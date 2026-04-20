STIRR Addison Has Closed, Following the Deep Ellum Exit Last Year

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STIRR in Addison announced Monday that the restaurant and lounge has closed.

An Instagram post explained that the company decided not to renew its lease. Sunday, April 19, was the last day of service. This location originally opened in 2020.

STIRR initially launched in Deep Ellum in 2015. It was an instant hit, a restaurant that felt like a club, perhaps Dallas’ first clubstaurant. The two-story space in Deep Ellum was the first concept of Dallas-based hospitality group Milkshake Concepts. STIRR in Deep Ellum closed in 2025 after deciding not to renew its lease there.

The company has several other restaurants, including Vidorra, The Finch, Saaya, and Serious Pizza. It expanded STIRR and Vidorra to Addison. Vidorra and Serious Pizza also have outposts in Grand Prairie.

Taking a peek at liquor sales from the TABS report, which pulls mixed beverage sales from the Texas Comptroller’s office, STIRR sold $65,997 in booze in February 2026, the latest data available. In 2024, it sold $162,789 in liquor; in 2025, $80,539.