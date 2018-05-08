Record Store and Music Venue Takes Over Cosmic Crow’s Old Space in Arlington

Long before he began crafting brew at Division Brewing, founder Wade Wadlington kicked around the streets of Deep Ellum.

And that’s the sort of vibe he’s trying to re-create in Arlington, he says, after taking over Cosmic Crow’s old space on Abram Street and opening Growl, a store for comic book and music lovers that connects to his downtown brewery.

Growl’s manager, David Waits, has known Wadlington since their Abilene Christian University days, and the two have tossed around the idea of opening a record store since their 20s. Now, while Wadlington is busy handling the beer side of things, Waits, who has worked in music retail since the early '90s, curates the music.