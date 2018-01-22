Handicapping the Site of Amazon's Second Headquarters

Late last week, 20 cities, Dallas and Austin among them, learned that they're finalists for what's sure to be one of the biggest corporate developments of the decade, Amazon's second headquarters. The city or region selected by the retail giant is in line for $5 billion in economic development and as many as 50,000 jobs, according to the company.

Because anything worth speculating about is worth betting on, the lovely people at Bovada, one of the world's biggest online sports books, posted odds on the location of Amazon's second site Friday. Here are the top 10 cities on the list, starting with Bovada's favorite, Nashville, Tennessee, along with the Observer's highly scientific analysis of each city's chances. (Bovada's odds are based on a $100 base unit. A bet on a city listed at +1,000, for example, would pay $1,000 on a $100 bet.)