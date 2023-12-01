Pete Davidson Had a Thrift Store Shopping Spree in East Dallas

“He came in with two other gentlemen, and we immediately recognized him because, well, he’s pretty recognizable,” Callahan-Haag said. Nonetheless, she did what she could not to make a fuss and ensure that Davidson’s visit was low-key and comfortable.
“We didn’t ask for a picture or anything. We tried to be respectful,” she says. “But he was really nice.”
There were other patrons at the shop, Callahan-Haag says, but they didn’t seem to recognize Davidson and he was free to shop unencumbered. He wound up purchasing what Callahan-Haag describes as a “kooky vintage jacket.”
“I would love to see him wear it,” she says of the purchase. “I texted [the vendor whose jacket it was] and she’s just thrilled. So it would be cool to see him wearing it at some point.”
Considering that Davidson is a frequent target of the paparazzi, it’s entirely possible they’ll get their wish.
As Davidson was checking out, Callahan-Haag gave him a guide to East Dallas that she had prepared for people coming from out of town. Her guide includes famed vintage emporium Dolly Python, which is just around the corner from East Dallas Vintage. As its store Instagram would reveal, Davidson dropped into Dolly Python minutes later.
(East Dallas Vintage might want to consider creating a celebrity endorsements section on its website.)
Dolly Python is no stranger to celebrity customers, having most recently been visited by Lana Del Rey on the day of her show at Dos Equis Pavilion in September. Davidson, however, stands out from the regular clientele of musicians.
Some customers at Dolly Python did recognize him, but the atmosphere stayed chill and casual, and Davidson came across as friendly and approachable. He agreed to a photo, and his visit is immortalized on the store’s social media, where devoted customers are praising his good taste and wondering what he got.
Dolly Python would not discuss the specifics of what he bought, but his purchases were described as some “crazy, cool clothes” that lined up with his known personal style. It would appear that he got some stuff to go with that jacket from East Dallas Vintage.
Davidson and Del Rey seem to be establishing a tradition of touring performers thrifting in Dallas while they’re in town. So if you’re looking to encounter some celebrities, you might want to start making regular trips to thrift stores. Or maybe don’t, because these store owners don’t want people harassing their customers.
Vaguely threatening jokes aside, we love to see celebrities engaging with local businesses and giving them a boost. We also hope that next time Davidson steps out with an unreasonably hot new girlfriend, he’s wearing something he bought in Dallas.