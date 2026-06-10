God, guns and gas pumps: Why the Buc-ee’s World Cup shuttle is the only transit that matters

I loved Buc-ee’s before it was cool to love Buc-ee’s. Since the days when I was driving my toddlers to the beach — stopping at the store in Madisonville along Interstate 45, which pioneered the chain’s massive travel center model — the world’s greatest gas station has become a movement. Borrowing a phrase from the band Atmosphere, it’s bigger than cigarettes and bigger than breast implants. In Texas, anyway.

As World Cuppers descend on the Lone Star State, there are a few things that might shock them. For one, our open carry gun laws. Hopefully, there’s not too much of that; even natives aren’t quite used to it or comfortable with it.

Buc-ee’s is another mind-altering American phenomenon. “A gas station?” Yes, a gas station. But a small department store and tourist center smashed into one — ripped on ‘roids — might be a better description.

Recently, a friend visiting from East LA drove an hour out of their way to go to a Buc-ee’s. He got a neck pillow splashed with the Buc-ee’s logo and FaceTimed his family back home to take their orders. Imagine that: Buc-ee’s merch in East LA.

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The food is pretty good, especially for a gas station. Even the barbecue isn’t bad. The fried apple pies are a personal favorite, as are the breakfast tacos. The sweets from the bakery are probably “too sweet” for Europeans, but a bite or two won’t hurt anyone.

The food is simply overwhelming to explain. Just go.

Hell yeah, they’re taking people to Buc-ee’s

The Trinity Metro in Tarrant County is doing heroic work this summer. In addition to running a train to far east Fort Worth (and then a shuttle to the stadium) for the matches it’s also taking visitors to hot spots around Fort Worth on non-game days.

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Guests can hop on a sleek premium coach, the Cowtown Visitor Shuttle, with stops near the Stockyards, the zoo, downtown and Six Flags. Or head north to Tanger Outlets and Buc-ee’s. They’re labeling it a “shopping” trip, which works. (You can — and should — do all your Christmas shopping at Buc-ee’s.) The outlet center, just across the road from the gas station, has about 75 shops and stores, where you can buy anything — from an engagement ring to a new wardrobe or get pretzel bites.

Buc-ee’s has become a small department store. There’s jewelry, cigarettes, snacks, drinks, coffee, fudge, kolaches, beef jerky, sandwiches, home decor, candles and just so much more. It’s like trying to explain what Big Bend looks like to someone who has never seen it. You just have to go see it for yourself. Words can’t do it justice.

While you’re there, be sure to check the restrooms. The cleanliness and attention to detail here are what propelled Buc-ee’s world dominance. You’ll never be able to use another gas station restroom again (nor should you!).

How to catch the Buc-ee’s shuttle

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Where: Climb aboard the premium shuttle at the Trinity Metro’s Fort Worth Central Station or downtown. Buses leave every half hour, each way.

When: This shuttle only runs on days when there is NOT a World Cup game in Arlington. Here’s a schedule. The shuttles start on Monday, June 15. The buses run from 10 a.m. to 9:10 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7:10 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets: A regional one-day round-trip ticket is $20. You’ll need to download the GoPass app in advance at a place with strong Wi-Fi. Be sure to select the Cowtown Visitor Shuttle option.

We just hope that visitors from around the globe can experience Buc-ee’s and perhaps even spread the good word in their own communities. We all deserve clean restrooms and wall-to-wall jerky.