Dallas Has More Than 92,300 Millionaires. Here's Where To Meet Them.

We couldn’t find any precise statistics on this, but we imagine a number of these well-to-do types are single men. And as Jane Austen reminds us in Pride and Prejudice: "It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife."
Some may recoil at the notion of dating someone for their money. While we agree with that and wholly encourage relationships based on mutual love and compatibility, we’re also just being practical. In the words of another wise woman, Marilyn Monroe’s character in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes: “Don't you know that a man being rich is like a girl being pretty? You wouldn't marry a girl just because she's pretty, but my goodness, doesn't it help?”
In that spirit, as well as in the spirit of the bizarrely loud “quiet luxury” trend, we’ve sought out some spots around Dallas where these men tend to hang out. If you’re tired of losers on dating apps or if you completely missed the point of shows like Succession, you can hit these places up in search of your Prince Charming.
You could try standing outside a physicians' convention looking like you're jonesing for a good mansplainin', or take a walk around Preston Hollow or Turtle Creek and "accidentally" bump into some dude named Something Pretentious III before charming him all the way to Harry Winston. But we have the intel on where the wealthy actually hang out in Dallas — people so wealthy they'll fill out the income box on a form with the word "comfortable." You might notice that some of these places are pretty expensive or have a high barrier of entry. That’s because this is a serious list for serious people. Consider it an investment in your future.
Crystal Charity Ball2201 N. Stemmons Freeway
Rich people love charity events. It combines their two favorite things: looking like they care and writing off fun events on their taxes. The Crystal Charity Ball is the final boss of such events in Dallas, a glitzy gala where you can have your Cinderella moment. That is, if you donate at least $5,000 and are invited to attend from a pool of donors. We also regret to inform you that this is the most fun entry on this list: it’s all downhill from here.
Highland Park Presbyterian Church3821 University Blvd.
Just in general, churches are a great place to find a spouse, provided you’re Christian or at least OK with your spouse being Christian. Walk into just about any Protestant church and let someone know that you’re looking to “date with intentions,” and you’ll be engaged within the year. We’ve selected this church in particular for reasons that should be obvious.
The Mansion Bar2821 Turtle Creek Blvd.
This place isn’t that exclusive. It is open to the public, after all. But if a man offers to buy you a drink here, that means he’s already willing to spend around $24 on one drink for someone he just met. That’s someone worth getting to know in our opinion.
Bistro 3187 Highland Park Village, No. 200
In a scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s Rebecca, the protagonist is eating alone in a posh Monte Carlo restaurant when a wealthy widower at a nearby table invites her to sit with him. By the end of her trip, they’re married. Our point is that this European-style bistro where the wealthy come to brunch in Highland Park seems like the kind of place where this could feasibly happen.
Park Place Motorcars Dallas6113 Lemmon Ave.
Luxury cars can be misleading. They can signify both wealth and stability or impulsiveness and irresponsibility, depending on the owner. Proceed with caution if you’re going to loiter around a dealership. Look for men and women buying a sensible Mercedes, Lexus or BMW. Be wary of anyone buying a loud, flashy sports car. Do not touch a man who drives a Tesla (the official automobile of debt and posturing) with a 10-foot pole. (You may be wondering what strategy to employ once you get inside the dealership. That’s for you to figure out. We can’t do everything for you.)
Dallas National Golf Club1515 Knoxville St.
Rich men love to golf. It’s their masculine facade of choice for hanging out with their friends and talking about their feelings. This elite golf club is invite-only with membership fees of at least $10,000 a year. The good news is that they currently have a job opening for a line cook. We realize it’s not ideal, but if you play your cards right, it could be the last job you ever work.
Dallas Country Club
4155 Mockingbird Lane
Dallas Country Club is also invite-only and expensive as hell, and it's also hiring. There are currently openings for golf course food and beverage attendants. We don’t know what all that entails, but it sounds like one-on-one interaction with your future soulmate to us.
Harwood District, University Park and LakewoodThese neighborhoods are the bargain options on this list. Pick out a cute outfit, do your hair and makeup and take a walk in these high-end neighborhoods. You could pick up a handsome lawyer or businessman while dining or shopping in the high-end Harwood District, or a trust fund student while pretending to study and definitely not loitering on the Southern Methodist University campus in University Park — or even a hot, rich single dad while walking your labradoodle around Lakewood. Is this guaranteed to work? Definitely not. But it’s free! (Labradoodle sold separately.)
Dragonfly
"Cool" millionaires love mingling with commoners by staying at the upscale boutique lodging spot Hotel Zaza. The in-house restaurant/bar is a meat market offering the finest cuts, so come packed with your fiercest bedroom eyes and prepare to stay over.
2332 Leonard St.
Sadelle's
Any place in the shopping complex Highland Park Village attracts rich people as much as a good "get richer while wrecking the environment" business deal, but we recommend starting with brunch at Sadelle's — you've never had grapefruit like this — and picking up a less healthy, rich snack to take home. You're already down the block from Chanel and Dior, so do like a TikToker and stand in front of shop windows looking sad until you manage to get that bag, in every sense.
1 Highland Park Village
Monarch
Monarch is the "rich, tall and handsome" of restaurants. Perched on the 49th floor, it has great views and a clientele so rich they go to Walmart to people-watch. Sit by a window to make sure you're seen. And don't try to send us your bill.
1401 Elm St.
Candle Room
Candle Room is a great club to meet rich people who have no idea where to go. Here's where you come in, all manic pixie-dreamy with your excellent taste in dive bars, and teach the rich kid how to chug beer and to stand up to feel the air smack his face through the sunroof. We bet you'll play The Shins at your wedding.
5039 Willis Ave.
House of Preservation.
3219 N. Fitzhugh Ave.
This isn’t where you’re going to meet your future husband, but it is where you’ll make sure you keep him. House of Preservation is one of several med spas in Dallas offering skincare and injectables that aim to keep you looking 25 forever. Because, let’s be honest: Rich men are not less terrible than other men. They’re just more rich. If you’re in this game for the long haul, you’ll have to look exactly like you did the day he met you (or better) for the rest of your life.