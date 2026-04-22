Bapple is Back, Baby. Dallas Stores Anxiously Await Trucks

Bapple is rolling to stores for the 2026 season.

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What’s a Bapple, you ask? Well, remember the craft beer craze that hit Dallas over a decade ago? It’s not that. It’s the opposite of that. This is a young man’s Truly. This is a White Claw for a frat party (where everyone is absolutely 21 or older).

Anheuser-Busch released Busch Light Apple in the summer of 2020, and since that time, it’s garnered a cult fan base that anxiously awaits each seasonal drop. There’s a map for it. Followers are known to scour stores, posting updates in text threads.

Bapple was in stock this morning Heavy on the was pic.twitter.com/dkXH86hZvg — QuandaleDingle burner (@KUburner78) April 14, 2026

John Todora at Parkit Market on Greenville Avenue near SMU says they were supposed to get their order yesterday. He’s getting nervous now — he’s not sure where it is. Hijacked like those Kitkats? Maybe.

“Last year we got 100 cases and they were gone, I would say, within an hour,” Todora says. His phone is ringing off the hook with people looking for it — it rang while I was talking to him.

Bapple is only sold in 30-packs or racks this year.

Some stores let individuals buy as many racks as they can carry out, but others limit it to one or two racks each.

“We had to do that last year. It might be one or two per person this year,” he says.

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As far as taste goes, imagine a really weak American beer, then pour a quarter cup of apple juice into it. That’s a Bapple.

Where to Find Bapple in Dallas

As mentioned, Parkit Market expects to get 100 cases any time now. The Bapple map has it only at three stores for now:

Racetrac at 4510 Trinity Mills Road

Total Wine and More at 2501 Rio Grande Blvd. in Euless

Total Wine and More at 981 IH 20 West in Arlington

Grocery stores, like H-E-B, Tom Thumb and Kroger all have pages for Bapple, but none show the product is in store yet.

If you find it send pictures and details: Lauren.Daniels@DallasObserver.com.