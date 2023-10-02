The Dallas Observer Is Hiring a Culture and Food Staff Writer

Here's something that happens when you work at the Dallas Observer: Whenever you meet someone new, that person will say, “That must be a cool job” — unironically, you cynic — and we’ll try to remember that, yep, we sure do have cool jobs, huh, and try our best to forget the deadlines and the comments from people who didn't read the article by thinking back to our past lives standing 8 hours straight ringing up customers from behind a Tom Thumb register.
You, too, could be an ungrateful bastard if you have what it takes: We might just have the dream job others want and you don’t appreciate. Except, you will. Because the Dallas Observer is a fun place to work. The job offers endless perks such as access to concerts, the glamour of fancy events, the dinginess of DIY shows and so much food sampling your doctors will be shaking their damn heads.
Since we first popped up on newsstands in 1980, the Observer has become as synonymous with Dallas as overvalued real estate. The paper built a reputation reporting on the city’s hardest news and hardest music, its highest and lowest arts, and its delectable, nuanced and vast food and bar scene.
Through all the changes in media and global pandemics and whatnot, we are still standing proudly in Dallas corners, ready to be picked up by a stranger — still keeping tabs on Dallas’ best places to eat, hang, shop and see art of all kinds. Most of all, we want to find the stories behind the work: the people, the struggles, the conflicts, the history and the endless good.
We are looking for a staff writer to join our award-winning (as if we won’t mention that) editorial team. The position calls for a reporter with newsroom experience or strong interest in culture, arts and music journalism and criticism, and an authoritative familiarity with Dallas’ dining and nightlife scene.
We’re looking for a journalist to report on human interest stories in the community, capable of ideas-driven arts and culture pieces — someone with fresh (or really persuasive stale) opinions, a person of taste and a curious palate who can explore the city and tell the stories that make up its culture.
And since we’re throwing our wish list out there, let us manifest an organized writer with an ability to juggle daily coverage with long-term projects, AP proficiency, resourcefulness, social media savvy, plus style and some of that Dallas-famous Observer bite, punch, kick … or charmingly aggressive wit, if you will.
Before you ask: The job has fairly standard 9–5 hours and good benefits, and it's mostly remote save for mandatory meetings. Candidates need to be based in or willing to relocate to Dallas.
If you are a qualified candidate — this is sort of an IYKYK situation: we value reporting/writing experience over fancy but purely theoretical academic achievement— let us know by replying to our job posting with a résumé, cover letter and writing samples. If you address the culture and food editors by name, we know you're paying attention. No pressure, though. Use your cover letter to give us a glimpse of your writing voice. Tell us what kind of stories you want to write. Convince us. We wanted it to be you.