Flogging Molly Will Play Dallas Observer St. Patrick's Day Concert, a Week Early This Time

Sometimes traditions have to be flexible. Just like our annual St. Patrick's Day Concert, which encountered a minor snafu when its usual location, Energy Square on Greenville Avenue, began a major renovation that will still be in the works this March.

The Dallas Observer looked hard for a creative solution, and what we've ended up with might be even better. Celtic punk legend Flogging Molly, the ultimate St. Patrick's Day band, will give an Observer-sponsored concert at South Side Ballroom on Saturday, March 10.

In the past, our St. Patrick's Day celebrations directly followed the parade down Greenville, which isn't the case this year. But there's an upswing for Irish-loving folks who are a little more chill: You won't have to head into the fray to properly celebrate this year. You're in good hands with Flogging Molly, which formed in Los Angeles in the late '90s and is named for the bar members frequently played at in the beginning of their career, Molly Malone's.

In its 20 years, Flogging Molly has released six albums. 2008's Float peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and 2011's Speed of Darkness peaked at No. 8. The band released a new album, Life Is Good, in June.

Flogging Molly's best known songs are "Drunken Lullabies" and "Float," both of which you can count on hearing on the 10th as your beer sloshes around in your glass. We won't even say anything if you sneak in a little Green No. 3.

Presale for the show begins today at 10 a.m. Use the promo code OBSERVER for exclusive access to tickets before they go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15.