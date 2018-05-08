Dallas County GOP Ordered to Pay Democrats' Attorneys' Fees in Ballot Lawsuit

Dallas County Democrats will be on the ballot for the blue wave, however big it is.

Dallas County District Judge Eric Moyé added insult to injury late Monday for the county's Republican Party. Having already dismissed the Dallas County GOP's attempt to keep dozens of Democrats off the November ballot, Moyé ordered the party to pay more than $50,000 in attorneys' fees to Democrats and their lawyers.

Moyé dismissed the lawsuit, officially brought by Dallas County GOP Chairwoman Missy Shorey, in late April, ruling that Shorey did not have standing to challenge whether the Dallas County Democratic Party had properly filed many of its ballot applications because Shorey was not on the ballot.

"The fact that the judge has ruled before we've even provided our materials proves that once again, there's a problem with being objective." — Missy Shorey Facebook

After his April 23 ruling, Moyé asked both sides to file briefs as to whether he should award the Democrats attorneys' fees. The Dallas GOP failed to do so in the next two weeks, so Moyé ordered the group to pay up. Shorey told the Observer on Monday night that the ruling is further evidence that Moyé, a Democrat, should've recused himself from the case.