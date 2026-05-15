Don’t panic (yet): Cafe Brazil will have to move, but plans to stay near SMU students

Cafe Brazil sits on a prime site that will one day be an expansion of the SMU campus. But hopefully the 24-hour cafe will still have a home there.

Popular breakfast spot Cafe Brazil, along North Central Expressway, is searching for a new home due to SMU’s East Campus expansion. The plan was announced at the Faculty Senate in December 2025 alongside tentative renderings.

Students and frequent customers alike are concerned about the restaurant’s future. General manager Angelica Alvarado continues to offer some clarity after an article in SMU’s student newspaper, The Daily Campus.

“Not only students, but other customers are asking if we saw this post, and you know, we’ve had those questions asked about us closing; they’re thinking we’re going to close in a week or two,” Alvarado says.

A long time coming

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Alvarado has been receiving updates from Lindsay Pultz, the new CEO and owner of Cafe Brazil, who has been in communication with school officials.

“This has been out there since 2010, that they wanted to expand, but now it’s confirmed that they are going to expand all the way, and as I spoke to my CEO, I don’t think it’s gonna happen until like, two years from now, maybe,” Alvarado says.

The plan is to redevelop the SMU-owned land across the highway from SMU Boulevard to Fondren Drive, potentially turning Cafe Brazil into a research and office building. However, the renderings show there will be space for retail on the first floor.

Staying close to campus

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If they wait to move into these retail spaces when construction is done, they risk a long closure period. Alvarado says the goal is to relocate Cafe Brazil before construction starts and keep customers updated on plans.

“Our CEO thinks we should find a place where we can move right away and not be waiting for construction to be done,” Alvarado says. “I don’t think they’re looking for something yet, but if we end up moving, it’s not going to be now. I think we will let our students know ahead of time where the new location will be.”

Cafe Brazil’s main priority remains that the new location will still be near campus – hopefully no more than a mile away. There are two more Cafe Brazil locations not too far away, in the Bishop Arts District and Deep Ellum, but they are not within walking distance.

“We are a 24-hour restaurant, and I know lots of the students study here a lot at night; they basically just come to study and drink coffee, so we’re planning to stay open, especially for students, more than anything,” Alvarado says.

We’ll keep you posted as plans progress.