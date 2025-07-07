 Where to Find Popular Labubu Dolls in Dallas-Fort Worth | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Where to Find Labubu Dolls in Dallas and Nearby

Have you fallen victim to the viral Labubu-mania? Here are some local stores and arcades where you can get your fix.
September 5, 2025
Image: Sonny Angels are over — Labubus are the current "it" collector's item.
Sonny Angels are over — Labubus are the current "it" collector's item. Katrina Flachsbarth
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

You’ve probably noticed Labubus, the fuzzy little monsters produced by Chinese toy company Pop Mart, dominating your social media feed lately. They’ve become overnight sensations as fashionable collector's items, lining the shelves and adorning the designer bags of both influencers and the influenced.

Or maybe your algorithm is feeding you Labubu discourse, as slow-fashion advocates are calling the little elven gremlins the latest wave of hyperconsumerist microtrends destined to take their place next to limited-edition Stanley cups and Shein cowboy hats in your local landfill. They, could, however, become shockingly sound investments. Forbes recently projected that a growing number of special edition releases of these dolls could land at five-figure payouts

Love her or hate her, Labubu is kind of the moment. So, whether you’re an avid enthusiast or just morbidly curious, here are some verified stores (you would be surprised to know how serious the fake Labubu market is) around North Texas where you can get your fix.

Pop Mart Storefronts

The brand behind Labubus has two permanent storefronts in DFW. The Galleria Dallas (13350 Dallas Parkway) location is on level three and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The store’s Instagram page keeps customers updated on upcoming products, restocks, and events.
The location at Stonebriar Centre (2601 Preston Road, Frisco) is on level two and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

We want to heavily emphasize the opening hours on those days. Word on the street is that new shipments of Labubus sell out pretty quickly. Prepare for long lines, standoffs with fellow collectors and potential disappointment. Perseverance is the name of the game here.

ClawZania

ClawZania is an arcade specializing in claw games and collectible plushy toys. As of this week, all of their DFW locations (Richardson, Carrollton and Arlington) have Labubus up for grabs. Games can be played with tokens, and certain toys and tickets can be traded for larger, more valuable prizes.

It goes without saying that this is a less straightforward way to get a Labubu. But if you’re really good at arcade games and not so keen on waiting in line at the mall, this might be the best route for you.

Nova Claw

There’s apparently no shortage of claw machines packed with Labubus here in North Texas. This trendy arcade (2225 Old Denton Rd, No. 240, Carrollton) is another great option for those of us who don’t feel like getting trampled at the mall. It’s open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Popswap Fort Worth

This Fort Worth toy store (15853 North Freeway, Fort Worth) is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to other collectible toys, Pop Swap sells Labubus and Labubu accessories. And if they’re out of stock, fear not. Popswap also holds swap events for those open to brokering a deal to expand their collection. More information can be found on Popswap’s Facebook page.

Secondhand stores, online resellers and dumpsters

Maybe we’re getting a bit ahead of ourselves here, but consider this one for posterity. We don’t doubt that there are true blue Labubu lovers out there, but there are likely even trend collectors who will move on the split second their lifestyle influencer of choice puts them on something else they can buy in excess as a status symbol for the way-too-online.

When that happens, one person’s trash will literally become another person’s treasure, and there will be a gold rush for the real fans. If you truly love those weird little dolls but are having a hard time getting your hands on them, don't lose hope. We’d recommend simply giving it, like, a month.
Image: Carly May Gravley
Carly May Gravley has freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Instagram
TikTok
A message from Culture Editor Alec Spicer: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Dallas' vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: You Can Now See This Rare Andy Warhol Collection at the Dallas World Aquarium

Visual Art

You Can Now See This Rare Andy Warhol Collection at the Dallas World Aquarium

By Simon Pruitt
Image: 19 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

Lists

19 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Caroline Pritchard and Alec Spicer
Image: This is Not a Drill: A Thrilling Dallas Musical Makes it to Off-Broadway

Theater

This is Not a Drill: A Thrilling Dallas Musical Makes it to Off-Broadway

By Ann Zimmerman
Image: Comedy Show Aims to Fundraise Financial Aid for Undocumented College Students

Events

Comedy Show Aims to Fundraise Financial Aid for Undocumented College Students

By Simon Pruitt
Image: A Journey of Surviving One of the Hardest Hikes in Texas

Hiking & Outdoors

A Journey of Surviving One of the Hardest Hikes in Texas

By Nick Reynolds
Image: A TCU Alum is Joining the Cast of SNL This Season

Comedy

A TCU Alum is Joining the Cast of SNL This Season

By Simon Pruitt
Image: 19 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

Lists

19 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Caroline Pritchard and Alec Spicer
Image: 5 Seminal Works of the Taylor Sheridan Cinematic Universe That Aren't Yellowstone

Film, TV & Streaming

5 Seminal Works of the Taylor Sheridan Cinematic Universe That Aren't Yellowstone

By Liam Gaughan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation