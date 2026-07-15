23 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

We have observed rising prices firsthand at North Texas stores we visited. And in an era when cheap goods are easy to come by, it’s not uncommon for a secondhand item to be priced higher than its new equivalent. But even secondhand stores that focus on curating more designer and luxury finds or rare, nostalgic Y2K grails offer North Texans more savvy ways to spend. Thrifters motivated by a desire to be more sustainable or to support a charitable cause may not mind paying top dollar. But those looking to stretch their money have to shop much smarter to get a good deal. And while online scavenging on apps like eBay and Depop can help you find gems, they simply can’t provide the same thrilling experience of strolling through aisles armed with an iced latte and the determination to find something one-of-a-kind. Instead, inspecting items for quality and construction, being intentional about sales (which most stores run frequently, if not daily) and thinking beyond traditional thrift stores is what proves to be most fruitful. What’s more, you can give thrifted finds a third life through tailoring and custom upcycling, too. For patient hunters, the thrift stores on this list still offer some great bargains. But for the more casual thrifter, Dallas’ wealth of curated vintage stores frequently offer a better value. You’ll spend a bit more, but you’re more likely to walk away with something that’s not just high-quality but truly one-of-a-kind. Dallas is a treasure trove of vintage finds and thrifted gems. Here are some of the best places to explore:

Best Cheap Designer Finds Genesis Benefit Thrift Store

3419 Knight St.

Perhaps the very best thrift store on this list, Genesis Benefit Thrift Store never disappoints. It’s right on the edge of Highland Park, and as you might expect, it receives some pretty ritzy donations. The selection of furniture and home decor is top-notch, but it’s the clothes and accessories that bring us back time and time again. You don’t have to look hard to spot high-end designers or bargain prices on gently used basics from middle-of-the-road brands like J. Crew and Banana Republic. Many of the poshest outfits have now been relegated to a separate “boutique” section, with higher price tags to match. But the discounts are still very steep compared with what you’d pay an online reseller, and all profits benefit victims of domestic violence, who shop here for free.

True to its name, Genesis is still the OG spot for vintage shopping in Dallas. Kathy Tran

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Best Contemporary Clothes St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store of Dallas

3052 W. Northwest Highway

If you’re looking for a one-stop shop, St. Vincent de Paul is a solid choice. It offers a little bit of everything, from seasonal decor to housewares and clothing, but the real standout is its selection of on-trend women’s apparel. Goods are already well-priced, but each weekday it offers an additional 40% off on a rotating category. We also appreciate the store’s practice of hanging pants horizontally, which makes the brands quicker to identify. And that’s not the only unique feature of this large thrift store, which is run by a Catholic charity. Pay a visit to its Mother Theresa prayer room or take advantage of a sweet program where each child can pick one free book to take home. On Mondays, senior citizens get 40% off, so make it a shopping day with Mom.

St. Vincent makes it easy to shop by brand. Caroline Pritchard

Best Casual Pop-In White Rock Center of Hope

10021 Garland Road, Suite A

Have a few minutes to kill but not in full thrifting mode? See what’s new at this East Dallas mainstay, with a small but excellent assortment of clothing, housewares, furniture and more. White Rock Center of Hope offers support and financial assistance to its surrounding zip codes, and it very much feels like a neighborhood spot. Mixed in with contemporary goods, you’ll find pristine vintage items that clearly came from the cupboard or closet of a stylish grandparent down the street. On our visit, we spotted well-cared-for cashmere items, designer dresses and complete sets of mid-century glassware at lower prices than you’ll find elsewhere. It’s the perfect way to pass a relaxing Saturday afternoon.

The White Rock Center of Hope gives us hope, indeed, for our closets. Caroline Pritchard

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Best Odds & Ends Thrift Town

1516 S. Westmoreland Road

A visit to Thrift Town in Oak Cliff is about as close as you can get to the thrift store experience of yore. It’s big. It’s relatively cheap. And it’s best experienced without an agenda. You might not find the holy grail of white tees, but with an open mind, you’re guaranteed to find a steal on something useful. The home goods, housewares and media sections are our must-hits. On our visit we found a fancy lunchbox, a complete collection of Walt Disney VHS tapes and a treasure trove of gift wrapping and vintage greeting cards. Who needs another white tee anyway? Find that at Old Navy.

Some Disney VHS tapes are now worth a fortune, and rewatching Robin Williams’ Genie in Aladdin as the ’90s intended? Priceless. Caroline Pritchard

Best Overstock Salvation Army Family Store

5554 Harry Hines Blvd.

There are several Salvation Army Family Stores around town, but the Harry Hines location offers a wider selection of furniture and housewares than most. Plus, it’s the only thrift store where we encountered displays of new, overstock items. Knee-high boots (discounted to $6.99 from $69.99) and bins of children’s blocks for $3.99 were just some of the super deals we found. Visit on Wednesday to enjoy an extra 50% off clothing and feel good about your purchase knowing that it directly supports the on-site rehabilitation center.

