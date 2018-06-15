Food News: Deep Ellum Brewing Sells, a DFW Craft Brewery Closes and More DFW Food News

The sale will allow DEBC to continue with its expansion plans, "including a 60-barrel brewhouse at the company’s primary facility that is expected to come online within the next few months," according to the release. "The brewery is operating at maximum capacity and is projecting 55,000 bbls of production in 2018. Deep Ellum is also constructing a taproom in Fort Worth, Texas, that will incorporate a 5 bbl Brewhouse and retail space that is scheduled to open in late fall of 2018.

"We’ve been looking for the right partner to grow the Deep Ellum brand and I believe we’ve found that with CANarchy," says founder John Reardon, who will continue to oversee operations at the brewery. "They’re a group of like-minded people that have not conformed to the status-quo and have hit critical mass on the path of coming together and remaining independent. We’re all in."