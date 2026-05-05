Houston Cocktail Lounge Lumis Is Coming to Dallas’ Design District This Fall

Dust is about to settle in the Design District as more and more leases are being signed and announced in The Seam, a brand new retail development at 1444 Oak Lawn Avenue (a hard stone’s throw from Carbone — over buildings).

The 160,000-square-foot property was once a bunch of 1970s office complexes, but it’s getting a multi-million-dollar upgrade from Asana Partners, the development’s real estate investment firm.

The firm has a clear vision for The Seam to be a luxe destination with upscale dining, exclusive designers, plus beauty and wellness.

Slowly, tenants have been announced. The first was Aba, a buzzy Mediterranean restaurant from Chicago. Next up is Lumis, a globally inspired cocktail lounge that is slated to open in fall 2026.

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What is Lumis?

Unlike many new restaurants popping up in Dallas, Lumis is a flagship from Houston-based DMP Concepts. The group is led by Mayur Desai in partnership with Atik Mistry and brothers Jinesh and Krutik Patel.

Lumis will be a part of the group’s emerging portfolio that is defined by sophisticated, yet approachable spaces, consistent service and expert mixology. It’s being built on the success of De Fortune, a brand new spot in Houston, they say is known for its ambiance and unique drinks program.

We’ve never been to De Fortune, but at a glance, it appears to have thoughtful branding with a Catbird-meets-Colombian-Country-Club vibe. We aren’t sure what we can actually hold a candle to it, but we can assume Lumis will deliver the same intent as its Houston counterpart.

Dallas-based Studio 11 is designing Lumis with a central bar as the visual centerpiece, surrounded by warm, layered lighting and custom furniture. Contemporary pop, dance and Afro-house music will come from the speakers to enhance the vibes.

The foundation of the bar program is being built by Unfiltered Hospitality, an acclaimed Miami-based cocktail consultancy known for projects including Le Coucou and Buddakan New York, Limelight Hotel Aspen and the Ritz-Carlton Miami Beach. They’re creating a menu with original creations and inventive takes on classics to please both casual and serious cocktail aficionados.

Lumis will open inside The Seam at 1444 Oak Lawn Avenue this fall. It will operate daily with a weekday happy hour, reservations and availability for walk-ups.