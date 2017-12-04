Hair-of-the-Dog Meets Fruity Pebbles With City Council's Boozy Cereal

So you went too hard last night. It's the holiday season, so we forgive you — but your hangover may not. Assuming you have nothing to do for the first few hours the day, a little hair-of-the-dog with your brunch may be the fastest route to ... if not health, at least a little sanity.

City Council Restaurant & Bar has made that particularly easy with a grown-up take on a childhood favorite: boozy cereal.

J.R. Reyna, City Council's owner and manager, is relaxed in a utilitarian kind of way. With a laundry list of bartending, menu development and restaurant experience from places such as the W Hotel, Del Frisco’s Grille and The Dram, he knew he needed a killer brunch menu to stand out in an already brunch-saturated neighborhood. After fiddling with the usuals — the hangover burger, chilaquiles, "big-ass biscuits" — he settled on a universally craveable breakfast perfect for sitting out on the patio and mindlessly munching away.

Kathy Tran

The dish ($9.50) comes with a wide-mouth rocks glass filled with your choice of Cocoa Pebbles, Apple Jacks, Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Fruity Pebbles. Alongside the cereal, you'll find cold milk bottles filled with a creamy custom cocktail to pour over top. The cocktails aren’t typical White Russians, either — each is designed to pair with each cereal and takes on a flavor of its own that is intoxicating in more ways than one. With apple whiskey, vanilla vodka, rumchata and espresso tequila all finding their way onto the list, each drink is decadently sweet while still packing a serious punch.

“After you eat the cereal, you take the last of the ‘milk’ and drink it like a shot,” Reyna says. It's like getting two shots of the good stuff with breakfast. The only thing missing is the Saturday morning cartoons.

If you’re still feeling a bit down but not ready to give up the VIP status from last night, for $14, City Council will serve Pedialyte in an ice bucket alongside Champagne flutes. Someone will open the drink right in front of you as it were an actual glass of the bubbly. Ridiculous, but about on par with booze cereal, we suppose.

Most people probably stick to a cup of coffee, two ibuprofen and a big, greasy burger the next day, but there's nothing more comforting than a bowl of kids' cereal the morning after. Assuming you've got a few hours to continue shirking responsibility, City Council Restaurant will take care of you like the beautiful disaster you are.

City Council, 2901 Thomas Ave. Brunch served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

