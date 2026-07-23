Shops & Markets

H-E-B Murphy is now open, plus updates on Garland stores

Buckle up, Murphy. You too, Garland.
By Lisa PettyJuly 23, 2026
The H-E-B in Murphy opened on July 22.

Lisa Petty

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Want ‘em, need ‘em, gotta have ‘em. We get it. The places to score Sweet Karoline blackberries, smoked gouda, and (damn those devil discs) butter tortillas continue to multiply here in North Texas. Today, we’ve got details on the latest H-E-B grand opening, plus progress reports on two more area stores in progress.

New store in Murphy

The newest North Texas H-E-B debuted this week at 740 E. FM 544 in Murphy. Anticipation has been building for this store for over a year, with residents rolling through construction woes along the way. Most recently, a new stoplight was installed on FM 544 just west of McCreary Road to accommodate the anticipated increased traffic flow into and out of the store’s parking lot from the oft-congested thoroughfare.

The grand opening celebration for H-E-B Murphy on Wednesday offered up free coffee and breakfast served until the doors open at 6 a.m. The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders and Rowdy even made an appearance and there were the customary samples and prizes throughout the day.

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Firewheel

Also along the eastern edge of North Texas, we’ve been following the progress of two new stores approved by the Garland City Council in May. First, an H-E-B flagship will be located between Crist Road and Firewheel Parkway along the President George Bush Turnpike, neighboring Firewheel Town Center. 

Firewheel, a Simon-managed mall, is now home to a curious mix of independent retailers and big box anchors. The property has ebbed and flowed since opening in the early 2000s, and this H-E-B addition is expected to strengthen commercial activity in the area. But, as of now, its future home is still a field covered in Firewheel’s namesake wildflowers. 

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Joe V’s in Garland

Elsewhere in Garland, H-E-B’s lower-price sibling concept Joe V’s Smart Shop is set to take over the building at 1040 W. Centerville Road near LBJ Freeway. This will be the brand’s fourth store in the Metroplex, and on a similar note as above, it will hopefully revive a strip center anchor that has been vacant for over 20 years. The area is currently fenced off, but no other progress is visible.

Could your city be next in line for a Butter Tortilla temple? We made a checklist.

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Lisa Petty covers arts and culture for the Observer. Her career has spanned print, digital and broadcast journalism, as her fashion and lifestyle reporting has been featured by regional and national media outlets such as The Dallas Morning News, NBC and The New York Times. She was recognized with a Distinguished Achievement Award by Wade College, which is proudly displayed on a shelf next to her Participant Ribbon from the A.R. Davis Elementary Field Day.

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