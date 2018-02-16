Music News: Bruno Mars, Keith Urban and 30 Seconds to Mars

Bruno Mars just won the Grammy for album of the year, and you'll be able to catch him in Dallas at a pair of shows this fall. Elsewhere, a couple of Hollywood stars bring their musical acts to town. A couple of album anniversary tours make their way to Dallas. A few classic rockers jump into summer tours, and the Kessler Theater offers some interesting new bookings. All that ahead in this week's concert announcement listings.



Bruno Mars is bringing back his Bruno Mars: 24K Magic World Tour for two nights at American Airlines Center with guest Cardi B . Fresh off his Grammy for album of the year, the superstar will do a victory lap around North America and continue his string of sold-out dates. The shows are Oct. 14 and 15, and tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 16, at ticketmaster.com.

