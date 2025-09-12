 Clotheshorse Anonymous is Dallas Consignment's Best Kept Secret | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Designer Discounts are the Secret of 'Denim Whisperers' at this Underrated Consignment Shop

Digging for Dallas' best designer denim is made easy (and more affordable) at a circular fashion gem in Preston Forest Village.
September 12, 2025
Image: Fall is just an unpredictable week of North Texas weather away, so yes, we're already scavenging for the best denim looks.
Fall is just an unpredictable week of North Texas weather away, so yes, we're already scavenging for the best denim looks. Lisa Petty
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

From the ubiquitous Taylor Sheridan multiverse to Beyoncé’s ads for Levi’s hitting us from all angles, pop culture is giving good ol’ denim another turn in the spotlight. However, as the wardrobe staple enjoys another 15 minutes of fame, many of us could use some jean therapy. The problem? Shopping for jeans is almost always the most frustrating task in fashion. Ever tried to shimmy into ill-fitting low-rise boot cuts under fluorescent lights, only to turn over the price tag and decide to pay your rent instead?

Luckily, an under-the-radar Dallas resource boasts the best brands at a deep discount, and its “denim whisperers” guide you painlessly to your perfect pair.

Founded in 1974 by neighbors Jan Kennedy and Nancy Ungerman, Clotheshorse Anonymous has been quietly consigning the contents of our city’s most stylish closets for over 50 years. With thousands of active consignors, the large but low-key shop at 11661 Preston Road in Dallas houses a huge selection of designer clothing, shoes, handbags and jewelry. All items are thoroughly inspected and authenticated. And, though it’s always totally “anonymous,” one category at Clotheshorse is especially hush-hush: denim.

“Our team takes pride in helping our shoppers find denim that truly works,” says Jennifer Mayrath, Director of Operations.

On any given day, the store’s selection of women's and unisex jeans numbers in the hundreds of pairs from designer brands and perennial staples, such as Citizens of Humanity, 7 For All Mankind, FRAME, Hudson, Madewell and so much more. To make it on the floor, the jeans must be either very gently pre-loved or brand-new with tags. But the real treasure is a knowledgeable staff to help shoppers navigate the vast sea of blue.
click to enlarge
Don't wait for this one to run through the Dallas geo-tagged 'for you' page on TikTok.
Lisa Petty
Mayrath, who honed her own luxury retail skills as a Chanel specialist with Neiman Marcus prior to joining Clotheshorse, details her specialized three-step process.

“It’s all about fit, fabric and finish,” she says. “First, the right rise, inseam and pocket placement can make or break a pair, and no two brands are ever sized the same. Then there’s the fabric factor, from crisp cotton denim that takes time to mold to your body, versus stretch styles that feel great but may not hold their shape. Finally, we consider the wash and style and gather options.”

What comes next is even better than a perfect fit: no jump-scare when you turn over the price tags. On average, denim at Clotheshorse is priced at one-third of retail, but many pairs ring in even lower. On a recent visit, we spotted gems from Mother, Rag & Bone and AGOLDE priced near $50 a pair, all of which usually retail for $200-300. In addition, items that have been on the floor for 30 days or longer are discounted by an additional 25-60 percent off.

Once you make your choice, these jean therapists are also equipped with specialized care tips to ensure your designer jeans look and fit their best for years to come. After all, in a time when fast fashion is rampant, is it really such a great find if it doesn’t stand the test of time?

“Even beyond price and selection, we support the circular fashion economy by extending the life cycle of premium pieces so you can refresh your wardrobe sustainably,” says Mayrath.

Finally, before you shop, take note: While Clotheshorse Anonymous does offer items for sale online, you must visit in person to access the full denim selection and experience — it's worth it. 
Image: Lisa Petty
Lisa Petty covers arts and culture for the Observer. Her career has spanned print, digital and broadcast journalism, as her fashion and lifestyle reporting has been featured by regional and national media outlets such as The Dallas Morning News, NBC and The New York Times. She was recognized with a Distinguished Achievement Award by Wade College, which is proudly displayed on a shelf next to her Participant Ribbon from the A.R. Davis Elementary Field Day.
Instagram
A message from Culture Editor Alec Spicer: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Dallas' vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: As an Aggie, I'm Ashamed of My Alma Mater

Opinion & Commentary

As an Aggie, I'm Ashamed of My Alma Mater

By Austin Zook
Image: A Journey of Surviving One of the Hardest Hikes in Texas

Hiking & Outdoors

A Journey of Surviving One of the Hardest Hikes in Texas

By Nick Reynolds
Image: A TCU Alum is Joining the Cast of SNL This Season

Comedy

A TCU Alum is Joining the Cast of SNL This Season

By Simon Pruitt
Image: 19 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

Lists

19 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Caroline Pritchard and Alec Spicer
Image: Tonight: Late Night at the Dallas Museum of Art

Events

Tonight: Late Night at the Dallas Museum of Art

By Simon Pruitt
Image: Where to Meet the Queer Partner of Your Dreams (Stereotypes Only) in Dallas

LGBTQ+

Where to Meet the Queer Partner of Your Dreams (Stereotypes Only) in Dallas

By Charles Farmer and Alec Spicer
Image: South Park Episode Making Fun of Charlie Kirk Pulled After Fatal Shooting

Media

South Park Episode Making Fun of Charlie Kirk Pulled After Fatal Shooting

By Bennito L. Kelty
Image: The State Fair Is Coming, Here's How to Save Your Money

State Fair of Texas

The State Fair Is Coming, Here's How to Save Your Money

By Simon Pruitt
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation