations starting later this month.”

The qualifier 1 is lengthy, for the TLDR set:

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  • Of course, the passenger must be 21 or older.
  • Must be one case of wine in its original unopened container.
  • The case has to be securely packaged in a leak-proof bag.
  • Twelve bottles only, no more than 50 pounds.
  • Southwest Airlines does not accept liability for breakage.

Wine Destinations

The Sip and Ship program launches Friday, April 24, and you must depart from the West Coast (see full list below). But you can’t Sip and Ship wine from, say, Dallas to Austin. Big bummer. Sip and Ship is available for departures from the airport codes listed below to anywhere Southwest flies:

  • California — BUR, FAT, LAX, OAK, ONT, SNA, PSP, SMF, SAN, SFO, SJC, SBA, STS, LGB
  • Idaho – BOI
  • Oregon – EUG, PDX
  • Washington – SEA, GEG

Related

Trouble in Wine Country

The California wine industry has not aged well. It was recently described as a “bloodbath” by an industry expert. A shift in drinking habits, oversupply, economic pressure and environmental issues have all had a part.

Rising flight costs to California have likely hurt tourism, too. Ticket prices are up 14.9% from just last year, according to NerdWallet.

Just for grins, we looked at flights on Southwest to Santa Rosa in July, when it’s hot and everyone needs an escape. A round-trip ticket (Wednesday – Sunday) with one stop each way is a bit over $600 per person. A few years ago, flights from Dallas to LAX were half of that.

Your checked luggage will still cost you. On April 9, the airline raised its rates to $45 for the first bag and $55 for the second, a $10 increase for each.

Yes, they’re going to check your case of wine at the airport. So, no, you can’t disguise your bag as a case of wine. We wouldn’t blame you for trying, though.

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Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas’ evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.

lauren.daniels@dallasobserver.com

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