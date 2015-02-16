The 53 Best Texas and Red Dirt Country Songs

We'll be the first to admit that you don't have to be from Texas to find yourself lumped into Texas country. So, yes, native Texan Robert Earl Keen is obviously a Texas country artist, but as far as we see it, so too is Kentucky great Chris Knight and North Carolina's epic American Aquarium. Don't ask us why, it's just that way.
When you mention Texas country to fans in the know, it's often synonymous with red dirt, a subgenre especially near and dear to country music fans of North Texas, although it's native to Oklahoma. Artists such as Cody Canada, Mike McClure, Stoney LaRue and Jason Boland took what they learned from the likes of Bob Childers and Tom Skinner, who knew how to blend rock, folk, blues and country into one satisfying stew. In fact, red dirt shares a number of traits both sonically and philosophically with Texas country. It's often rebellious and rootsy to a fault.
Whittling down a list of the best Texas and red dirt country songs of the last 30-plus years makes for an exhaustive task, one that inevitably sparks much debate. That was certainly the case when we originally ran this list in 2015. And since so much music has been released over the past nine years, and some pretty major developments have occurred in the scene, we decided now was a good time to update it. The addition of some new songs means that some from that original list are now gone. And while we were at it, a couple of songs that should've been included in the 2015 list but weren't are now noted here. Hindsight is pretty cool like that.
It's also important to specify here that this list contains far more than the biggest hits of the past few decades. Sure, we chose some ubiquitous tunes that everyone knows, but we also picked some deep cuts and tunes that might merely be an artist's third or fourth most popular song for this list. And why stop at 50?
Here are the 53 songs that rise to the top of what's been an outstanding era of Texas country and red dirt music.
Like we said, who needs a map to determine what is and is not Texas country? BJ Barham has just got to be part Texan as far as we're concerned. From 2009, the title of this smackdown song is certainly enough to show you the bitterness it’s intended to convey, but you wouldn’t feel such emotion if you watched the live performance of this song below. The singalong the crowd does is especially cathartic.
53. “I Hope He Breaks Your Heart,” American Aquarium
52. “Give It Some Time,” Tanner UsreyTanner Usrey, a Prosper native, is one of the few people who actually lived there back when Deion Sanders’ mansion was one of the only landmarks. Usrey is a newer export whose take on the red dirt style includes a soulful inflection. This especially shows in this song’s bridge, when Usrey takes on an octave higher than one would expect from listening to the verses.
51. “She Left Me for Jesus,” Hayes CarllThis song joins the likes of “A Boy Named Sue” by Johnny Cash and “Goodbye Earl” by the (Dixie) Chicks as one of country music’s funniest. In case it’s not obvious: this song is about the titular love interest telling the narrator that she’s found this lovely guy named Jesus.
And if Jesus happens to be reading this, you’re on notice: Hayes Carll is angry that you stole his girl.