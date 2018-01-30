Observer Exclusive: Watch the New Video for Wesley Jensen's 'Humanitarians'

Wesley Jensen hasn’t lived in North Texas long, but his time here has been vital to fulfilling his creative potential. The longtime musician packed up his life and family and made a somewhat impulsive decision to relocate from Northern California to Denton in late 2015.

“When I was over there, I got more and more involved in my work in hopes of that helping me be able to create more time with music,” Jensen tells the Observer. “But instead, I got so involved in work that I didn’t have time for music anymore."

"It was under 20 degrees. We actually had to reshoot a scene because I was wearing gloves in the scene." — Wesley Jensen Facebook

Jensen hoped the move would mean a more exciting life for his three children and that a new setting would help his creativity — as well as his wife’s — to flourish. This story is portrayed in the new music video for “Humanitarians,” a track off Jensen’s upcoming EP, set to drop Friday.