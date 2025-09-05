5 Seminal Works of the Taylor Sheridan Cinematic Universe That Aren't Yellowstone

As the showrunner behind a half-dozen popular streaming programs and an Academy Award nomination for screenwriting, Sheridan has developed a unique sub-genre of smart, entertaining neo-westerns that have captured an active audience. Although he is perhaps best known at this point for Yellowstone, Sheridan has expanded his credits with works like Lawman: Bass Reeves and Tulsa King.
The writer-director has made it no secret that he has an affinity for the Lone Star State, and not just because it's been the setting for projects like Hell or High Water and Landman. After being named as an honoree at the Texas Business Hall of Fame and Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, he offered testimony to the Texas State Senate in support of the state’s funding for filming incentives. He’s been willing to put his money where his mouth is, too — in conjunction with Ross Perot Jr., Sheridan is set to construct a 27,000-acre production studio in Fort Worth, which will be the largest in the state’s history.
Sheridan grew up in Fort Worth and may have a personal reason for building up the local economy, but there’s a strategic benefit to working with Texan filmmakers and artists. He's the rare showrunner who writes, oversees and often directs many shows at once, which may explain his proficiency. Although Los Angeles-centric productions have to compete for shooting locations and creative talent, building an independent venue will allow Sheridan to retain the renegade spirit that made audiences fall in love with his work.
In the same vein as Marvel or Lucasfilm, Sheridan has become a brand, as he’s gained the attention of some of the most significant names in the industry. Hell or High Water was adapted into a blockbuster hit with Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges, and earned four Academy Award nominations. Yellowstone, meanwhile, was thought to be a risky bet, as western television hadn’t been revived in decades, but the CBS drama quickly became the biggest hit in the network’s history, earning a record-breaking 16 million viewers for its season five premiere.
Although Texas has been a popular setting for many famous films and television shows, Landman (which just wrapped a second season filmed in North Texas) seems to understand Lone Star culture more than most. The show references the rivalries between the Longhorns and Red Raiders, has an exorbitant amount of Mr. Pibb product placement, and even has a cameo by Jerry Jones. It’s also been able to put the state in a national conversation, as Landman has received both praise and criticism for its depiction of renewable energy.
Sheridan’s new studio is bound to attract additional creatives to look at moving their productions to Texas, but working with the communities that he has represented is likely to attract new audiences, too. While catching up with Sheridan’s entire body of work may be overwhelming at this point, these are five essential items to add to your watchlist.