Designer Discounts are the Secret of 'Denim Whisperers' at this Underrated Consignment Shop

From the ubiquitous Taylor Sheridan multiverse to Beyoncé’s ads for Levi’s hitting us from all angles, pop culture is giving good ol’ denim another turn in the spotlight. However, as the wardrobe staple enjoys another 15 minutes of fame, many of us could use some jean therapy. The problem? Shopping for jeans is almost always the most frustrating task in fashion. Ever tried to shimmy into ill-fitting low-rise boot cuts under fluorescent lights, only to turn over the price tag and decide to pay your rent instead?
Luckily, an under-the-radar Dallas resource boasts the best brands at a deep discount, and its “denim whisperers” guide you painlessly to your perfect pair.
Founded in 1974 by neighbors Jan Kennedy and Nancy Ungerman, Clotheshorse Anonymous has been quietly consigning the contents of our city’s most stylish closets for over 50 years. With thousands of active consignors, the large but low-key shop at 11661 Preston Road in Dallas houses a huge selection of designer clothing, shoes, handbags and jewelry. All items are thoroughly inspected and authenticated. And, though it’s always totally “anonymous,” one category at Clotheshorse is especially hush-hush: denim.
“Our team takes pride in helping our shoppers find denim that truly works,” says Jennifer Mayrath, Director of Operations.
On any given day, the store’s selection of women's and unisex jeans numbers in the hundreds of pairs from designer brands and perennial staples, such as Citizens of Humanity, 7 For All Mankind, FRAME, Hudson, Madewell and so much more. To make it on the floor, the jeans must be either very gently pre-loved or brand-new with tags. But the real treasure is a knowledgeable staff to help shoppers navigate the vast sea of blue.
“It’s all about fit, fabric and finish,” she says. “First, the right rise, inseam and pocket placement can make or break a pair, and no two brands are ever sized the same. Then there’s the fabric factor, from crisp cotton denim that takes time to mold to your body, versus stretch styles that feel great but may not hold their shape. Finally, we consider the wash and style and gather options.”
What comes next is even better than a perfect fit: no jump-scare when you turn over the price tags. On average, denim at Clotheshorse is priced at one-third of retail, but many pairs ring in even lower. On a recent visit, we spotted gems from Mother, Rag & Bone and AGOLDE priced near $50 a pair, all of which usually retail for $200-300. In addition, items that have been on the floor for 30 days or longer are discounted by an additional 25-60 percent off.
Once you make your choice, these jean therapists are also equipped with specialized care tips to ensure your designer jeans look and fit their best for years to come. After all, in a time when fast fashion is rampant, is it really such a great find if it doesn’t stand the test of time?
“Even beyond price and selection, we support the circular fashion economy by extending the life cycle of premium pieces so you can refresh your wardrobe sustainably,” says Mayrath.
Finally, before you shop, take note: While Clotheshorse Anonymous does offer items for sale online, you must visit in person to access the full denim selection and experience — it's worth it.