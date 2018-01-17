 


Crudo Italian is back, this time in Preston Center.
Crudo Italian is back, this time in Preston Center.
Courtesy of Kathy Tran

Crudo Italian Opens in Preston Center With Brunch, 'Boutique' Wines and Lighter Italian Fare

Beth Rankin | January 17, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Crudo Italian, which started in Plano before it was sold, is resurrecting this week in a new location: Preston Center. Chef and partner Javier Perez will helm the new restaurant, which opens Jan. 19 for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. The menu focuses "on handmade artisan pastas and gnocchi, the best meats available and seafood flown in daily," according to a press release. "A robust baking program will produce warm, delicious breads made in-house, as well as an array of fresh desserts."

On the alcohol end of the spectrum, expect "boutique" wines, happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and "old world-style" cocktails, some of which will be made with Crudo's house-label whiskey.

Check out Crudo's menus below.

Lunch_Menu_CRUDO_.pdf
Dinner_Menu_CRUDO.pdf
Brunch_Menu_1-13-2018.pdf

Crudo Italian, 8411 Preston Road. Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

