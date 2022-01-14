 15 Best Dallas Sports Bars to Watch the Cowboys | Dallas Observer
Best Sports Bars to Watch the Cowboys This Season, Like it or Not

Listen, we're optimists here, but maybe find a place with strong drinks, fun vibes and nachos to drown your soul in.
September 4, 2025
Image: Troy Aikman tending bar at The Katy Trail Ice House
That time Troy Aikman worked the bar at Katy Ice House ... 'You wanna close it out or run a tab?' Mike Brooks
It's really a complicated time to be a sports fan in Dallas. Maybe you've sought therapy, or maybe you're all 'love and happiness' about all these situations and have simply moved on. (TRAI-TOR!) Jk. Sorta.

Like it or not, football season is upon us, with hockey and basketball hot on its heels. Here are 15 of our favorite bars that will absolutely be showing your favorite teams, you absolute glutton for punishment. Get out there and have a few drinks and way-above-average bar food.

Bar W

2926 Maple
Bar W in Uptown along Maple Avenue is across from the Stoneliegh Hotel, where the old bar Stoneliegh P long lived. The new space is fun; they've installed a massive outdoor TV at one end of a long deck, plus there's astroturf in another area with two outside bars. There's Jager Ranch Water on tap, frozen margs (that you can also get to go) plus a good assortment of pizza bread plus a strawberry salad that is actually amazing. (They also host "Love Island" watch parties.)

Bryan Street Tavern

4315 Bryan St.
This low-key Old East Dallas neighborhood bar offers from-scratch pizzas, better-than-it-should-be bar food and Philly cheesesteaks, plus a great patio. Inside, Bryan Street Tavern has pool, darts and shuffleboard. In addition to TVs throughout the space, there's a large-screen projector to watch all the sports. Oh, and you can bring your dog.

Chelsea Corner

4830 McKinney Ave.
This Knox neighborhood bar has been around since 1974 but has had so much Botox that it looks frankly stunning for being older than Jaws. Chelsea Corner has about two dozen large HD TVs around the space, both inside and out on the 2,500-square-foot, dog-friendly patio. Try the Buffalo Chicken Dip with smoky chicken, Buffalo sauce, queso, cheddar and cream cheese. Yes, seriously all that in one melty bowl. Join the online waitlist before heading over.

click to enlarge Christie's in Dallas is a big sports bar and a great place to watch the Super Bowl.
There are so many TVs at Christie's it's hard to pick just one to watch.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

Christies

2817 Greenville Ave.
Christies is perhaps the most essential sports bar in Dallas. We can’t even count the number of TVs here (rumor has it that it's more than 60). Just know, no matter where you sit you can see several TVs. Follow Christie’s on Instagram for daily specials. The menu runs from charcuterie boards to Frito Pie and dips galore. Get a party platter loaded with favorites for $30.

Dudley's Sports Grill Dallas

2927 N. Henderson Ave.
This is a new spot along the busy Henderson Avenue, where Smithy used to be, that is here for all your sports heartbreak needs. They serve upscale Southern plates that feel right at home in this vibrant spot. The new space bas 41 flat-screen TVs, LED video walls and a wrap-around ticker with the latest scores. A continuous sports ticker wraps around the front bar with real-time score updates. Crazy, huh? There's a turf patio outside. Watch their socials for updates on what events will be featured each week.

Happiest Hour

2616 Olive St.
Mostly we lean toward off-the-beaten-path bars, speakeasies and low-key places with quirky personalities. Happiest Hour is none of those. This is that one friend who is always in your face, "You're having a damn good time, like it or not." It's trendy and busy, but well-run and worth pushing the limits of your usual social capacity. Groups gather around lounge seating on the rooftop for a view. There's a large bar downstairs, as well as tables and chairs that spread out over a lawn. Ample TVs show all the sports ball contests.

