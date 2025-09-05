 5 Best Taylor Sheridan Films and Shows You Should Binge Watch | Dallas Observer
5 Seminal Works of the Taylor Sheridan Cinematic Universe That Aren't Yellowstone

With the prolific showrunner bringing a massive production studio here, we thought we'd look at the types of works North Texas will soon be the backdrop of.
September 5, 2025
Taylor Sheridan might soon make Dallas-Fort Worth the Hollywood of the South. Monica Schipper/Getty Images
It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that Taylor Sheridan is one of the most productive and powerful creators in the entertainment industry today.

As the showrunner behind a half-dozen popular streaming programs and an Academy Award nomination for screenwriting, Sheridan has developed a unique sub-genre of smart, entertaining neo-westerns that have captured an active audience. Although he is perhaps best known at this point for Yellowstone, Sheridan has expanded his credits with works like Lawman: Bass Reeves and Tulsa King.

The writer-director has made it no secret that he has an affinity for the Lone Star State, and not just because it's been the setting for projects like Hell or High Water and Landman. After being named as an honoree at the Texas Business Hall of Fame and Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, he offered testimony to the Texas State Senate in support of the state’s funding for filming incentives. He’s been willing to put his money where his mouth is, too — in conjunction with Ross Perot Jr., Sheridan is set to construct a 27,000-acre production studio in Fort Worth, which will be the largest in the state’s history.

Sheridan grew up in Fort Worth and may have a personal reason for building up the local economy, but there’s a strategic benefit to working with Texan filmmakers and artists. He's the rare showrunner who writes, oversees and often directs many shows at once, which may explain his proficiency. Although Los Angeles-centric productions have to compete for shooting locations and creative talent, building an independent venue will allow Sheridan to retain the renegade spirit that made audiences fall in love with his work.

In the same vein as Marvel or Lucasfilm, Sheridan has become a brand, as he’s gained the attention of some of the most significant names in the industry. Hell or High Water was adapted into a blockbuster hit with Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges, and earned four Academy Award nominations. Yellowstone, meanwhile, was thought to be a risky bet, as western television hadn’t been revived in decades, but the CBS drama quickly became the biggest hit in the network’s history, earning a record-breaking 16 million viewers for its season five premiere.

Although Texas has been a popular setting for many famous films and television shows, Landman (which just wrapped a second season filmed in North Texas) seems to understand Lone Star culture more than most. The show references the rivalries between the Longhorns and Red Raiders, has an exorbitant amount of Mr. Pibb product placement, and even has a cameo by Jerry Jones. It’s also been able to put the state in a national conversation, as Landman has received both praise and criticism for its depiction of renewable energy.

Sheridan’s new studio is bound to attract additional creatives to look at moving their productions to Texas, but working with the communities that he has represented is likely to attract new audiences, too. While catching up with Sheridan’s entire body of work may be overwhelming at this point, these are five essential items to add to your watchlist.

1. Sicario

Directed by future Dune director Denis Villeneuve, this brutal crime thriller examines the pervasive violence on the Texas-Mexico border, offering scathing criticism of the United States’ role in perpetrating the drug war. Although Emily Blunt’s role as the idealistic FBI agent Kate Mercer earned serious acclaim, it was Benicio del Toro’s performance as the ruthless bounty hunter Alejandro that grew popular enough to spawn the spinoff, Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

2. Hell or High Water

Hell or High Water isn’t just the best heist movie since Ocean’s Eleven, but a surprisingly pointed indictment of the insidious ways in which Texas banks have consumed local businesses. Chris Pine and Ben Foster starred as brothers who start a bank-robbing spree across West Texas, aiming to buy back their mother’s ranch before it is foreclosed.

3. 1883

A true western in every sense of the word, 1883 is a spinoff of the Yellowstone universe that explores a group of settlers as they take the long journey from Tennessee to Fort Worth, which becomes the home of the Dutton family ranch. Although it ran for only nine episodes, the limited event program set up storylines that would be resolved in its direct follow-up, 1923.

4. 1923

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford reunited for the first time since 1986’s The Mosquito Coast for this powerful drama about prohibition, Wall Street and the influx of immigration during The Great Depression. Sheridan has occasionally been labeled as “right-wing,” but 1923 drew acclaim for its focus on the American Indian Boarding School Crisis.


5. Those Who Wish Me Dead

Sheridan directed this old-fashioned action thriller, which starred Angelina Jolie as a smokejumper forced to defend a young boy who is hunted down by bounty hunters. Although Those Who Wish Me Dead is pure pop entertainment that shouldn’t be mistaken for “realism,” its respectful portrayal of firefighters has even more relevance now than when it was first released in 2021.
Image: Liam Gaughan
Liam Gaughan has been covering film and television since before he had a driver's license, and in addition to the Observer has been published in About.com, Schmoes Know, Taste of Cinema and The Dallas Morning News. He enjoys checking classic films off of his watchlist and working on spec scripts.