Salvation Army stores are everywhere, but the one on Harry Hines has the boots you want. Caroline Pritchard

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Best Vintage Basics Vagabond Vintage

1616 Market Center Blvd., Dallas

831 Foch St., Fort Worth

314 E. Hickory St., No. 109, Denton

This local vintage empire got its start over 20 years ago as a purveyor of vintage denim. And that’s still the heart of Vagabond Vintage, as you’ll see when you stop by its intimate Dallas showroom. It’s the place to go for perfectly broken-in Levi’s, Lees and Wranglers, softer-than-soft Grateful Dead tees, bomber jackets repping just about any team, and other casual cool vintage basics. Don’t get us wrong, you will see higher-priced pieces literally hanging from the ceiling here, but you can often find a gem in the $5 and $10 bins, or, if you’re lucky, drop in on a hefty color -tag sale.

If you’re hung up on basics, Vagabond has your everyday denim and tees. Caroline Pritchard

Best Decorate-Your-Whole-House Lula B’s

1010 N. Riverfront Blvd.

1982 Fort Worth Ave.

Our next two picks appear on nearly every list of this kind, and for good reason. Lula B’s is Dallas’ OG vintage mall, and more than 30 years after its first location opened on Greenville Avenue, it’s still the go-to place for mid-century swag. The focus here is home decor, although there are plenty of records, clothes and surprising mix-ins. Most everything your eye lands on is worth a closer look, but the happily over-stuffed vendor booths mean you still get the thrill of the hunt. Stop by Lula B’s Design District location or newer addition in Oak Cliff and furnish your home more affordably (and interestingly) than you can at many of the new furniture stores around town.

If you dream of living inside That ’70s Show, Lula B’s has all you need to deck out your house Kitty Foreman-style. Caroline Pritchard

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Best Vintage Clothing Dolly Python

1916 N. Haskell Ave.

315 N. Bishop Ave.

Dolly Python is a gold star on Dallas’ vest. Or, more accurately, a bejeweled skull brooch. Nearly every international celebrity, from Jean Paul Gaultier to Lana Del Rey and Jon Hamm, pays a visit to this offbeat and slightly macabre vintage emporium when they’re in town. And we all owe props to owner Gretchen Bell for representing our city so well. From the moment you walk into the Haskell Avenue shop and your senses are hit with that first waft of patchouli, you know you’re in a place with real character. If you’re searching for vintage art, mugs, records or fill in the blank, they have you covered, but the vast collection of vintage clothing is truly second-to-none. Pick up any random garment, and it’s practically a museum-worthy example of its era. Thankfully, you won’t have to coordinate a heist or rob a bank to walk out with it. Visit the original location or its Bishop Arts satellite before you call yourself a local.

Even Lana Del Rey and Don Draper himself (Jon Hamm) can’t stay away from Dolly Python. The shop also curates looks by theme, in case you’re looking to dress like a Stranger Things character. Caroline Pritchard

Best Affordable Vintage Boogie Nights Vintage

111 N. Sixth St., Garland

If you want to add some vintage pieces to your wardrobe but you’re short on green, Boogie Nights Vintage in Downtown Garland is the spot. Sort through racks of clothing organized by decade from the ’60s through the ’80s or find a hidden gem among the shop’s selection of shoes, purses and jewelry. The store is bigger than it looks when you enter from the charming square, and it only ends at the back house, where Boogie Nights runs a robust online business. Stop in and grab what you’re looking for before it goes to the next bidder on Poshmark.

Best Gifting Curiosities Antiques

8920 Garland Road

This thrifty antique store in East Dallas sells its own T-shirts, and if that sounds strange, then you clearly haven’t been to Curiosities. Every object that you encounter in this magical time warp – whether it be a sideshow banner, a photo of someone’s mother or a pair of salt and pepper shakers shaped like a little Colonial couple – is utterly specific and yet so fascinating that you can’t imagine anyone not being delighted to receive it. Just make sure to mark the time when you enter or you’re bound to emerge in the dark, or at the very least wearing a shirt proudly proclaiming your new favorite shop in town.

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Curiosities in East Dallas is a kitsch lover’s dream. Caroline Pritchard

Best Place to Find a Cool T-Shirt 817 Vintage Hype

1208 Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth

This Magnolia neighborhood store has been meeting the city’s nostalgic apparel needs since June 2018. It carries everything from classic Carhartt jackets to special sneakers and hosts weekly merch drops that keep the clothing racks fresh. Follow the shop on Instagram (@817vintagehype) and watch clips from the passionate owner to learn how some of the store’s items are selected and discovered.

Best Place to Avoid Sticker Shock East Dallas Vintage

1327 N Peak St.

East Dallas Vintage boasts a wide array of vendors with well-curated booths to save you from having to do the grunt work of hunting for hidden gems, most of which are more affordable than you might anticipate. The store also has a cozy charm that makes for perfect perusing with an iced coffee, and if that’s your vibe, you’ll find a one-stop shop here — if you sign up for the shop’s email newsletter, you get a free iced coffee from Kiestwood Coffee every month. Even comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson is a fan.



