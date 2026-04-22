NYC-Famous Bakery Opens New Dallas Location in Lakewood

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Maman, the French-inspired cafe and NYC cult favorite, debuted in Dallas at the end of last year. We love the Texas-exclusive pastry here, but we generally prefer to snag goods from our favorite local bakeries.

Following its near instant success in the Park Cities, the bakery is opening a second location in Lakewood at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane on Thursday, April 23. Maman will be inside Lakewood’s Hillside Village, sharing the area with Olivella’s Pizza and Wine, Hudson House and Dream Cafe.

The Lakewood location will have the same South of France signature aesthetic. Drenched in French blue and white, the space has vintage-inspired furniture, painted brick, warm wood tones and seasonal floral arrangements. And rainbow beets.

The Menu

Maman’s 4,260-square-foot footprint will welcome diners with all-day cafe fare, inside or on the enclosed patio. Contactless pick-up is another option for on-the-go diners. The full espresso menu and tea program will be served with Maman’s housemade pastries. There are also light bites like salads and sandwiches. The smashed avocado tartine with rainbow beets is a popular option at the Park Cities spot, because, of course, it is.

When the first Dallas location opened, it featured exclusive Dallas offerings, like a salted caramel pecan pie roll that was painfully amazing. Those same pastries and drinks will be available at the Lakewood location, like the magnolia sweet tea fizz (magnolia tea-based drink with local honey and Topo Chico) and the cheesy brisket croissant roll (French-style croissant filled with Texas smoked brisket, sharp cheddar cheese and wholegrain mustard and herbs).

Maman’s curated selection of retail items and seasonal partnerships will also be at this location. Yes, that includes Oprah’s favorite cookie and the Martha Stewart collaboration.

Opening Day

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Opening day for Maman Lakewood will start at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting. The first 100 guests to make a purchase will receive complimentary cookies and a tote. And from 3:30 to 6 p.m., onsite charm bar Charm Haven will be there, and will be giving out free croissant charms to anyone who makes a purchase of at least $15.

Regular Hours and Vibes

Maman Lakewood will open at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane in Lakewood on Thursday, April 23. It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Maman, “mother” in French, debuted as a French-inspired cafe in Soho, NYC, in 2014. Locals and international visitors celebrated the concept, and it has now expanded to 50 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and in Canada.

This new location will be Maman’s second in both Dallas and Texas.