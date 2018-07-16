The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Smashing Pumpkins, Lake Street Dive, Free Week at Granada Theater and More

It's a wonderful week for music nostalgia, local bands and free shows. Smashing Pumpkins, Collective Soul, Neurosis and Foreigner take us down memory lane while Granada Theater says thank you with a week of free shows. And for a chance to hear local favorites such as electronic musician Cygnus, check out KUZU 92.9 LPFM's first birthday celebration at Andy's Bar in Denton.

The Texas Gentlemen

3 p.m. Monday, July 16, Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton, andysbar.com, $5-$10

The Texas Gentlemen are a Dallas-based rotating group of about 25 studio musicians that play with about five members at a time. They mix honky-tonk with rock 'n' roll and have shared the stage with Kris Kristofferson. Members come from all parts of the country — from Texas to Nashville and New York City — and although they play mainly country-inspired music, most were raised on the Beatles and '60s psych-rock. Diamond Victoria

3 Doors Down and Collective Soul

With Soul Asylum, 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., $22-$79

As the tour name suggests, expect to hear plenty of '90s and 2000s rock 'n' roll hits during the 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul Rock & Roll Express double-headlining show Tuesday night. Special guest Soul Asylum also joins the bill in Irving. Collective Soul became an alternative radio darling in the mid '90s with songs like "The World I know." The band has since released nine studio albums. The latest is 2015's See What You Started By Continuing. 3 Doors Down rose to fame in the early aughts with pop-rock hits such as "Kryptonite" and "Be Like That." DV

Smashing Pumpkins

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., livenation.com, $34-$130

The current version of Smashing Pumpkins is three-fourths of the original lineup, and that's apparently enough for them to play arenas again. Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin have reunited with long-absent James Iha, but bassist D'Arcy Wretzky is not involved. It's apparently the closest they will get to a reunion. Their Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour is poised to be filled with familiar hits and album cuts, along with new material from their forthcoming EP. The AAC is the biggest place they've played in quite a while, so expect a big rock show and hopefully no drama. Eric Grubbs

Granada Theater Free Week

With The Bright Light Social Hour, John Baumann, Shotgun Rider, The Roomsounds and more, 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, July 18-21, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 214-824-9933 or granadatheater.com, free/$5/$20

Granada Theater hosts its yearly Free Week as a thanks to all those who make it out to the venue's great lineup of shows throughout the year. This time around, we'll see themed nights for funk, Southern rock, indie rock and Texas country. If you take advantage of the free shows, show up early to grab a spot. Otherwise, $5 tickets are available for guaranteed entry and a free drink; $20 tickets are available for a reserved seat and one free drink. DV

Lake Street Dive

8 p.m. Friday, July 20, The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., axs.com, $3-$65

Lake Street Dive's music has undergone quite the makeover since the group formed at the New England Conservatory of Music in 2004 as a free-flowing country band. Since those beginnings, the five-piece has tweaked its sound to become a more encompassing amalgamation of jazz, Southern rock, rockabilly and blue-eyed soul. The members are self-professed Beatles enthusiasts, so their music also sounds like it comes from the golden era of 1960s musicianship, when the influences of Motown, Greenwich Village and Brill Building all coordinated into a joyous influence. With thousands of live gigs, the band has gotten the showmanship aspect of its set down pat. In concert, it can swing through raucous dance numbers, harmonize with pure, spine-tingling emotion and dig deep into those myriad musical inspirations for spirited covers. The true believers in the audience Friday night will know most songs by heart, but if you're new to the band, spend some time with the just-released Free Yourself Up and check out 2012's covers LP, Fun Machine, for a good introduction. Jeff Strowe

Modest Mouse

9 p.m. Friday, July 20, WinStar World Casino, 777 Casino Ave., Thackerville, Oklahoma, 800-622-6317 or winstarworldcasino.com, $35-$250

The concept of the great American frontier haunts Modest Mouse’s music — even if it’s a twisted version. Panoramas of vast, dusty deserts, both brutal and beautiful, streak across each of the indie rock group's records, like blurred landscapes glimpsed through a car window. The indifferent evils of consumerism, the mystical fantasies of religion and the pessimism those engender made Modest Mouse one of the most fascinating bands to survive the indie rock bubble of the mid-'90s. While it’s not the act it was then, Modest Mouse has enjoyed a career arc remarkably invulnerable to the march of time. The band’s fallen some, sure, but it has yet to careen off any cliffs. Inside Modest Mouse’s songs, the bubbly rhythms of dance music are rendered crazed and anxious; the rock structures are filtered through hardcore, influenced by twee pop and move like an updated, hookier version of post-punk; the themes are distinctly literary, sharply fatalistic and frighteningly prophetic. This is why the band still sounds relevant, even modern. Pain, oppression and greed don’t have expiration dates. Jonathan Patrick

Neurosis

8 p.m. Friday, July 20, Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., cantonhall.com, $35

Originally inspired by British punk bands like Amebix, Neurosis formed in 1985, blending crust and hardcore punk. But after the band's initial stardom 33 years ago, it teased to a more avant-garde/sludge metal sound with its second album, The Word is Law. Since then, Neurosis has released a dozen albums and kept pretty close to its original lineup. DV

Foreigner

With Whitesnake, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., $39.50 and up

Foreigner does not hide anything about what you will see when the band plays live. Advertising the biggest of their biggest hits (and there are many), Mick Jones and company will play things safe, for understandable reasons. A show without “Cold As Ice,” “Juke Box Hero” or “Say You Will” would not be a complete show, so the bulk of it will be rockers and ballads from the ’70s and ’80s. Lead guitarist (and sole original member) Jones continues to tour with a stable and entertaining lineup featuring lead vocalist Kelly Hansen (who hits with total ease the notes that Lou Gramm hit) and bassist Jeff Pilson — a big reason why the band is still a hot ticket. Eric Grubbs

Zeds Dead

7 p.m. Saturday, July 21, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., thebombfactory.com, $35-$65

Combining elements of glitch, hip-hop, house, and drum and base, Canadian electronic duo Zeds Dead is known for musical diversity. Although it's been touring internationally for more than a decade, the duo only released its first album a couple of years ago. It features Weezer's Rivers Cuomo, Pusha T and Diplo, to name a few. DV

KUZU: Revolution I

With Cygnus, The Marked Men, William Austin Clay and more, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 21, Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton, andysbar.com, $10

Denton's nonprofit radio station KUZU 92.9 LPFM turns a year old and hosts a night of fantastic local music at the KUZU: Revolution I show at Andy's Bar on Denton's historic downtown square. Denton punk band The Marked Men and Dallas native and well-loved electronic musician Cygnus play sets on Andy's main floor while acts such as William Austin Clay and Same Brain play in the basement. KUZU DJs spin live on the air throughout the night. DV