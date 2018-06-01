A woman scorned? Hah. Texas laughs at scorned women because when it comes to hellish fury, no woman alive can hold a candle to a dry Texas summer.

Speaking of candles, Texans might not need to keep them handy this season; the state's electricity supply should be able to handle the load despite what's shaping up to be a miserably hot summer. So ... yay.

After a relatively mild 2017, Dallas is well on its way to its typical unforgiving hellscape of a summer in 2018. Sometime over the next couple of days — likely Friday or Saturday afternoon — according to National Weather Service in Fort Worth, D/FW Airport's thermometers will hit 100 degrees for the first time this year, doing so a full month earlier than average (July 1) and three weeks earlier than in 2017 (June 23).