The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Feb.7–13

Wednesday, Feb. 7Gin-Tastic Golden Age – Classic Cinema & Cocktails at Angelika Dallas
Wednesdays in February are getting all sorts of classy. And we’re noticing Angelika Dallas (5321 E. Mockingbird Lane) is turning out a bunch of special film offerings this year, among them a series for classics and cocktails called Gin-Tastic Golden Age. Kicking off the set is 1962’s Dr. No, starring Sean Connery as Bond, James Bond. Tickets are a mere $14. The rest of the month offers Casablanca, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and The African Queen. Check out the schedule and book in advance.
Audiences have come to trust Cirque du Soleil for gasp-inducing, dream-inspiring performances known for combining choreography, acrobatics, stunning music and costuming with traditional circus acts. But with CRYSTAL, Cirque has taken it to a new place: the ice rink. Yes, this show puts all that artistry on the slick, smooth ice, and with Dallas’ own skate star, Hunter Grimm, as part of the magic. The production starts Wednesday, Feb. 7, at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco) and runs through Feb. 11. Purchase tickets now, as they’re going fast.
Thursday, Feb. 8National Theatre Live: Romeo & Juliet at Angelika Dallas
OK, fine. This is the second Angelika Dallas event this week, but we can’t not go with this. In 2021, Britain’s National Theatre created a short and powerful version of Romeo & Juliet starring Josh O’Connor (The Crown) and Jessie Buckley (I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Fingernails). And despite not being teens, they’re ridiculously good. The whole cast is. It was on PBS, and honestly, it’s available on Prime, but see, it’s going to be on the big screen at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8, and that’s an upgrade. See it big and bold — and, as always, wonderfully depressing — with probably fewer people than at the Valentine’s Day screening next week. Tickets are $20, available online.
Singin’ in the Rain at the Courtyard Theater
There’s an onstage rainstorm. That really should be all we have to say. You see the show title. You know the film. Let’s do this. But we’ll give you more info because we care. Also, because there are actually children (students in grades 5 to 12) of NTPA Plano reverently performing the songs and dances (and you know, scene work since it’s a play after all) of the classic Singin’ in the Rain. We could be curmudgeons about this, but if these kids can understand the greatness of Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds, let’s lift them up. It opens at 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8, with shows through Sunday. Tickets start at $14, available online.
Friday, Feb. 9Cooliteo Singles Ball at The Wild Detectives
Consider this your warning, or invitation: If you walk into The Wild Detectives (314 W. Eighth St.) starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, you’ll become single for your time in the venue. Friday night has been declared a “tactical non-monogamy zone” so if you’re feeling like you need to stretch those wings, here’s a fun and literarily adventurous place to do it. DJs El Nick and YNFYNYT Scroll keep the night grooving. Find your Valentine(s) or a really great book and a drink. It’s all cool. Find out more by following TWD on Insta.
It’s the closing weekend of Afro-Atlantic Histories at the DMA, and if you haven't had the opportunity to see it, it is stunning in so many different ways and so many different mediums. The museum celebrates the exhibition during this Late Night event from 5 to 11 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9. Have a drink, join in on the scavenger hunt, sketch, collage, learn dance and see an encore from a certain dance company in our next recommendation (double the awesome), and so much more. Tickets for the public are $20 (Afro-Atlantic Histories admission has an additional fee), but DMA members have free access. Find out more on the DMA website.
Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Cultural Awareness at Wyly Theatre
For two nights only, Dallas Black Dance Theatre will astound Wyly Theatre (2400 Flora St.) audiences (both in person and streaming) with performances of His Grace (Christopher L. Huggins) and Odetta (Matthew Rushing) as well as two world premieres, Postmortem (Hana Delong) and Falling Into Place (Alysia Johnson). The program showcases diversity as well as a weaving of culture in terms of expressive movement with rhythm — that magical thing we know as dance. An especially priceless opportunity comes before the Friday performance. DBDT offers its Living Witness Speaker Series in the form of a reception at the Wyly at 6 p.m. Dale Long, a survivor of the 1963 Birmingham Church Bombings, will sit in discussion with retired NBC5 reporter Ramona Logan. Find tickets for both events through the DBDT website.
