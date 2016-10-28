The Real Housewives of Dallas Has Been Renewed for a Second Season
|
Bravo was seen filming the second season at the State Fair, with LeeAnne Locken (second from right) and her boyfriend. There will likely be some new castmembers, and Tiffany Hendra (far right) is rumored to not be returning.
courtesy Bravo
It was the renewal heard 'round the world. 'Round Dallas. OK, shit, who knows. You're probably really upset about it, but there are a few select women who really don't care how you feel because their fame and fortune are extending. Yes, that's right. We'll never know how it happened, but somehow executive producer Andy Cohen and his many Bravo elves decided to renew The Real Housewives of Dallas.
Thursday, Bravo released a statement saying RHOD was picked up and then retracted it. This morning, however, Entertainment Tonight ran a story saying it was renewed and a Bravo spokesperson confirmed it to us.
This renewal might come as a bit of a surprise because the ratings weren't great and it seems like the season saw low viewership across the board. If you're pissed as hell reading this because you think these women don't accurately represent you and your city, simmer down, cause Bravo might be changing things up a bit.
Bravo has yet to confirm a cast for season two, but rumors have swirled that Tiffany Hendra won't return, while D'Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott will join the cast. If you followed the first season, you might remember Simmons' name because it was tossed around when LeeAnne Locken and Cary Deuber fought over who was better friends with her during the reunion.
All we really know about Westcott is that her husband made the site My Blonde Wife about her, where he shares tidbits such as, "[She] asked my brother if his birthday was always on St. Patty's Day." That doesn't offer much except that maybe she's a bit of an air head?
Twitter indicates filming has already begun. Below is a picture of LeeAnne Locken and boyfriend, Rich Emberlin, shooting at the State Fair of Texas.
@seeseecasey was it them?? pic.twitter.com/GdumjUAjnu— Leon ✨ (@violaleonxo) October 20, 2016
This tweet seems to indicate Locken will be a part of season two, even though she worked hard to convince us that wasn't the case when we last spoke to her. However, if Marie Reyes keeps her word, she won't be back for season two.
