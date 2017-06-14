menu

We're Calling It: Rosé Margaritas Are the Official Drink of Summer 2017

We're Calling It: Rosé Margaritas Are the Official Drink of Summer 2017

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Alyson Sheppard
Stirr's Rosé Rita sounds gimmicky is made with tequila, rosé, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice and strawberries.
Alison McLean
Welcome to the 2017 Dallas Summer Drinking Guide, your blueprint to the best summer ever. Hang with us and we'll lead you to the city's best summer drinks, parties and hotspots.

In Dallas, margaritas have never been trendy. They are part of our drinking culture and our heritage, and they have been since they were invented about 5,000 years ago.

But other drinks occasionally sneak up and steal our attention. Take today’s hip beverage: rosé. This pretty pink wine isn’t new, but its intense marketing is. You can buy it bottled in 40s, jelled into gummy bears and frozen into a slushy colloquially called frosé. We admit that we occasionally swap out our happy hour margs for long-stemmed glasses of the pink juice. But, my friends, never again do we have to choose between our first love and our summer fling. Because now there is the rosé margarita.

We first discovered this bastardization at Stirr in Deep Ellum. Its Rosé Rita sounds gimmicky, but it's a solid summer cocktail made with tequila, rosé, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice and strawberries. The fruits complement the natural flavors in the wine, and the rosé gives the whole thing a crisp bite at the end. The drinking experience is familiar yet fresh, and we are giddily declaring it the Official Drink of Summer 2017.

Slurp it down on Stirr’s rooftop, ask bartenders elsewhere to hit your margarita with a splash of rosé or request a floater of tequila, triple sec and lime juice on your next frosé. Just make sure you knock a couple back before fall rolls around; rosé may be out of style and long forgotten by then.

Alyson Sheppard
Alyson Sheppard is a Dallas-based writer who covers cocktails and bars for Playboy and Esquire.
