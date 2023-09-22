 Lana Del Rey and Her Stage-mates Went Shopping in Bishop Arts Before Tuesday's Show | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Celebrities

Lana Del Rey and Her Crew Went on a Shopping Spree in Bishop Arts Before Her Show

The singer and her crew popped into a couple of vintage clothing stores in Bishop Arts just a few hours before her concert at Dos Equis Pavilion Tuesday night.
September 22, 2023
Country singer Nikki Lane (left), Rare Heart Vintage owner Katie Randle (middle) and singer Lana Del Ray pose for a selfie Tuesday at Randle's store in Bishop Arts.
Country singer Nikki Lane (left), Rare Heart Vintage owner Katie Randle (middle) and singer Lana Del Ray pose for a selfie Tuesday at Randle's store in Bishop Arts. Courtesy of Katie Randle
Share this:
Celebrities need clothes just like the rest of us. Some of them, not as much. It's usually the ones who don't have enough talent to merit being a celebrity.

Singer Lana Del Rey is definitely one who sits comfortably in the former category so it's no surprise that she visited some vintage clothing stores in Bishop Arts on Tuesday just a few hours before her show at Dos Equis Pavilion, which ran into some trouble with the weather.

Del Rey along with country singer Nikki Lane and some of their backup singers visited Rare Heart Vintage and Dolly on Bishop, the Bishop Arts outpost of the vintage clothing and antique shop Dolly Python.

Neither shop knew ahead of time that Del Rey and Lane would be visiting. Kasey Barron, the associate manager at Dolly on Bishop, says she had just got back to town from Del Rey's show in Austin the Monday before and missed the chance to meet them in person. So it was a nice surprise when they came into the store, which apparently, Del Rey has done before.

"They're super, super sweet," Barron says. "We figured they might be coming because they always pop in, either to the big one or the one on Bishop."

Rare Heart Vintage store owner Katie Randle says she also knows Lane, but it was still a pleasant surprise to see them in the store.

"Nikki Lane and I know of know each other because we both sell vintage stuff and we buy from the same people," Randle says. "I think she was like 'let's go check out her store.' All the girls were running around trying stuff on. It was like a little tornado of girls running around here. It was actually kind of fun."

"She hooked her friends up with boots and pants." – Katie Randle, Rare Heart Vintage

tweet this

Del Rey and her crew bought a nice pile of items from both stores. People from both stores noted says the stars were accommodating, posing for pictures with fans.

"They're all so down to Earth and just personable so when the celebrities come in, we all just treat them like they're regular," Barron says. "They just want to shop and hang out. Of course, my heart's racing and I'm like, 'Oh my God, Lana came in again!'"

Randle says Del Rey paid for the whole thing without caring about the bill.

"She hooked her friends up with boots and pants," Randle says. "She got a vintage quilt and a pair of kids overalls from the 1920s. She actually asked me not to tell her the total when they checked out. She was like, 'Don't even tell me. I don't want to know.'"

They didn't have much time to spend in the store since they had to be in stage in two or three hours but both stores say they were nice, patient and personable with everyone.

"She was so sweet and very soft spoken," Randle says. "Very sweet. She was really nice." 
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending

Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE World Tour Is an Intergalactic Manifesto for the Future We Need

Concerts

Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE World Tour Is an Intergalactic Manifesto for the Future We Need

By Vanessa Quilantan
Lana Del Rey Was More Electric Than the Storm at Her Dallas Concert

Concert Reviews

Lana Del Rey Was More Electric Than the Storm at Her Dallas Concert

By Carly May Gravley
The Brad Houser Tribute at the Kessler Was a Night of Musical Healing

Concerts

The Brad Houser Tribute at the Kessler Was a Night of Musical Healing

By Andrew Sherman
10 Best Concerts of the Week: Beyoncé, Jelly Roll, Corey Taylor and More

Concerts

10 Best Concerts of the Week: Beyoncé, Jelly Roll, Corey Taylor and More

By David Fletcher
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation