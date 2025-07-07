Where to Find Labubu Dolls in Dallas and Nearby

Or maybe your algorithm is feeding you Labubu discourse, as slow-fashion advocates are calling the little elven gremlins the latest wave of hyperconsumerist microtrends destined to take their place next to limited-edition Stanley cups and Shein cowboy hats in your local landfill. They, could, however, become shockingly sound investments. Forbes recently projected that a growing number of special edition releases of these dolls could land at five-figure payouts.
Love her or hate her, Labubu is kind of the moment. So, whether you’re an avid enthusiast or just morbidly curious, here are some verified stores (you would be surprised to know how serious the fake Labubu market is) around North Texas where you can get your fix.
Pop Mart StorefrontsThe brand behind Labubus has two permanent storefronts in DFW. The Galleria Dallas (13350 Dallas Parkway) location is on level three and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The store’s Instagram page keeps customers updated on upcoming products, restocks, and events.
The location at Stonebriar Centre (2601 Preston Road, Frisco) is on level two and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
We want to heavily emphasize the opening hours on those days. Word on the street is that new shipments of Labubus sell out pretty quickly. Prepare for long lines, standoffs with fellow collectors and potential disappointment. Perseverance is the name of the game here.
ClawZaniaClawZania is an arcade specializing in claw games and collectible plushy toys. As of this week, all of their DFW locations (Richardson, Carrollton and Arlington) have Labubus up for grabs. Games can be played with tokens, and certain toys and tickets can be traded for larger, more valuable prizes.
It goes without saying that this is a less straightforward way to get a Labubu. But if you’re really good at arcade games and not so keen on waiting in line at the mall, this might be the best route for you.
Nova ClawThere’s apparently no shortage of claw machines packed with Labubus here in North Texas. This trendy arcade (2225 Old Denton Rd, No. 240, Carrollton) is another great option for those of us who don’t feel like getting trampled at the mall. It’s open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Popswap Fort Worth
Secondhand stores, online resellers and dumpstersMaybe we’re getting a bit ahead of ourselves here, but consider this one for posterity. We don’t doubt that there are true blue Labubu lovers out there, but there are likely even trend collectors who will move on the split second their lifestyle influencer of choice puts them on something else they can buy in excess as a status symbol for the way-too-online.
When that happens, one person’s trash will literally become another person’s treasure, and there will be a gold rush for the real fans. If you truly love those weird little dolls but are having a hard time getting your hands on them, don't lose hope. We’d recommend simply giving it, like, a month.