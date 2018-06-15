Food News: Deep Ellum Brewing Sells, a DFW Craft Brewery Closes and More DFW Food News

In this week's round-up of DFW food news, one of the area's biggest breweries sells to an Austin company, another brewery shutters, new restaurants are coming to West Dallas and more.
Deep Ellum Brewing Co. had big news this week: The brewery has been sold to Austin's Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective, a "portfolio of craft breweries partially funded by Fireman Capital Partners, including Oskar Blues Brewery, Deep Ellum Brewing, Perrin Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beer and Wasatch Brewery," according to the release. The sale "will immediately provide resources for increased production and distribution."
The sale will allow DEBC to continue with its expansion plans, "including a 60-barrel brewhouse at the company’s primary facility that is expected to come online within the next few months," according to the release. "The brewery is operating at maximum capacity and is projecting 55,000 bbls of production in 2018. Deep Ellum is also constructing a taproom in Fort Worth, Texas, that will incorporate a 5 bbl Brewhouse and retail space that is scheduled to open in late fall of 2018.
"We’ve been looking for the right partner to grow the Deep Ellum brand and I believe we’ve found that with CANarchy," says founder John Reardon, who will continue to oversee operations at the brewery. "They’re a group of like-minded people that have not conformed to the status-quo and have hit critical mass on the path of coming together and remaining independent. We’re all in."
- Canary by Gorji, the intimate Dallas bistro known for impeccably cooked meats and its status as the only restaurant in Dallas that does not allow tipping, has shortened its name to Gorji, the last name of chef-owner Mansour Gorji. The restaurant is also closing July 1 for a remodel and will reopen July 13.
- Oak Cliff's Kessler Pie Co. has opened a three-month pop-up shop in Victory Park, according to a press release.
"Located at 2404 Victory Park Lane, Kessler Pie Co. Victory Park will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the end of August," according to the release. "The shop will serve its signature pies in a jar as well as traditional pies (whole and by the slice), all handcrafted and made daily by local artisan bakers using responsibly sourced ingredients. Kessler Pie Co. kicks off a summer of food and beverage openings at Victory Park as a part of the district’s redevelopment. Openings in the coming months include Imoto, an Asian kitchen and bar from Kent & Tracy Rathbun; two unique concepts by Rebees, led by local entrepreneur Tristan Simon; a flagship Mesero; wine bar Burgundy Swine; and Popbar."
- Pilot Point's Whistle Post Brewing Co., an arm of Western Sons Distilling, has closed and ceased operations, according to Beer in Big D. The brewery, which is adjacent to the distillery, has closed as Western Sons refocuses its efforts on its vodka and gin lines.
- A Trinity Groves restaurant has rebranded. Souk, one of the West Dallas "restaurant incubator's" original tenants, is rebranding as Souk: A Kebab House, according to a press release. "The updated concept is a modern, Middle Eastern inspired Kebab House centered around a custom wood-burning grill especially designed for the restaurant," according to the release. "The custom grill features kebab skewer holders, a rotisserie for whole chickens and lamb mashwi (roasted lamb). The temperature on the grill can get as high as 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit."
The new menu will focus on "Lebanese and Middle Eastern small plates with a new section featuring special dishes from the wood-fire," according to the release. "Even a new dessert item comes from the grill. Called Kinafa, phyllo dough will be stuffed with sweet cheese and cooked on the wood fire. With the updated concept, diners can also expect a variety of kebabs from different regions including Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Turkey and Morocco."
- Speaking of Trinity Groves, three new restaurants are opening at Cypress at Trinity Groves, the mixed-use area across the street from the West Dallas development. Via a press release:
Dulcet Café, an artisan coffee and pastry shop, opened in early June in a 2,655-square-foot space.
BingBox Snow Cream is soft opening a 1,330-square-foot dessert shop on June 15. Its specialty is Korean shaved ice, or bingsu, which is designed to have the texture of snow. This is the company’s first U.S. location outside of New York City.
Steam Theory Brewing Co. will open at the end of June. This restaurant, tasting room and brewery will brew upwards of 15 beers at a time, serve more than two dozen beers on tap, and feature a seasonally focused chef-driven menu in its 8,000-square-foot restaurant and tasting room.
- A new bowling alley, movie theater and restaurant called Strike + Reel is opening in 2019 at President George Bush Highway and Holford Road.
"Appropriately named after its roots in bowling and cinema, the 90,000-square-foot venue will feature dine-in movie auditoriums with large-format screens, luxury recliners and full bar service," according to a release. "The unique entertainment destination will also feature bowling, interactive video games and attractions, as well as a chef-inspired restaurant and bar concept."
The new concept comes from Entertainment Properties Group Inc.