Saturday, Feb. 10For the Love of Kettle at Kettle Art Gallery
You may have seen Kettle’s call for artists to hurry on up and grab boards to submit before it was too late. Well, they did. And now, the time has come for art lovers to hurry on up and be the first in line as it will soon be too late to score some amazing pieces. That’s right – it’s the annual For the Love of Kettle exhibition and gallery fundraiser. Artists have submitted works on 12x12 boards, and if previous years are any indication, the show sells out in the first hour. That’s 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10, at Kettle Art (2650-B Main St.), just so we’re clear. Genres range from abstract to contemporary to whimsical, and we won’t even start with the list of artists because it’s too. damn. long. And that’s the best part about this. Except maybe the fact that each piece is only $60. Go ahead and catch your breath. We’ll wait. Then sharpen your art-shopping elbows and get in line early. Follow Kettle on Facebook.
It’s time to ring in the Year of the Dragon, and there are a good many celebrations going on in Dallas, but we want to call out two particularly multi-faceted options for all ages that are easily accessed and free, free, free. The Crow Museum of Asian Art joins with NorthPark Center (8687 N. Central Expressway) for a morning full of activities starting at 9 a.m. with storytime with Park Cities Chinese School, followed by music, art activities and lion dancers from Rising Phoenix. Over at Galleria Dallas (13350 Dallas Parkway), there’s the gorgeous lantern installation over the ice rink. Topping out at 250 giant red lanterns, the visual is one to pause and really take in. And at 2 p.m. on Level 1, the shopping center welcomes HD Lion Dance Foundation for a vibrant dance and charismatic drumming to welcome the new year. Moving up Central Expressway, the city of Richardson, the CORE District and the Dallas Chinese Community Center offer a festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at DFW Chinatown (400 S. Greenville Ave.), with dragon and lion dances, martial arts demos, dance performances, calligraphy and other cultural specialty booths, plus food from a huge assortment of restaurants and vendors. Snag free tickets online.
Sunday, Feb. 11Elektra at Winspear Opera House
Richard Strauss has got Greek drama down … even when it’s sung in German (with English subtitles). The Dallas Opera has proof in its production of Elektra, running through Feb. 17, at the Winspear (2403 Flora St.). The opera is virtually two hours of revenge after Elektra’s mom offed her dad. It’s about siblings seeking matricide ... and we are here for the high and low notes. Check out Sunday’s matinee at a reasonable 2 p.m., leaving time for a dinner out after, especially if the big game isn’t your thing. Tickets for the weekend’s shows and beyond are all available online.
The DMA describes the origins of Impressionism as “rebellious,” and we have to admit, that period of art is so seemingly tranquil that we wouldn’t normally associate it with rebellion. But to shun disciplines, guardrails and techniques long associated with what was considered “good art” for new subjects and new forms of expression seems pretty damn daring. The museum opens The Impressionist Revolution from Monet to Matisse on Sunday, Feb. 11. The exhibition comprises many of the DMA’s own pieces and features other beloved artists such as Edgar Degas and Pierre-Auguste Renoir. It hangs through Nov. 3. Go online to plan your visit.
Tuesday, Feb. 13Galentine’s Day at Waterproof
Apparently, two key pieces to a successful Galentine’s celebration were “selfie or it didn’t happen” and Jon Bon Jovi, and frankly, we just did not see that last part coming. But Waterproof (1914 Commerce St.) did. So, not only are they waiving the cover charge from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, but ladies (and we assume this means lady-identifying and fluid and all the ways that word can work) also get their first glass of Jon Bon Jovi’s rosé, Hampton Water, on the house. Take that selfie on the stunning rooftop with that JBJ rose, bunnies, post it and make that ex severely remorseful. But secure your spot on Resy first.