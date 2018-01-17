Crudo Italian Opens in Preston Center With Brunch, 'Boutique' Wines and Lighter Italian Fare

Crudo Italian, which started in Plano before it was sold, is resurrecting this week in a new location: Preston Center. Chef and partner Javier Perez will helm the new restaurant, which opens Jan. 19 for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. The menu focuses "on handmade artisan pastas and gnocchi, the best meats available and seafood flown in daily," according to a press release. "A robust baking program will produce warm, delicious breads made in-house, as well as an array of fresh desserts."

On the alcohol end of the spectrum, expect "boutique" wines, happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and "old world-style" cocktails, some of which will be made with Crudo's house-label whiskey.

Check out Crudo's menus below.