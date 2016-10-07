Food News: Contemporary French Cuisine Coming to Downtown, Pinstack Expands and More
Gemma (pictured here) took the #2 spot on Culturemap's list of the 100 best restaurants in Dallas.
Catherine Downes
In this week's roundup of Dallas-Fort Worth food news, local franchises expand, healthy food gets healthier and CultureMap picks their top 100 restaurants in Dallas for 2016:
- Las Colinas bowling and drinking enthusiasts should be excited to hear that Pinstack — the combination bowling alley, bar and restaurant in Plano — is opening a new location in the neighborhood in summer 2017, according to a press release. "The 50,000-square-foot dining and entertainment destination will offer 28 state-of-the art bowling lanes with lane-side food and beverage service, as well as a private, VIP bowling area," the release reads. The new location will also have a laser tag arena, rock climbing wall and "high-ropes course suspended 20 feet above hundreds of the newest video games." The massive new space will also have a full-service bar and restaurant with a climate-controlled patio.
- Finally, a new restaurant that's not serving Southern food or "Texas fare." Chef Bruno Davaillon is bringing contemporary French cooking to downtown Dallas, Leslie Brenner reports. Bullion will specialize in bistronomie, "the casual yet modern style of restaurants and cooking that has taken hold in France (especially Paris) over the last 10 years or so," Brenner writes. As for the menu, Davaillon gave Brenner some examples. "Simple grilled lobster with a garnish on the side," he says. "We'll do a lot of finishing at the table, especially with jus and sauce. People are missing that part of the entertaining, like finishing a plate with a nice jus or a nice sauce. Nobody really knows how to make sauce anymore. I'm going back to that — a jus, a light version of the sauce. That's really French cooking." The restaurant is slated to open at 400 Record in April 2017.
- A new restaurant is coming to Fort Worth's Waterside development: chef Marcus Paslay’s Piattello Italian Kitchen, slated to open around the holidays. "The Piattello menu will showcase Paslay’s signature from-scratch, in-season cooking philosophy with selections of antipasti, soups & salads, housemade pastas and pizzas, fresh sides and desserts," according to a press release. "There will be a full bar with craft beer, a curated selection of wines and local spirits."
- Snap Kitchen, the healthy grab-and-go meal franchise, has launched a menu of vegan items available starting today, according to a press release. "Instead of swapping in a vegan-friendly protein like tofu for chicken or beef, Snap Kitchen has reimagined vegan dishes from scratch, creating delicious takes on traditional dishes from pot pie to crab cakes."
- CultureMap released its list this week of the top 100 Dallas restaurants of 2016, and you can see the whole list here. Fearing's took the number one spot, followed (in order) by Gemma, Madrina, Lark on the Park and CBD Provisions.
- There's a very interesting local calendar on the horizon, GuideLive reports: a "boylesque" calendar featuring local beer heavy-hitters like Sam Wynne (BrainDead Brewing), Chris Rigoulot (Noble Rey Brewing Co.) and Jeff Dietzman (LUCK at Trinity Groves). Sales of the calendar, put out by Dirtbag Charities, will in part benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Bodhi's Buddies. The collection of beardy, scantily clad, dad bod-proud beermen will launch during North Texas Beer Week.
- This week, Zagat released its list of the 30 best burgers in America, and two Dallas burgers made the cut: the build-your-own at Dugg Burger and the classic at The Grape. Clearly Zagat has never tried Luscher's Uncle Herky.
