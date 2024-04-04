17 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

And while North Texas still offers some first-rate secondhand shopping, the hunt has become more challenging now that everyone wants to save the planet from landfills piled with the corpses of fast fashion that died too young.
Several prime locations have now closed, including stalwarts Pandemonium and Ross at Peak, and the increasing popularity of thrifting and reselling means that prices are on the rise and competition at the racks (or shelves, or booths) is steeper than ever.
An annual report by online thrift store ThredUP projected that the secondhand market will double to $70 billion by 2027.
We observed rising prices firsthand at all the North Texas stores we visited. In an era when cheap goods are easy to come by, it’s not uncommon for a secondhand item to be priced higher than its new equivalent.
Thrifters motivated by a desire to be more sustainable or to support a charitable cause may not mind paying top dollar. But those looking to stretch their money have to shop much savvier to get a good deal.
That means inspecting items for quality and construction, being intentional about shopping sales (which most stores run frequently, if not daily) and, sometimes, thinking beyond traditional thrift stores.
For hunters with patience, the thrift stores on this list still offer some great bargains. But for the more casual thrifter, Dallas’ wealth of curated vintage stores frequently offer a better value. You’ll spend a bit more, but you’re more likely to walk away with something that’s not just high-quality but truly one-a-kind.
Best Cheap Designer FindsGenesis Benefit Thrift Store
3419 Knight St.
Perhaps the very best thrift store on this list, Genesis Benefit Thrift Store never disappoints. It’s right on the edge of Highland Park, and as you might expect, it receives some pretty ritzy donations. The selection of furniture and home decor is top notch, but it’s the clothes and accessories that bring us back time and time again. You don’t have to look hard to spot high-end designers or bargain prices on gently used basics from middle-of-the-road brands like J. Crew and Banana Republic. Many of the poshest outfits have now been relegated to a separate “boutique” section, with higher price tags to match. But the discounts are still very steep compared with what you’d pay an online reseller, and all profits benefit victims of domestic violence, who shop here for free.
Best Contemporary ClothesSt. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store of Dallas
3052 W. Northwest Highway
If you’re looking for a one-stop-shop, St. Vincent de Paul is a solid choice. It offers a little bit of everything, from seasonal decor to housewares and clothing, but the real standout is its selection of on-trend women’s apparel. Goods are already well priced, but each weekday it offers an additional 40% off a rotating category. We also appreciate the store's practice of hanging pants horizontally, which makes the brands quicker to identify. And that’s not the only unique feature of this large thrift store, which is run by a Catholic charity. Pay a visit to its Mother Theresa prayer room or take advantage of a sweet program where each child can pick one free book to take home. On Mondays, senior citizens get 40% off so make it a shopping day with Mom.
Best Casual Pop-InWhite Rock Center of Hope
10021 Garland Road, Suite A
Have a few minutes to kill but not in full thrifting mode? See what’s new at this East Dallas mainstay, with a small but excellent assortment of clothing, housewares, furniture and more. White Rock Center of Hope offers support and financial assistance to its surrounding zip codes, and it very much feels like a neighborhood spot. Mixed in with contemporary goods, you’ll find pristine vintage items that clearly came from the cupboard or closet of a stylish grandparent down the street. On our visit, we spotted well-cared-for cashmere items, designer dresses and complete sets of mid-century glassware at lower prices than you’ll find elsewhere. It’s the perfect way to pass a relaxing Saturday afternoon.
Best Odds & EndsThrift Town
1516 S. Westmoreland Road
A visit to Thrift Town in Oak Cliff is about as close as you can get to the thrift store experience of yore. It’s big. It’s relatively cheap. And it’s best experienced without an agenda. You might not complete your search for the holy grail of white tees, but with an open mind, you’re guaranteed to find a steal on something useful. The home goods, housewares and media sections are our must-hits. On our visit we found a fancy lunchbox, a complete collection of Walt Disney VHS tapes and a treasure trove of gift wrapping and vintage greeting cards. Who needs another white tee anyway? Find that at Old Navy.
Best OverstockSalvation Army Family Store
5554 Harry Hines Blvd.
There are a number of Salvation Army Family Stores around town, but the Harry Hines location offers a wider selection of furniture and housewares than most. Plus, it’s the only thrift store where we encountered displays of new, overstock items. Knee-high boots (discounted to $6.99 from $69.99) and bins of children’s blocks for $3.99 were just some of the super deals we found. Visit on Wednesday to enjoy an extra 50% off clothing and feel good about your purchase knowing that it directly supports the on-site rehabilitation center.
Best Vintage BasicsVagabond Vintage
1616 Market Center Blvd., Dallas
831 Foch St., Fort Worth
314 E. Hickory St., No. 109, Denton
This local vintage empire got its start over 20 years ago as a purveyor of vintage denim. And that’s still the heart of Vagabond Vintage, as you’ll see when you stop by its intimate Dallas showroom. It’s the place to go for perfectly broken-in Levi’s, Lees and Wranglers, softer-than-soft Grateful Dead tees, bomber jackets repping just about any team, and other casual cool vintage basics. We didn’t spy anything under $25 on our recent visit, so there’s not much bargain-hunting to be had here. But if you want to add flair to your everyday wardrobe, you’re sure to find what you came for.
Best Decorate-Your-Whole-HouseLula B’s
1010 N. Riverfront Blvd.
1982 Fort Worth Ave.
Our next two picks appear on nearly every list of this kind, and for good reason. Lula B’s is Dallas’ OG vintage mall, and more than 30 years after its first location opened on Greenville Avenue, it’s still the go-to place for mid-century swag. The focus here is home decor, although there are plenty of records, clothes and surprising mix-ins. Most everything your eye lands on is worth a closer look, but the happily over-stuffed vendor booths mean you still get the thrill of the hunt. Stop by Lula B’s Design District location or newer addition in Oak Cliff and furnish your home more affordably (and interestingly) than you can at many of the new furniture stores around town.
