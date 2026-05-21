Where to dive into the best public pools in Dallas for Memorial Day

The unofficial start of summer is here, which means long, impossibly hot days for North Texans are ahead. Dallasites, in particular, have to face the heat in one of the nation’s hottest climates.

May is just the literal warm-up as June and July tease us before we face Texas summer’s most ruthless soldier, the entire month of August, to heat things up even more.

Fortunately for us, from Downtown rooftop oases to suburban watering hole hideaways, there are a slew of top-notch natatoriums across the city to help dodge the heat. Whether you’re looking to lounge in the lazy river or soak up some rooftop sun, there’s a Dallas pool for every person (and a person for every pool) it seems. In the past, we’ve listed the best pools, boats and places to cool down in North Texas, but now, we’ve got even more.

Here’s a list of some of our top public North Texas pools to dive into this swimsuit season.

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The Cove Aquatic Center at Fretz Park

14778 Hillcrest Road

If you’re looking for an affordable alternative to large Dallas waterparks like Hurricane Harbor, The Cove at Fretz Park is the place to be. At The Cove, which will be open May 23-25 and then officially on May 30, folks can float along the lazy river, plunge into the pool from the diving board, scale up the climbing wall, take their shot at water basketball and more. There’s also a toddler pool for the little ones. Other amenities, such as a concession stand, showers, shaded tables and chairs are available. Tickets are $10 for guests 11 and under and $12 for those 12 and up. Children 2 and under get in for free.

Fraternal Order of Eagles is a nice pool to cool off in. Maegan Puetz

Dallas Fraternal Order of Eagles

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8500 Arturo Drive

The local chapter of Fraternal Order of Eagles is a cool-down hotspot for East Dallas locals of all ages. There’s a playground and kiddie pool for the younger crowd, and a bar that’s open until midnight for the grown-ups. A sand volleyball pit is available for serious competitors of any age. Food is available for purchase on any day of the summer. Weekday swim entry is $10 for all ages. Weekend and holiday prices are $15 for guests 12 and up and $10 for guests 11 and under. Special $5 pricing is available for first responders, active duty military or veterans anytime. There is also a $5 cover fee for any non-swimming guests.

The Texas Pool

901 Springbrook Drive, Plano

The Texas Pool is a legendary 168,000-gallon saltwater pool shaped like the Lone Star State itself. The space is practically made for Dallas summer bucket lists. Plus, how many people get to say they’ve swum their way across Texas? Visitors can begin celebrating their Texas pride on Memorial Day (which is opening day) for $10. Memberships start at $150, and day passes for friends of members are $5. The Texas Pool also offers discounts for volunteers, first responders, active military members and veterans. Children 2 and under get free entry.

Take a Lone Star-style splash in Plano. Jessica Serna

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The Adolphus Hotel

1321 Commerce St.

Those looking for a more luxurious kind of getaway will be happy to know that a wide variety of hotel day passes are available through ResortPass. The Adolphus is one of many rooftop pools you can plunge into for a discounted daily fee. Starting at $35, guests who are 21+ can gain access to the hotel’s heated outdoor pool – perfect for year-round swimming. Enjoy a chilled summer cocktail while overlooking downtown Dallas from above. Towel and poolside service are also available, and lounge chairs are first-come, first-served. Folks who want a bit more privacy and shade from the Texas sun can book a poolside cabana starting at $150. Cabanas range from a capacity of six to 10 and include sofa seating, complimentary Gatorade and bottled water, and a dedicated server.

The Hilton Anatole

2201 N. Stemmons Freeway

The Hilton Anatole’s resort-style waterpark, JadeWaters, is an outdoor complex unlike any other. Complete with two 180-foot water slides, a beach entry pool, activity pool with play areas, and a 630-foot lazy river with waterfalls, the 7,000-square-foot space is perfect for families looking for a low-key alternative to bigger Dallas parks. ResortPasses for The Hilton Anatole vary by price for children and adults. But the water-filled fun isn’t designed just for kids. In addition to JadeWaters, ResortPass guests are also granted access to an indoor heated lap pool, a heated outdoor spa pool, two eucalyptus steam pools and two jacuzzis. With all of that and additional access to poolside food and drink for purchase, a day at The Hilton Anatole can make for quite the relaxing Dallas staycation.

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Lee Harvey’s Dive In

1315 Beaumont St.

Fans of the Dallas dive bar of the same name need only walk across the street to reach Lee Harvey’s Dive In. The retro-inspired space features a 60-by-30-foot pool, cabanas, sun loungers and, of course, its very own bar. Visiting day passers can access the private social swim club any day of the season, except when private members-only parties are scheduled. Members and non-members can enjoy a variety of summer events, ranging from DJ day parties and shaded yoga classes. Day passes are $5 for children and $20 for adults. Season memberships start at $350. Dive In is kid-friendly until 5 p.m., and children must be accompanied by an adult.

RoughRiders Lazy River

7300 RoughRiders Trail, Frisco

Not all baseball fields have the same covered, air-conditioned luxuries as Globe Life Field to avoid the Texas sun. Luckily for RoughRiders fans, Riders Field has a lazy river that makes it possible to enjoy an outdoor game without wilting in the Texas heat. Another addition to the Dallas summer bucket list, The Choctaw Lazy River is the largest water feature in a professional sporting venue. The 3,000-square-foot tubing pool is perfect for waterside views of RoughRider games, and is available as an add-on amenity to regular tickets on Sundays and Thursdays. Sundays are open to all age floaters, but Thursdays are for fans 21+ as part of Rowdy @ The River. Prices start at $15, but vary depending on the game. The RoughRiders provide floats, but fans are asked to bring their own towels and a change of clothes. It may not be the same as sitting in the stands, but the odds of catching a stray ball are just as great in the river, and the RoughRiders’ lifeguards are ready with nets to catch any baseballs that may land in the pool.

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When you want to splash in the pool and still catch the baseball game, head over to The RoughRiders Lazy River. Jessica Serna

Waterproof at The Statler Hotel

1914 Commerce St.

The 19th-floor oasis of Waterproof offers one of the best views in the city. This rooftop pool is surrounded by downtown skyscrapers, lending itself to your next scenic social media flex. Between sunbathing and going for a dip, you can sip on specialty cocktails like the “Rooftop-rita” and snack on easy bites like flatbreads and hummus. If you’re looking to turn things up, a live DJ is on the decks every Friday through Sunday. The pool opens at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 11 a.m. on weekends. A cover of $10 is in effect Monday through Thursday, while Friday through Sunday will run you a $15 cover. The pool is 21+ and reservations are required for cabanas and seating.

Dallas Aquatics pools

Various locations

Community pools are a longtime summer staple synonymous with Coppertone-slathered skin and chip-filled pool sandwiches brought from home. Dallas Parks and Recreation operates nine different community pools scattered throughout the city that will remain open throughout the summer months. What these pools lack in amenities found at other water holes across Dallas, they make up for in price. Admission prices are $1 for ages 11 and under, $2 for ages 12 and up and free for little swimmers 2 and under. Dallas Aquatics offers a downloadable map of the pool locations and individual service hours on its website. Each pool offers three open swim days a week and all-age swim lessons.

Swimply app rentables

If none of these spots suit your fancy or you’re wanting to book a private poolside getaway, the Swimply app can solve all your problems. Dallasites can rent a variety of private pools across the city that match their individual needs. Whether in need of a hot tub for two or a BBQ-worthy backyard hangout, locals can reserve a Dallas neighbor’s space for an hourly rent. Hourly rates start at an average of $25 and can run upwards of $100 per hour. Policies on pets, maximum party numbers and more vary.