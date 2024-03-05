 Actor Jon Hamm Spotted Shopping and Dining in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Jon Hamm Sightings Are on the Rise in Dallas

Even Don Draper can't stay away from Dallas' best vintage store. Jon Hamm and his wife have been spotted shopping and dining in North Texas.
March 5, 2024
Jon Hamm and his wife went on a mini tour around North Texas this past weekend. Dolly Python
Dallas was in the presence of royalty this past weekend. No, it wasn’t anyone from Buckingham Palace (though the long-missing Kate Middleton could pop up anywhere at this point); it was the kind that hails from Hollywood. Actor Jon Hamm visited the area with his wife, Anna Osceola, and the two made a stop at vintage shop Dolly Python.

Dolly Python has become a local celebrity hotspot of sorts, with recent visits from Lana Del Rey and Pete Davidson. An Instagram post by the store dubbed the vintage-button-admiring Hamm couple as “gorgeous and absolutely lovely.”
The store did not specify what Hamm and his wife bought at Dolly Python, but we can only hope it's something befitting Don Draper's wardrobe. Soon after shopping for vintage, the Mad Men stars (Hamm met his wife on the set of the AMC series) ventured over to Fort Worth to visit Goldee’s Barbecue, which posted a Facebook photo of the actor’s visit on Monday. Pitmaster Cecilia Guerrero confirmed in the comments that, like any good gentleman, Hamm didn’t ask to cut ahead and waited in line with the rest of Goldee’s customers.

“He waited and was totally cool with the limited sold-out menu," Guerrero commented on the post. "He and his wife were so gracious and kind to the other guests and all of the staff."

Frequent Hamm sightings across DFW aren’t a mere coincidence, but may be a relaxed form of method acting. The actor recently signed on to be a regular in Weatherford resident Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ series, Landman, which began filming in and around Fort Worth last month. Hamm is set to play Texas oil titan Monty Miller alongside stars Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore.

The show is based on Texas Monthly’s 11-part podcast Boomtown, which follows the billionaires of West Texas oil towns. The series is described as “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.” Some of the series has already been filmed in North Texas areas such as the TCU campus, so future spottings of Hamm and his cast mates might be just on the horizon.

Hamm recently took on a Midwest accent in last year’s season of Fargo, so it should be fun to see the St. Louis native take on the Texas twang. We love to see Hamm and other celebrities supporting local businesses, so we’re just hoping this guy isn't next on the list of Hollywood-made Texan flubs.
