Lana Del Rey and Her Crew Went on a Shopping Spree in Bishop Arts Before Her Show

Singer Lana Del Rey is definitely one who sits comfortably in the former category so it's no surprise that she visited some vintage clothing stores in Bishop Arts on Tuesday just a few hours before her show at Dos Equis Pavilion, which ran into some trouble with the weather.
Del Rey along with country singer Nikki Lane and some of their backup singers visited Rare Heart Vintage and Dolly on Bishop, the Bishop Arts outpost of the vintage clothing and antique shop Dolly Python.
Neither shop knew ahead of time that Del Rey and Lane would be visiting. Kasey Barron, the associate manager at Dolly on Bishop, says she had just got back to town from Del Rey's show in Austin the Monday before and missed the chance to meet them in person. So it was a nice surprise when they came into the store, which apparently, Del Rey has done before.
"They're super, super sweet," Barron says. "We figured they might be coming because they always pop in, either to the big one or the one on Bishop."
Rare Heart Vintage store owner Katie Randle says she also knows Lane, but it was still a pleasant surprise to see them in the store.
"Nikki Lane and I know of know each other because we both sell vintage stuff and we buy from the same people," Randle says. "I think she was like 'let's go check out her store.' All the girls were running around trying stuff on. It was like a little tornado of girls running around here. It was actually kind of fun."
"She hooked her friends up with boots and pants." – Katie Randle, Rare Heart Vintage
Del Rey and her crew bought a nice pile of items from both stores. People from both stores noted says the stars were accommodating, posing for pictures with fans.
"They're all so down to Earth and just personable so when the celebrities come in, we all just treat them like they're regular," Barron says. "They just want to shop and hang out. Of course, my heart's racing and I'm like, 'Oh my God, Lana came in again!'"
Randle says Del Rey paid for the whole thing without caring about the bill.
"She hooked her friends up with boots and pants," Randle says. "She got a vintage quilt and a pair of kids overalls from the 1920s. She actually asked me not to tell her the total when they checked out. She was like, 'Don't even tell me. I don't want to know.'"
They didn't have much time to spend in the store since they had to be in stage in two or three hours but both stores say they were nice, patient and personable with everyone.
"She was so sweet and very soft spoken," Randle says. "Very sweet. She was really nice."