Hero by HG

3090 Nowitzki Way
Hero sits in the shadows of the American Airlines Center. It fancies itself “a modern sports bar and restaurant with a vintage flair,” and that’s fine. You can be whoever you want to be, HERO. There's a 24-foot HD screen and TVs throughout the large restaurant and bar, plus a large circular TV wrapped around the bar area that offers great views from every seat. This space is big, fits a lot of people and can get packed. Make reservations or you can just try your luck. I’m excited for you. You’re gonna have so much fun here. Pregame for the Super Bowl starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday with raffles, live music and drink specials.

The Ivy Tavern

5334 Lemmon Ave.
The Ivy Tavern is a local's spot. Good news: you can be a local. And you and you and youuuuu. The Ivy is a big sports fan with lots of spirit. The inside bar is dark and comfortable, but be sure to saunter around to the back door for the big patio bar and courtyard. Don't let temperatures deter you: it's temp-controlled. Service is fast and super friendly. And the bar food is great: Wings, loaded potato skins and fried jalapeños are all solid choices, but the pizzas are one of the most popular options.

Katy Trail Ice House

3127 Routh St.
The Katy Trail Ice House provides a cross-section of people-watching, great outdoor space and sports. The food is good. Perched along the Katy Trail jogging trail, this large restaurant and bar will be packed any day the weather is even close to decent. There are always sports games on the tellies, flowing throughout with sound on. Try a Deep Eddy lemon vodka Blue Moon Lemonade. Damn, that sounds so good right now. There' a full food menu and barbecue Thursday through Sunday until they run out. Amazingly for the large space, service is always quick.

Mayer's Garden

2422 N. Henderson Ave.
Honestly, Mayer's Garden is one of our favorite restaurant and bar combo plans in Dallas. The barkeeps are swift, the food is excellent. They've got sheet pan nachos, Frito Pie and party platters of their house-made chicken nuggets. The burgers are excellent; we like the quarter-pound Akaushi beef with pimiento cheese, arugula, bacon jam and crispy onions. It's a big fun space with indoor and outdoor (temp-controlled) areas. It feels like it's been around forever, even though it's not even five yet. Check their socials for game day specials.
click to enlarge
Milo Butterfinger's got a glow up.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

Milo Butterfinger's

5645 SMU Blvd.
Milo's has undergone a big renovation; they scrubbed that place clean. The result is a lively, fun college bar with super-friendly servers, cozy nooks (including a fireplace), deep booths for group dinners and pool tables good for mingling. And believe us, they have all the TVs for all the sports. Happy hour runs Sunday - Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with very affordable domestics, wells and an $8 scratch margarita. They also have other daily drink specials.

Nodding Donkey

2900 Thomas Ave.
This neighborhood bar with a from-scratch kitchen has about 20 TVs. There's also some patio space that is open when the weather behaves. From brisket queso to stacked nachos, there are all manner of staples and some not-so-common items, like Donkey Balls. The Purple Nurple and Donkey Juice are sure to keep you hydrated (don’t even ask what’s in those, as if it matters). On Sundays you can (but shouldn’t) get $5 Jager shots from 1 p.m. to close.

PhD – Pour House Dallas

1300 W. Davis St., Bishop Arts 
This low-key sports bar has a large (temp-controlled) patio and 26 TVs great for watching all the sports. Prices at PHD are one of the many appealing features here; there's not a plate on the menu for more than $20. They have nachos, burgers, wings and more, and most of the house cocktails are under $10. Check out the always-updated specials for any other day of the week.

Stan's Blue Note

2908 Greenville Ave., Lower Greenville
Certified one of the best places to watch sports in Dallas, Stan's is decked in TVs. This humble Lower Greenville joint has been open since 1952 and hasn't missed a single sports event in all that time — probably (don't Google it). Get burgers and big platters of appetizers for your sports-loving group.

Will Call

2712 Main St., Deep Ellum
Will Call is a neighborhood bar in Deep Ellum with a boisterous local crowd and an amazing menu. Go for the sports, go back for the wings and cheesesteaks. Party tip: Get the Kool-Aid and Ketchup, which is french fries soaked in pickle brine with from-scratch ketchup made with Kool-Aid powder. Tastes like summertime and wheelies. Service is fast and on point, and the drink prices won't make you regret life the next day.
Image: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