Best Vintage ClothingDolly Python
1916 N. Haskell Ave.
315 N. Bishop Ave.
Dolly Python is a gold star on Dallas’ vest. Or, more accurately, a bejeweled skull brooch. Nearly every international celebrity, from Jean Paul Gaultier to Lana Del Rey and Jon Hamm, pays a visit to this offbeat and slightly macabre vintage emporium when they’re in town. And we all owe owner Gretchen Bell props for representing our city so well. From the moment you walk into the Haskell Avenue shop and your senses are hit with that first waft of patchouli, you know you’re in a place with real character. If you’re searching for vintage art, mugs, records or fill in the blank, they have you covered, but the vast collection of vintage clothing is truly second-to-none. Pick up any random garment and it’s practically a museum-worthy example of its era. Thankfully, you won’t have to coordinate a heist or rob a bank to walk out with it. Visit the original location or its Bishop Arts satellite before you call yourself a local.
Best Affordable VintageBoogie Nights Vintage
111 N. Sixth St., Garland
If you want to add some vintage pieces to your wardrobe but you’re short on green, Boogie Nights Vintage in Downtown Garland is the spot. Sort through racks of clothing organized by decade from the ‘60s through the ‘80s or find a hidden gem among the shop's selection of shoes, purses and jewelry. The store is bigger than it looks when you enter from the charming square, and it only ends when you get to the back house, where Boogie Nights runs a robust online business. Stop in and grab what you’re looking for before it goes to the next bidder on Poshmark.
Best GiftingCuriosities Antiques
8920 Garland Road
This thrifty antique store in East Dallas sells its own T-shirts, and if that sounds strange, then you clearly haven’t been to Curiosities. Every object that you encounter in this magical time warp — whether it be a sideshow banner, a photo of someone’s mother or a pair of salt and pepper shakers shaped like a little Colonial couple — is utterly specific and yet so fascinating that you can’t imagine anyone not being delighted to receive it. Just make sure to mark the time when you enter or you’re bound to emerge in the dark, or at the very least wearing a shirt proudly proclaiming your new favorite shop in town.
Best Place to Find a Cool T-Shirt817 Vintage Hype
1208 Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth
This Magnolia neighborhood store has been taking care of the city’s nostalgic apparel needs since June 2018. It carries anything from classic Carhart jackets to special sneakers and has weekly merch drops that keep the clothing racks fresh. Follow the shop on Instagram (@817vintagehype) and watch clips from the passionate owner to learn how some store items are selected and discovered. – Madalene Garcia
Best Sports-Related ClothingDated Faded Worn
2924 Main St., No. 103
Next time you’re in Deep Ellum, stop here to uncover treasures from the '80s, '90s and '00s in the form of clothing, music and art. When hunting through the racks, don’t sleep on the classic sports gear, selection of throwback kid items or unique sneakers. Check out their Instagram stories and posts (@datedfadedwornstore) for details on sales and showcase events. MG
Best Girly ClothingDeep Dive Vintage
491 W. Harwood Road, Hurst
If you’re searching for sophisticated vintage vibes, this store is a must-visit. Shoppers can gather inspiration from ready-to-go outfits, search through a formal dress collection or take part in a special sale that's held the second Saturday of every month. To see what’s in stock and newly added, follow the shop on Instagram (@deepdive_vintage). MG
Best Selection For the Artsy DresserGood Cycle
413 N. Tyler St.
Take a break from fast fashion when you buy sustainably from this vintage clothing store in the Bishop Arts District. Good Cycle showcases unisex retro and secondhand apparel curated from its buy, sell, trade system. The adjoining space, Good Cycle Studio, hosts after-hours shopping events and holds a Vintage Mini Mall. Check it out in person or on Instagram via @goodcycledallas. MG
Best Soft-Girl VibesRare Heart Vintage
330 W. Davis St.
In 2021, we named Rare Heart the "Best Vintage to Play Dress Up," and we stand wholeheartedly by our choice. The Bishop Arts shop has the vintage tees of our rock dreams and a selection of camisoles and silk sundresses that can go easily from cottage-core day to Courtney Love night depending on what mood strikes. Eva Raggio
Vintage Martini
Best Place to Mood-Dress
2923 N. Henderson Ave., Suite A
Don Draper may love Dolly Python, but this is where his wife, Betty, would've found an ensemble to indulge in the ennui of a forced business dinner while looking her '60s-glam best. This consignment shop has much more than that, so pick your era, designer or mood. Vintage Martini will match your vibe perfectly. ER
Best Shop For Millennials Who Want to Look Like Gen ZBuffalo Exchange
3424 Greenville Ave.
Yes, Buffalo Exchange has its share of SHEIN items sold back to you with a higher price tag, but you can feel good about not buying from the monster retailer directly and giving these clothes new life instead of seeing them off to a dumpster — like that rewarding feeling you get from cleaning up a beach. This is where you'll find all sorts of funky, up-to-date (right now that means '90s and Y2K) styles that teenagers and how-do-you-do-fellow-kids teens at heart will love. ER
Honorable MentionsOut of the Closet, 3920 Cedar Springs Road
Super Thrift, 11411 E. Northwest Highway
Thrift Giant, 11710 E. Northwest Highway
Casa View Thrift, 2303 Gus Thomasson Road
Thrift City, 1750 E. Belt Line Road, No. 300, Richardson
Picker’s Paradise, 915 Main St., Garland