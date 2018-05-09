20 Things To Do in Dallas This Week

Wednesday

If your parents drive you nuts now, wait until they are old and relying on you to decide their future. The Velocity of Autumn, a play at Bath House Cultural Center, explores what happens when Alexandra, an 80-year-old artist, gets in a showdown with her kids over how she'll spend her remaining years. Sounds chipper, right? It's comedic, especially considering Alexandra’s estranged son, Chris, crawls through the window to help meditate the situation. And it's touching, funny and sentimental with a theme of the circle of life. Shows are at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday through May 26 at 521 E. Lawther Drive. Call 214-532-1709 or visit onethirtyproductions.org for more information. Paige Skinner

New York power-pop quartet Charly Bliss' career over the past handful of years comprises pop-heavy earworms with hard-hitting guitar riffs. It's only released one album to date, though — 2017's Guppy. It's a catalogue of what Charly Bliss calls "bubblegrunge" — a mix of bubblegum pop and grunge. Catch the band this week on Three Links's intimate stage before it heads out on tour with Death Cab For Cutie later this year. 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, $11-$14. Diamond Victoria

Thursday

As part of the Soluna festival, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents an unusually heavy entry in its Remix series. Buoyed by two compositions born of tragedy— Berg’s Violin Concerto and Tchaikovsky’s Pezzo capriccioso — and finished with Mozart’s dazzling double concerto for harp and flute, this program promises grand things. Composed for cello and orchestra, Pezzo capriccioso is a somber, sometimes sinister work, informed above all else by Tchaikovsky’s experience with his close friend’s slow death by syphilis. Berg’s Violin Concerto is no less stormy, a noisy 12-tone tempest of emotion and violent contrasts the master composed in response to the loss of a young family friend. Mozart’s lone composition for harp balances the bill with melodic fireworks and the composer’s characteristic splendor. Jaap van Sweden conducts. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets, $19 and up, are available at at mydso.com. Jonathan Patrick

Gone but not forgotten. That's the theme of Soul Rep Theatre Company's play The Freedmans, which finishes its run Thursday through Sunday at the Wyly Studio Theatre, 2400 Flora St. The production, written by Soul Rep members, has been reworked since its first performance 20 years ago, commemorating the opening of Dallas' Freedman's Cemetery for African Americans at Central Expressway and Lemmon Avenue. It's a tale of the Freedman Town community of the late 19th and early 20th centuries and the people interred in the cemetery — the enslaved Africans, the lynched, the educators and early entrepreneurs. Call 214-880-0202 for $25 tickets. For more information, visit attpac.org. Reba Liner

This is a good co-headlining bill with two bands that don't exactly fit with other bands. Mastodon is usually paired with metal bands, but strangely enough, Primus is a perfect band for that group to tour with. Primus has taken pride in being a prog and jazz-influenced trio with plenty of humor. Mastodon has never hidden from how much it loves prog as well as classic heavy metal. Both bands are touring off albums that came out last year: The Desaturating Seven for Primus and Emperor of Sand for Mastodon. If you're looking for something that is not the standard sort of rock show, you'd be hard-pressed to find something better. With All Them Witches, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 10, South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar St., Suite 101, southsideballroomdallas.com, $20-$249. Eric Grubbs



The Wild Detectives' annual event Women Galore is teaming up with Dallas Comedy House this year to bring audiences Ladies Night. The Ladies Night show brings together a variety of female performers from different forms of comedy, creating not only a showcase of local talent, but also a sampling of the many ways comedy can be interpreted. No two shows are the same, with a frenetic interchange of comedians, styles and pacing. Hannah Vaughan and Kelanna Spiller will be doing stand-up comedy, Improv Troupe Ladybird’s Johnson will provide unscripted entertainment, comedians Olivia Frasher and Kim Kline are acting in a sketch, and Sydney Plant will perform a storytelling segment. See the show at 8 p.m. Thursday at Dallas Comedy House, 3025 Main St. Tickets start at $8 at dallascomedyhouse.com. Brad LaCour

Friday

Playwright Eric Tucker’s Cry Havoc! is a meticulously layered piece of theater. It functions as autobiography, therapy, social commentary, literary tribute and more. Tucker, an Army veteran, has done something of a mind-meld with Shakespeare, interweaving the experiences, traumas and aftermath of his service with formidable quotes from Julius Caesar, Henry V, Hamlet and the like. The result? Viewing modern warrior mindsets and strains through the perspectives of storied, ancient fighters lends a fascinating context to veterans' struggles — the dark stanzas and iambs show that the internal conflict that plagues modern vets is nothing new. And Tucker’s insight sends the message that empathy, outreach and understanding are the key to processing the experience of war. See the moving, multilayered monologue at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 27 at Fort Worth’s Amphibian Stage Productions, 120 S. Main St. Tickets are $25-$33 at amphibianstage.com. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

