 Pete Davidson Visits Dallas Thrift Shops Ahead of Majestic Theatre Show | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arts & Culture News

Pete Davidson Had a Thrift Store Shopping Spree in East Dallas

In his next buzzy paparazzi photo, Pete Davidson just might be wearing something he thrifted in Dallas.
December 1, 2023
Dolly Python was one stop on Pete Davidson's East Dallas thrifting spree.
Dolly Python was one stop on Pete Davidson's East Dallas thrifting spree. Courtesy of Dolly Python
Share this:
Ahead of his show at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, comedian and boyfriend to the stars Pete Davidson had a thrifting day in East Dallas, much to the delight of local business owners. One of the stores he visited was East Dallas Vintage, where he was assisted by store co-owner Chelsea Callahan-Haag.

“He came in with two other gentlemen, and we immediately recognized him because, well, he’s pretty recognizable,” Callahan-Haag said. Nonetheless, she did what she could not to make a fuss and ensure that Davidson’s visit was low-key and comfortable.

“We didn’t ask for a picture or anything. We tried to be respectful,” she says. “But he was really nice.”

There were other patrons at the shop, Callahan-Haag says, but they didn’t seem to recognize Davidson and he was free to shop unencumbered. He wound up purchasing what Callahan-Haag describes as a “kooky vintage jacket.”

“I would love to see him wear it,” she says of the purchase. “I texted [the vendor whose jacket it was] and she’s just thrilled. So it would be cool to see him wearing it at some point.”

Considering that Davidson is a frequent target of the paparazzi, it’s entirely possible they’ll get their wish.

As Davidson was checking out, Callahan-Haag gave him a guide to East Dallas that she had prepared for people coming from out of town. Her guide includes famed vintage emporium Dolly Python, which is just around the corner from East Dallas Vintage. As its store Instagram would reveal, Davidson dropped into Dolly Python minutes later.

(East Dallas Vintage might want to consider creating a celebrity endorsements section on its website.)

Dolly Python is no stranger to celebrity customers, having most recently been visited by Lana Del Rey on the day of her show at Dos Equis Pavilion in September. Davidson, however, stands out from the regular clientele of musicians.

Some customers at Dolly Python did recognize him, but the atmosphere stayed chill and casual, and Davidson came across as friendly and approachable. He agreed to a photo, and his visit is immortalized on the store’s social media, where devoted customers are praising his good taste and wondering what he got.

Dolly Python would not discuss the specifics of what he bought, but his purchases were described as some “crazy, cool clothes” that lined up with his known personal style. It would appear that he got some stuff to go with that jacket from East Dallas Vintage.

Davidson and Del Rey seem to be establishing a tradition of touring performers thrifting in Dallas while they’re in town. So if you’re looking to encounter some celebrities, you might want to start making regular trips to thrift stores. Or maybe don’t, because these store owners don’t want people harassing their customers.

Vaguely threatening jokes aside, we love to see celebrities engaging with local businesses and giving them a boost. We also hope that next time Davidson steps out with an unreasonably hot new girlfriend, he’s wearing something he bought in Dallas.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Carly May Gravley is the staff arts, culture and food writer for the Dallas Observer. She is best known for a viral TikTok video in which she declares Billy Crystal a fashion icon. For more personal information, write to her mother.
Contact: Carly May Gravley

Trending

Deep Ellum to Kick Off 'First Fridays' With Massive Holiday Block Party

Arts & Culture News

Deep Ellum to Kick Off 'First Fridays' With Massive Holiday Block Party

By Carly May Gravley
Before Marriage Brings Up Those Unpleasant Conversations Couples Should Have

Arts & Culture News

Before Marriage Brings Up Those Unpleasant Conversations Couples Should Have

By Alex Gonzalez
Tiffany 'Crazy Plane Lady' Gomas Is Back in the Skies With Her Own Holiday Sweater

Arts & Culture News

Tiffany 'Crazy Plane Lady' Gomas Is Back in the Skies With Her Own Holiday Sweater

By Danny Gallagher
Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Is Closing After 100+ Years

Arts & Culture News

Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Is Closing After 100+ Years

By Danny Gallagher
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation