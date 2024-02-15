The Instagram Accounts To Follow if You're New to Dallas

Neighborhoods

Deep Ellum (@deepellum)

Downtown Dallas, Inc. (@downtown_dallas)

Go Oak Cliff (@gooakcliff)

Families

Kids Fun DFW (@kidsfundfw)

Kid Friendly Oak Cliff (@kidfriendly_oakcliff)

Dallas Fun Fam (@dallasfunfam)

Nightlife

Dallas Bucket List (@dallas_bucketlist)

Dallas Gay Nightlife (@dallasgaynightlife)

Date Night Dallas (@datenight.dallas)

Activities



Avon Nguyen (@avon.nguyen)

Dallas Discovered (@dallas_discovered)

Dallasites101 (@Dallasites101)

Dallas Love List (@DallasLoveList)

Dallas Social Butterfly (@dallassocialbutterfly)

Karlie Does Dallas (@karliedoesdallas)

Our Dallas Adventure (@ourdallasadventure)

Stephanie Camille (@stephaniecamillee)

Secret Dallas (@secret_dallas)

Visit Dallas (@visit_dallas)

Dallas Girl Gang (@dallasgirlgang)

Call us new-fashioned, but there's hardly a better way to get to know a new city than through Instagram.While we consider ourselves at thea pretty kick-ass source on the best events, food, music, culture and general goings-on, that doesn't mean that we can't spread the knowledge on other great sources of info. There are a whole bunch of accounts dedicated to finding the best in DFW, and we've narrowed them down by category — from official neighborhoods pages to the influencers who know of event pop-ups before the've even popped — so you never miss a thing.Here are the best Instagram accounts to find things to do in Dallas:﻿Other neighborhoods should be taking notes: Bishop Arts manages to be trendy, chic and entertaining without losing its Oak Cliff cool. It has a small bookstore, record shop, apothecary, gift shops with original gifts, great cuisine and the best Argentinian dessert at Chimichurri. You need to follow this account to keep up.“The Official Instagram of Dallas’ most Dynamic Neighborhood” (their words, not ours) keeps Deep Ellum devotees up to date on all upcoming neighborhood events, from the monthly First Friday block parties to local shows and art installations.In addition to its Instagram, which provides eye-catching updates on businesses and events happening downtown, Downtown Dallas, Inc. also has a variety of newsletters pertaining to everything from public safety to restaurants and retail.Go Oak Cliff provides updates and documentation for neighborhood events like parties, parades and food-related occasions such as its annual Blues, Bandits & BBQ festival.This page is dedicated to highlighting events and experiences aimed at kids across North Texas. Its reels provide a well-curated look at some of these activities, but the account's stories, which are neatly divided into highlights, contain its best information on upcoming events. The March and Easter sections are already brimming with options.This page, as the title suggests, is specific to Oak Cliff, and contains recommendations for kid-friendly restaurants and activities in the area as well as well as resources on local dentists and pediatricians.This page promotes events and activities for the whole family, including museums and indoor playgrounds, and recommends child-friendly restaurants and get-togethers for parents.If your bucket list includes having the most enviable social media feed, this page can help with that. Parties, restaurants, concerts, art exhibitions and the most Instagrammable pop-up installations make up just some of its recommendations. As the TikTok kids would say, it’s giving main character energy.This page documents Dallas’ vibrant drag community. Though not as forward on promoting upcoming events as some other entries are, it's still a good resource for newcomers to the area to find out who’s who in Dallas drag and to learn where all the good recurring shows and drag brunches take place.The name says it all. This page is dedicated to finding original date ideas for couples in Dallas. Predictably, it's restaurant-heavy, but it also has suggestions for romantic staycations at some of Dallas’ luxurious hotels and activities such as mural hunting.Nguyen is a Dallas influencer who comes across like your coolest friend on social media. She knows all of the fun spots around town, be they pop-up events or even something more niche such as a Hello Kitty-themed claw machine, and she’s not gatekeeping them.This one is a broad but thorough overview of unmissable events happening around town. From luxury designer sample sales to singles happy hours to every quirky pop-up event imaginable, the activity options this page offers are overwhelming in the best way.With an ever-expanding universe of newcomers flocking to the city, Dallas has more daily events than it has bad drivers — though that’s arguable. The account Dallasites101 keeps up with temporary pop-ups, seasonal events and fun hangs about town.Dallas Love List’s strong suit is helping you come up with something to do after you get off work on a Friday. From unique restaurants to themed parties and even upcoming live theater, it’ll help you never have a free weekend again.This lifestyle page will bring out your inner socialite by recommending more high-end experiences such as galas and stays at upscale hotels. If the events are out of your price range, don’t fret. Dallas Social Butterfly is generous with the giveaways.Run by “Your Downtown Bestie’ Karlie Deitrick," Karlie Does Dallas has crafted the perfect primer on fun things to do in Dallas for newcomers. One of her pinned videos is “How to Do Dallas, TX Like a Dallasite in 48 Hours” and highlights essential (and Instagrammable) places to go if you’re only in the city for two days.The side project of blogger and influencer Jessica Serna, this page highlights fun experiences across North Texas from hotels to immersive art exhibitions to waterparks. These activities range from the pricey and luxurious to the affordable and everyday. There’s something for everyone.This lifestyle and wellness page influencer has many of the same kinds of activities as some of the other entries but with a creative twist. Examples: spinning her Valentine's date ideas into the multipart “Valentine’s Day Playbook for Men” and recommending niche experiences like a luxury perfume-making class.Secret Dallas might sound like Rihanna’s brand of whips-and-chains excitement, but it’s far more PG than that with family events, Dallas-related news and the city’s most unmissable events.OK, so this nonprofit is Dallas’ unofficial tourist trap agent, and its mission is that you come and @Visit Dallas. But that doesn’t mean it’s wrong in where it points to recommendations.This collective is a community for female creatives and entrepreneurs in Dallas, and hosts meetups and networking events for its followers. These events are ideal for both newcomers to Dallas and existing residents looking to connect with other women in their fields.