From days of long ago (2005), from uncharted regions of Ireland comes a legend: the legend of Celtic Woman, defender of adult-contemporary, Celtic and folk music. A mighty colossus of crossover pop, loved by moms, feared by music snobs. As Celtic Woman’s legend grew, the original lineup evolved until singers Susan McFadden, Mairéad Carlin and Éabha McMahan and violinist Tara McNeill assembled into a Voltron-like megastar ensemble that maintained peace throughout the universe — until a new horrible menace of world music threatened the galaxy. Celtic Woman was needed once more. The story of the Homecoming tour will be told at 8 p.m. Friday at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place. Tickets, $39.75-$149.75, and more information are at celticwoman.com. Jesse Hughey

Warm up those sheaf-tossing arms because it’s time for the Texas Scottish Festival and Highland Games. Friday through Sunday, the sights and sounds of Scottish culture will take over the Wise County Fairgrounds, 3101 S. FM51 in Decatur. Learn from folklorists, hear traditional music, watch people hurl straw-stuffed burlap into the air with pitchforks (the sheaf toss); throw logs, stones and heavy hammers (which don’t really look like hammers); and perform any number of traditional agricultural sports. The weekend fest is family friendly and includes activities and entertainment especially for children. The whisky tastings and Scottish breeds dog show are Saturday, and shortbread judging is Sunday. Tickets (available online or at the gate) are $10-$19 per day ($4-$8 for kids and teens), and weekend passes start at $30 ($8-$16 for kids and teens). For a full schedule of events and musical performances and to buy tickets, visit texasscots.com. Merritt Martin

Maz Jobrani doesn’t shy away from topics like race and the misconceptions and experiences of Middle Eastern people in America. He’s lived them and doesn't like what's going on right now. He also knows how to find the funny even under such tense circumstances. He founded the Axis of Evil Comedy Special in 2007 with Ahmed Ahmed and Aron Kader. He also hosts the Minivan Men podcast on the All Things Comedy network with Al Madrigal and Chris Spencer and wrote a memoir titled I’m Not a Terrorist But I’ve Played One on TV. Jobrani will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Addison Improv, 4980 Belt Line Road. Tickets, $30-$50, can be purchased at improvaddison.com. Danny Gallagher

Dale Watson was a staple in the Austin country, swing and rockabilly scene for years, playing regular gigs at nightclubs like The Continental Club with his backing band. But recently he moved to Memphis, just a mile from Graceland, where his music is sure to impress the locals. The singer, guitarist, songwriter and author penned the genre Ameripolitan, which consists of contemporary Western swing, honky-tonk, rockabilly and outlaw country. 8 p.m. Friday, May 11, Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill, 10261 Technology Boulevard E., gasmonkeybarngrill.com, $15 and up. Diamond Victoria

While some may assume Lynyrd Skynyrd’s final tour has already occurred, it’s only now upon us. After more than four decades, the band will say its farewells with a bevy of supporting acts along the way, including Bad Company in Dallas. The recent medical issues of Gary Rossington, the band’s sole surviving original member, are likely the culprit behind the retirement. Classic tunes like “Sweet Home Alabama” and “The Ballad of Curtis Loew” will make their final trip into the sunset. While some may still see Lynyrd Skynyrd as a relic of the past or a band that died out long ago, its spirit lives on in its truest sense with this incarnation. Fronted by Ronnie Van Zant’s brother with Rossington on guitar, this band puts on a hell of a show. And its music is particularly resonant within popular culture. But for every time someone shouts “Play ‘Free Bird!’” at a concert, someone somewhere else pretends not to tear up while listening to “Simple Man.” The deviously complex band is more than enjoyable enough to warrant a $20 seat. With Bad Company, 6 p.m. Friday, May 11, Dos Equis Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., 214-421-1111, $20. Nicholas Bostick

Imbuing contemporary indie pop with the retro vibes of roots rock acts like The Band, Philadelphia’s Dr. Dog makes hook-filled tunes haunted by the past. Slow-burning organ, saloon piano and crunchy strumming abound in the group’s creaky, country-adjacent music. There’s both celebration and mourning in Dr. Dog’s sound. The band’s melodies betray a warm joviality, but the brittle textures and negative spaces Dr. Dog explores are decidedly somber and heady. Dr. Dog is like a welcome drink among friends after an emotional day — the mood is festive but not lighthearted, melancholic but not exhausting. Mostly, just a lot of fun. 8 p.m. Friday, May 11, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., granadatheater.com, $32. Jonathan Patrick

