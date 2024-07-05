Six Flags Over Texas Opens Two New Family Rides This Weekend

The Looney Tunes-themed rides, the Sylvester and Tweety Pounce and Bounce and Daffy Duck Bucket Blasters, are now open to the public in the Arlington park’s Bugs Bunny Boomtown. Intended for “thrill-seekers-in-training,” the family-friendly rides are built for riders of any age.
“The opening of these two new rides in Bugs Bunny Boomtown is our way of celebrating its 10-year anniversary and an early birthday for Bugs Bunny himself,” Six Flags Over Texas said in a press release.
For beginner riders, the new Sylvester and Tweety Pounce and Bounce has a similar layout to the Superman: Tower of Power, but features a much shorter 41-foot tower. The ride includes classic drops and bounces like the classic 325-foot Superman ride, but passengers can enjoy it all at a speed that isn’t too fast or intimidating for novice riders. Riders must be at least 42 inches tall to board.
Longtime Six Flags visitors may already be familiar with the Daffy Duck Bucket Blasters, as the water ride was originally installed in 2014. The attraction was later removed in 2021 to make way for Aquaman: Power Waves’ layout. Now making its return, the water ride includes six four-seater buckets each equipped with a set of water blasters for passengers to shoot each other with as the buckets spin around. Riders must be 36 inches tall to ride. Those under 48 inches must be accompanied by another rider over 54 inches tall.
New Rides at Six Flags Over Texas
The two new rides have been available to guests since 3 p.m. on July 4, and park visitors can join in on some Looney Tunes celebrations at their grand opening at 11 a.m. on July 6.
Fans who have yet to visit the park this summer can also check out the new Dino Off Road Adventure, which debuted earlier this June. Using the same tracks and old cars from the 62-year-old Chaparral Antique Car ride, the ride’s new Jurassic-themed landscape offers 15 dinosaur animatronics to give a revamped look for the two-to-three-minute family ride.
For more on Six Flags Over Texas’ ride lineup, ticket bookings and season passes, visit the park’s website.