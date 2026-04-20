PopUp Bagels Opens in Dallas This Week. Here’s the Info & ‘No-No’ List

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Back in January, PopUp Bagels made an exciting announcement that it was opening its first bagel shop in Texas sometime this year. Now it’s official.

PopUp Bagels will be opening on Friday, April 24, at 5450 W. Lovers Lane. This may be the first shop to open in Texas, but 12 more stores are on the horizon across Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

Dallas takes bragging rights, though.

There are plenty of great bagels in Dallas. What’s the hubbub with PopUp Bagels, and why is it one of the most talked-about bagel shops from coast to coast?

Adam Goldberg, from Westport, Connecticut, started selling bagels from his backyard pick-up window in 2020 with the goal of making fresh, superior bagels. His recipe was clearly a winner as his bagels won Brooklyn’s Bagel Fest two years in a row (2021 and 2022). This is the same competition that Dallas’ own Starship Bagel won in 2023 and 2025.

Even fussy New Yorkers enjoy PopUp Bagels. Since opening, the brand has attracted A-listers as investors, including Paul Rudd, Michael Phelps, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Michael Strahan.

A Slim Menu

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The modern bagel shop keeps it simple by selling only five different bagel flavors (plain, everything, poppyseed, sesame and salt), two core schmears (plain and scallion), salted butter and two schmears that rotate weekly. This week, the featured rotating schmears are cake batter cream cheese and vanilla berry butter.

All bagels are sold by the bag in 3, 6, 9, 12 or 30 bagels with the appropriate amount of schmear. The PopUp Bagel trademarked slogan is to Grip, Rip and Dip®. You need a bag of bagels to get in on that.

A little party tip: they don’t slice bagels, toast them, make sandwiches or sell singles.

Apart from the bagels being so craveable, the shop also does limited-edition collaborations, like a trout roe and caviar combo, that bring people in droves.

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X WingStop

For the Dallas opening, PopUp Bagels is bringing back its partnership with WingStop to serve the lemon pepper schmear for one day only. Wingstop will also be serving everything bagel tenders and cream cheese ranch for the grand opening.

In the past, we’ve seen pimento cream cheese schmear, brown sugar cinnamon butter and they even partnered with Guinness to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a chocolate stout cake schmear. Limited edition flavors rotate every week on Thursday, so you’ve got to get ’em while they’re hot.

All the new schmear flavors are teased and announced on the PopUp Bagels Instagram page. If the bagels are as good as everyone claims they are, we’ll take the 30-bagel bag and all five schmears, please.

PopUp Bagels 5450 W. Lovers Lane. Hours for the Dallas store aren’t posted yet.