Saturday

Let's end animal cruelty once and for all. Stop buying makeup that has been tested on animals. Stop buying and wearing real fur. Just stop it. Stoooooop it. Also, take part in Strut Your Mutt 2018, the race to end animal cruelty, where you and 3,000 adorable — well, hopefully adorable — puppies will strut your way over the Ronald Kirk Bridge and through the Design District. Then you'll head back to an after-party filled with mimosas and puppies. It begins at 8:30 a.m. May 12 at Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. Registration starts at $35. For more information, contact Jan at 214-461-1830 or jscoggins@spca.org. Paige Skinner

You could celebrate Mother's Day by telling Mom to take a load off while you clean her house and cook her a nice meal. Of course, that assumes outmoded gender roles, as if your mother is expected to clean and cook the other 364 days of the year in addition to, say, running her private medical practice. Strike a blow for equality, save your lazy behind some work and take Mom to see some lovely, precleaned houses on the Swiss Avenue Mother's Day Home Tour. This weekendlong event opens eight of the city's nicest early 20th century homes to the curious. It also has an open-air art fair, a vintage auto display, a children’s play area and kids' railroad, live entertainment, free horse-drawn carriage rides, air-conditioned mini-coaches to take you among homes, food and drink. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday with a Mother's Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the weekend of the event. Children 12 or younger are admitted free. Buy tickets at sahd.org or at Savage Park, 5501 Swiss Ave. Patrick Williams

Music festivals are everywhere. There's one for every genre imaginable, and many times, a festival becomes more about who will be there and what they'll wear than the music itself. Homegrown Festival is Dallas' first all-local music and arts outdoor festival, and it aims to celebrate the awesome bands and musicians of Texas. Yeah, there are great bands everywhere, but there are some really great bands sitting right next to us. Homegrown Festival celebrates those artists who are, well, homegrown. Medicine Man Revival, Acid Carousel, Sad Cops and more will perform from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Main Street Garden Park, 1902 Main St. General admission tickets are $42, VIP tickets are $125 and kids younger than 10 get in free. Paige Skinner

Since 2015, the Soluna International Music & Arts Festival has brought to Dallas venues extraordinary musical collaborations and multisensory installations, such as St. Vincent’s unforgettable performance with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the modern dance performance to an original score produced by Pharrell. For 2018, Soluna is expanding the music collaborations into a one-night affair called Array, led by a headlining performance from Nas in Deep Ellum. The iconic hip-hop figure will be paired with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, which could elevate already iconic tracks like “Hate Me Now” and “The World Is Yours” to epic proportions if the visceral storyteller adds them to the setlist. The expanded night of collaborative performances also includes soul singer Jacob Banks with the Dallas Neo-Classical Ballet, indie rock band Kaleo with Booker T. Washington’s gospel choir and the illustrative electronic duo Big Gigantic with some analog assistance from the Dallas Mavericks drum line. Soluna’s Array promises to be an unembellished, one-of-a-kind performance. With Nas and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Jacob Banks, Kaleo and Big Gigantic, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 12, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $68-$153. Mikel Galicia



For Mother's Day this year, you can take your mom to Harley-Davidson of Dallas, which is hosting a Mother’s Day tattoo contest Saturday. You can skip getting reservation at the Olive Garden because Harley-Davidson of Dallas will also be serving brunch at 10 a.m. Once you’ve eaten whatever the hell a bike shop serves for food, stick around; throughout the day, the famed bike store will host a virtual fashion show and a drawing for a Harley-Davidson gift basket. The store is at 304 Central Expressway S. in Allen. Email amanda@hdofdallas.com to register. Brad LaCour

Sunday

Cast members of the popular improv comedy game show Whose Line Is It Anyway? bring a live version of the show to the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., at 8 p.m. Sunday. In Whose Live Anyway? Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will take audience suggestions and build sketches onstage — maybe bringing audience members up to help — in this freewheeling take on the long-running TV show. Tickets are $29.50-$39.50 at attpac.org. Patrick Williams

There should be a Nobel Prize, or at least a Pulitzer, awarded to translators. Think about it: These men and women study hard to learn foreign languages and pick up skills to spread ideas and culture among nations. They wrangle with idioms and nuance to create works that are faithful to the original in tone and meaning and readable in another language. They are unsung heros of civilization. Enough editorializing. Las Personas No Van Juntas is a video and musical art installation by Argentinian artist Lihuel Gonzalez that examines the role of translation among languages and in language and music. (To get an idea of just how important translation is, the English title of the show is "They Just Don't Match." Google translates it as "People do not go together.") Gonzalez's work, presented as part of the Soluna festival, explores the line between translation and interpretation, and the fidelity to original works. Dallas Symphony cellist Jeffrey Hood peforms. See it at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Horchow Auditorium at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. Admission is free. Patrick Williams