East Dallas Vintage near Bryan Place is one of the best vintage shops for affordable finds. Alec Spicer

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Best Perfect-Fit Jeans AAVintage

2811 N. Henderson Ave.

Shop owner Caitlin Brax has been dubbed the “Dallas Denim Whisperer” for her expert eye in matching vintage lovers with their next favorite pair of well-loved jeans. Of course, the shop’s curation also offers more than just jeans. AAVintage also has a great selection of wardrobe staples, like silk slip dresses and statement-piece accessories, that are often found only in styles from years gone by.

Best Sports-Related Clothing Dated Faded Worn

2924 Main St., No. 103

Next time you’re in Deep Ellum, stop here to uncover treasures from the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s in the form of clothing, music and art. When hunting through the racks, don’t sleep on the classic sports gear, selection of throwback kid items or unique sneakers. Check out their Instagram stories and posts (@datedfadedwornstore) for details on sales and showcase events.

Best Smart Shopping Casa View Thrift

2303 Gus Thomasson Road

Truthfully, you could spend hours rummaging through Casa View Thrift in northeast Dallas. The sprawling space is packed with clothes, books, furniture and just about everything else. Senior citizens get a 30% discount, and on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, color tags will be marked down half off. And if enabling your thrift compulsion wasn’t enough, this one has a points system so you can earn rewards — really, we’re just making you an even smarter shopper.

Best Insider’s Pick Thrift Giant

1701 Brinker Road, Denton

10544 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas

Any veteran thrifter will tell you that not all locations of the same store are created equally. There are 10 Thrift Giants spread across North Texas (an eleventh is on the way in Colleyville), but a couple of them have proven to be safer bets for finding treasure. Dallasites know that Harry Hines is a goldmine for thrifting in general, but regulars will tell you that the cream of its crop is Thrift Giant. Don’t sleep on the location in Little D, though. If you’re willing to fight off some of the most notoriously ferocious thrifters — college students — hit up the Brinker Road outpost. Denton is known for being, well, weird, and that comes with an eclectic wardrobe that suits just about every aesthetic.

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Best Girly Clothing Deep Dive Vintage

491 W. Harwood Road, Hurst

If you’re searching for sophisticated vintage vibes, this store is a must-visit. Shoppers can gather inspiration from ready-to-go outfits, search through a formal dress collection or take part in a special sale that’s held the second Saturday of every month. To see what’s in stock and newly added, follow the shop on Instagram (@deepdive_vintage).

Slow down the fast fashion industry when you buy secondhand from Good Cycle. Kristina Muñoz

Best Selection For the Artsy Dresser Good Cycle

413 N. Tyler St.

Take a break from fast fashion by buying sustainably from this vintage clothing store in the Bishop Arts District. Good Cycle showcases unisex retro and secondhand apparel curated from its buy, sell, trade system. The adjoining space, Good Cycle Studio, hosts after-hours shopping events and holds a Vintage Mini Mall. Check it out in person or on Instagram via @goodcycledallas.

Best Soft-Girl Vibes Rare Heart Vintage

330 W. Davis St.

In 2021, we named Rare Heart the “Best Vintage to Play Dress Up,” and we stand wholeheartedly by our choice. The Bishop Arts shop has the vintage tees of our rock dreams and a selection of camisoles and silk sundresses that can go easily from cottage-core day to Courtney Love night depending on what mood strikes.

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Best Place to Mood-Dress Vintage Martini

2923 N. Henderson Ave., Suite A

Don Draper may love Dolly Python, but this is where his wife, Betty, would’ve found an ensemble to indulge in the ennui of a forced business dinner while looking her ’60s-glam best. This consignment shop has much more than that, so pick your era, designer or mood. Vintage Martini will match your vibe perfectly.

Best Shop For Millennials Who Want to Look Like Gen Z Buffalo Exchange

3424 Greenville Ave.

Yes, Buffalo Exchange has its share of SHEIN items sold back to you with a higher price tag, but you can feel good about not buying from the monster retailer directly and giving these clothes new life instead of seeing them off to a dumpster – like that rewarding feeling you get from cleaning up a beach. This is where you’ll find all sorts of funky, up-to-date (right now that means ’90s and Y2K) styles that teenagers and how-do-you-do-fellow-kids teens at heart will love.

Best Quick Stop for a Themed Party Out of the Closet

3920 Cedar Springs Road

In the heart of Oak Lawn on the Cedar Springs Strip, Out of the Closet’s selection is as vibrant as the neighborhood it sits in. A single rack will boast leather hot pants, a leopard print button-down shirt and the dress of your Y2K dreams. And because it’s Oak Lawn, you’ll also almost always find a section dedicated to your last-minute seasonal looks for whatever that themed or holiday party calls for.