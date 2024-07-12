Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Thunderstruck Routine Takes Over TikTok

Since the documentary series premiered on June 20, fans have taken to TikTok to film themselves doing the squad’s fan-favorite "Thunderstruck" routine. Performing to the AC/DC track, dancers all over the platform post to see if they have what it takes to make the cut.
“Me after watching one episode of DCC on Netflix,” Madi Symons captioned her video.
@madisymonds Brb moving to Dallas #dcc #netflix #dallascowboycheerleaders #rookie ♬ Thunderstruck - AC/DC
Anthony Malik, a member of the University of Memphis dance team, is one of thousands who submitted a DCC “audition tape” on TikTok. While a majority of the videos are jokingly posted by non-dancer fans of the show, Malik completed his "Thunderstruck" routine with high kicks, rolls and a pair of his own silver and blue pom poms.
“I was born to be a DCC cheerleader,” Malik captioned the video.
@anthonymalik_ i was born to be a DCC cheerleader @Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders #fyp #dcc #dallascowboys #dancer ♬ Thunderstruck - AC/DC
Malik's TikTok, which has nearly 400,000 likes, seems to have done more than enough to impress some of the Cowboys cheerleaders. Although nothing compares to the approval of DCC director Kelli Finglass, compliments from real-life squad members can mean just as much.
“SLAYYY,” commented Victoria Kalina, a current member of the Dallas squad.
Even former team members, such as DCC alumna Madeline Massingill, gave the performance praise by leaving a simple “Work.” under Malik’s comments.
Finglass and DCC head choreographer Judy Trammell seem to have done some TikTok scouting of their own. The pair recently posted a video to the DCC TikTok page where they watch and critique Dancing With The Stars’ Rylee Arnold about her "Thunderstruck" TikTok routine.
“She made it to training camp,” Trammell says jokingly in the video.
It's understandable why the "Thunderstruck" routine is gaining traction online — the song and dance has been a longtime staple of the cheer squad. When Trammell shows the dancers the steps for the dance in America’s Sweethearts, rookie candidate Reece Allman calls it “ the most iconic dance [she] can think of.”
@mukeni.nel this show, this dance, these cheerleaders… i want to be a @Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders so baddd #fyp #viral #trend #dcc #dallascowboyscheerleaders #americassweetheart ♬ Thunderstruck - AC/DC
“It’s powerful,” Dallas Cowboy cheerleader Madeline Salter said on the show. “You are getting hyped and riled up before the game even started.”
Those wanting to learn the full "Thunderstruck" routine before meeting up with their own cheer squad can learn from real DCC tutorials and field routines online. But if you’re learning the dance, the team wants to make sure you’re learning it right. Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Jada Mclean recently had to “set the record straight” on the correct choreography for the dance on the team’s TikTok page.
“I hear there’s some rumors going around TikTok, so I’m here to set the record straight,” McLean said in the video. “In Thunder the choreography is not ‘slap, slap,’ it’s ‘slap, hair.’”
@ryleearnold My current obsession is the @Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders ♬ Thunderstruck - AC/DC
@dccheerleaders @Rylee Arnold, ready for training camp? #AmericasSweethearts #DCC ♬ original sound - Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
@dccheerleaders say it with us: SLAP HAIR #AmericasSweethearts #DCC ♬ ACDC style hard rock(1021726) - Canal Records JP