 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Demand Increased Wages | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Fans Are Coming Hard for Cowboys Cheerleader Director After Netflix Series

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders director says the women are part-time employees; fans are not pleased about the squad's wages.
July 16, 2024
Some fans are just now learning that the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders make $12 an hour, and they're coming for the director online.
Some fans are just now learning that the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders make $12 an hour, and they're coming for the director online. Courtesy of CMT
Share this:
A new docuseries on Netflix exposes the harsh working conditions the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have endured for decades.The seven-part series America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders shines light on the squad's intense audition and training process, as well as the low wages the women are paid for each game. While the audition and training process isn’t new to viewers, having been the subject of CMT’s Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team for 16 seasons before the show’s end in 2021, America’s Sweethearts brings attention to these conditions to a larger audience.

Since the premiere of America’s Sweethearts, fans have started a trend on TikTok reenacting one of the squad's routines. But they're also demanding better pay and treatment for the Cowboys Cheerleaders, who revealed that their pay was only around $12 per hour and $400 per game. As a result, some fans have written petitions via Change.org. As we approach the 2024 NFL season, training camp for the cheerleaders is underway, and it appears that some viewers and fans have hope that the docuseries and the backlash will incite change.

When director Greg Whitley captured the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders over a year, he sought to create an “authentic portrait of one of the most storied and beloved institutions we have in American pop culture,” as he said in a press statement. The series' unfiltered nature (despite some of the subjects being tied up with NDAs) has prompted much discourse on body image and pay equality.

In the series, fourth-year Cowboys Cheerleader veteran Victoria Kalina was open about her struggles with eating disorders and mental health, saying, "Whenever I get into a bad depression, I turn to bad coping skills, which causes bad eating habits. And as a dancer, the hardest thing you can fight are eating disorders plus depression."

Since the premiere, many viewers immediately pointed to the Cowboys Cheerleader director Kelli Finglass as the villain.

“Kelli Finglass I am praying for your downfall daily,” wrote one viewer on X. “If you have 1 hater it’s me, if you have no haters I am dead & gone from this earth. Count your fkn days. I will read EVERY memoir that comes out once you retire & those NDAs expire & those girls can finally fuckin GET YOU!!”

Another fan posits that the docuseries, as well as Kalina’s mental health revelations, barely scratch the surface.

“I can’t even imagine how many women Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell have sent into extremely unhealthy eating habits and lifestyles,” posted another viewer.

Neither Finglass nor representatives of the Cowboys responded to our request for comment. However, Finglass, whose salary is estimated to be $1.5 million annually, has since gone on record to defend the cheerleaders’ pay.

“The cheerleaders are paid for all rehearsals, performances, appearances,” Finglass said via Netflix's Tudum. “They’re paid for all time worked, and it’s increased through the years. Outside of that, they’re part-time employees — like any company, we don’t quote specific wages or salaries.”
But sugary PR quotes can only hide so much. Elsewhere in the docuseries, DCC alumna Caroline Sundvold is seen walking on crutches or using a walker. The documentary reveals that the Cheerleaders are allotted a maximum of five years on the squad. Over Sundvold’s five years, she said on the series, her jump-splitting resulted in her hips tearing to the point of requiring surgery along with foot surgery. Through her long run on the DCC, Sundvold shared a studio apartment with her sister Anna Kate when the series was filmed.

Despite the medical toll her time as a Cowboys Cheerleader took on her, Sundvold still looks back on the experience positively and even encouraged her sister to try out for the squad.

Asking For a Bigger Serving of the $9 Billion Pie

But now that this is all out in the open, where do the Cowboys Cheerleaders go from here?

One of the cheerleaders we meet in America’s Sweethearts is Ariana McClure, who moved from California to Dallas in hope of making the coveted cheer squad. At the time of filming, it is McClure’s second attempt, having been cut during training camp the previous year.

McClure told the BBC that she had started seeing a therapist to cope with the stress of the intense training and that therapists and mental health professionals should be offered to each of the cheerleaders.

"My therapist was great, but she's not a dancer, or wasn't an athlete," said McClure. "And so having just some tools offered for the girls to talk to would be really beneficial."

In a statement, reps for the DCC claimed that such resources are available to the squad members, “Just like our Cowboys players, they have access to our dedicated team Mental Health and Wellness Consultant on staff, as needed."

The Cowboys' estimated value is $9.2 billion, and the team topped $1 billion in revenue in 2022.

Though public interest in documentaries, movies and series tends to dwindle even days after their premiere in the streaming era, America’s Sweethearts hasn’t left the Netflix top 10 in the weeks since its premiere.

And with training under way, and football season inching closer and closer, fans have their feet on Finglass’ neck, applying pressure to improve working conditions and pay.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Alex Gonzalez has been a contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2018. He is a Dallas native whose work has appeared in Local Profile, MTV News and the Austin American-Statesman. He has eclectic taste in music and enjoys writing about art, food and culture.
Contact: Alex Gonzalez
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Thunderstruck Routine Takes Over TikTok

Social Media

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Thunderstruck Routine Takes Over TikTok

By Samantha Thornfelt
Dallas Public Library Hosts a Bridgerton Ball

Arts & Culture News

Dallas Public Library Hosts a Bridgerton Ball

By Samantha Thornfelt
A 'Butterfly Stop' Art Installation Takes Center Stage at Frisco’s New Kaleidoscope Park

Architecture & Design

A 'Butterfly Stop' Art Installation Takes Center Stage at Frisco’s New Kaleidoscope Park

By Charles Farmer
Grapevine's Meow Wolf Celebrates First Anniversary With Trash on the Runway

Events

Grapevine's Meow Wolf Celebrates First Anniversary With Trash on the Runway

By Christine Odwesso
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation