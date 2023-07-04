A Travel Blogger's Guide to the Best Places To Cool Off Near Dallas-Fort Worth

From fresh water to pool water, you’ll find a variety of activities at these Texas destinations where you can have fun, relax or do a little bit of both, all while staying cool during the summer heat.
Floatel – Love & Boat9051 Marina Vista, Rowlett
The Love & Boat Floatel is a lodging experience like no other. This floating hotel promises a rare and unforgettable experience as you hang out aboard the modern accommodations right on the water. Spend the day relaxing on a floating net, swinging chair or water floats. With stylish interiors, comfortable cabins and breathtaking views, Love & Boat combines the tranquility of being on the water with the luxury and convenience of a hotel, perfect whether you're seeking a romantic getaway or a peaceful retreat.
Sail With Scott
2055 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall
In Rockwall, you can experience the beauty of sailing aboard the meticulously handcrafted "Seawolf," a stunning 40-foot-long, 25-foot-wide catamaran, constructed with Spanish cedar after years of dedicated research and refining. Choose from the enchanting sunset cruise, the mesmerizing starlight cruise or the fun daylight family cruise. Departing from a private dock nestled between the shore and the lighthouse at Rockwall Harbor, your chosen voyage with Sail With Scott — be it a romantic escapade or a memorable family outing — will be accompanied by breathtaking views and an enthusiastic crew dedicated to providing a truly exhilarating time aboard.
Waco Surf
5347 Old Mexia Road, Waco
Surfing waves in the middle of Texas? Yes! Just a short drive from Dallas is Waco Surf, a thrilling and cutting-edge surf destination. The park features an enormous wave pool with an adjustable wave system, allowing surfers to catch consistent waves in a wide variety of types and sizes, including barreling waves and beginner-friendly waves. Waco Surf also offers exciting slides to ramp up the adventure and a lazy river for when you’re ready to relax. It's a must-visit destination for surf enthusiasts and for those looking to try something new and thrilling or just a fun way to cool down in the Texas heat.
Sapphire Bay Marina
9051 Marina Vista, Rowlett
Sapphire Bay Marina is a breathtaking waterfront destination nestled along the serene shores of Lake Hubbard. Located in a picturesque setting, Sapphire Bay Marina offers boat rentals, water activities, shops and dining. Whether it's sailing, fishing, kayaking or paddleboarding, visitors can immerse themselves in a myriad of water activities while taking in the beautiful surroundings. There's even a floating tiki hut that is an absolute blast. Be sure to check out the new Sapphire Bay Resort too.
The Texas Pool
901 Springbrook Drive, Plano
The Texas Pool is a true gem of a swimming destination that encapsulates the Lone Star State's spirit and charm. This one-of-a-kind, Texas-shaped pool offers a great place to swim, along with swimming classes, water aerobics and parties. The pool has a diving board, slide and shallow areas for young children. Surrounded by lush greenery and equipped with picnic areas, The Texas Pool is an ideal spot for a fun-filled day of swimming and sunbathing.
Renaissance Dallas at Plano Hotel & Pool6007 Legacy Drive, Plano
The Renaissance Dallas Hotel in Plano is a luxurious retreat that offers an upscale experience with its modern, stylish design. Equipped with lush landscaping and comfortable loungers, the stunning pool area is a serene oasis where guests can unwind and soak up the Texas sun without burning on the spot.