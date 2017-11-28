Police Chase Ends with Driver's Death in Dallas

An unidentified man is dead after rolling his car several times at the conclusion of a police chase in Dallas on Tuesday, Garland police announced. Just after 3 a.m., Garland police officers spotted a gray Acura sedan heading south on Shiloh Road near Forest Lane. The car didn't have a license plate. Officers stopped the car and asked the driver for his license.

The Acura's driver didn't have a license, according to Garland police. When the officer making the traffic stop returned to his car to attempt to identify the driver, the Acura sped off.

A brief chase ensued, covering the four blocks of Shiloh Road that separate Garland from Dallas. The driver wrecked at more than 100 miles per hour after hitting a utility poll, rolling the Acura in front of the New Fine Arts sex shop at Shiloh Road and Perimeter Drive.

The car ejected the driver when it rolled, according to Garland police, and he died at the scene. Police also recovered a gun, reported stolen from Dallas, that they believe was thrown from the car during the accident.

