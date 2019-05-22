21 Things To Do in Dallas This Week

Thursday

Sanadora: Women’s Healing Theater, A Stage Trilogy showcases the healing roles that women play. Each woman character is a curandera (healer) whose pilgrimage examines three scenes tied together by a labyrinth, a pilgrimage and a voyage, which point out the inability to change destiny, unconditional love and a look at the inner world and the external in seeking one’s real identity. Onstage at 7:30 p.m Thursday at Hamon Hall, AT&T Performing Arts Center, 2403 Flora St.,Performances continue at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 214-880-0202 for tickets ($25) or go to BoxOffice@ATTPAC.org. Patricia Urbina directs. Reba Liner

Ro2 Gallery presents the opening reception of Cynthia Giron's Playing in Between solo exhibition, running through July 2. The artist's paintings focus on abstracted forms and represent the duality of having been raised between two cultures as a first generation American. The exhibition's title alludes to the space in which Giron allowed herself to create, ultimately achieving a childlike approach to exploring her own identity. 6-8 pm. The Magnolia Theatre, 3699 McKinney Ave., Suite 100, Dallas. Free. Ro2art.com. Eva Raggio

While legendary pop-soul band Hall & Oates are coming to the WinStar in late September, fans of the duo won't need to wait quite as long to be graced with half of their presence. John Oates is out touring this spring with his Good Road Band, and this low-key venue in Arlington should be just the perfect setting for checking them out. On his own, Oates' music gears not just toward blue-eyed soul, but into a variety of genres, offering forth shambling country-tinged tunes, California surf-style jams and folk-inflected campfire rambles. It's all delivered through Oates' charming and easygoing voice that puts listeners both at ease and in the mood to dance and mingle. With the warm weather arriving, this night under the stars should make for a most pleasing concert-going experience. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Levitt Pavilion, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington. $35-$80 Jeff Strowe

In the first book in the fantasy series by Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson is a dyslexic Manhattan teenager who learns that he’s a demigod child of Poseidon who has to learn to control his newly discovered powers as well as (we’re assuming) his acne and return a master lightning bolt to Zeus before a war breaks out among the gods. See the novel set to music as The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday or at one of several performances through May 26 at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets start at $29 at attpac.org. Eva Raggio

The Pegasus Film Festival began four years ago when local filmmaker Nilool Jalilvand set out to harness the potential of young filmmakers who might not get the chance to put their films before the right pair of eyes. All submissions belong to high school students, to be judged by a panel of jurors, and some of the themes in this year’s films (which are all under 10 minutes) include single parenting and sexual assault. The event also includes a red carpet walk, live music and an award ceremony. Doors 6 p.m., Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane. Tickets are $13 at prekindle.com. Eva Raggio

Friday

A true appreciator of old-school country music, Esther Rose put out one of 2017's most enjoyable listens with her debut album, This Time Last Night. Filled with honky-tonk bluster, cry-in-your-beer tales of woe and tragic tales of misfortune, the songs contained within radiated a classic vibe of a bygone Nashville era when Hank Williams, George Jones and Emmylou Harris haunted the streets and bars. Rose's work quickly caught the attention of Jack White, who enlisted her help with his most recent album, Boarding House Reach. She's also been a featured performer at American Fest, where her eclectic and unique contributions have helped her grace many of the event's largest stages. She's got a new album in the works, so this show should be a good chance to witness Rose's songwriting growth and development firsthand. 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 24 at The Rustic, 3656 Howell St., free. Jeff Strowe

Now playing at Fort Worth’s Jubilee Theatre, 506 Main St., Dennis McIntyre’s taut drama Split Second follows the straight-from-the-headlines story of a respected African American policeman as he arrests a white man who provokes the officer with racist insults. When a gun is fired, there are no witnesses to the suspect’s death. The officer’s subsequent moral dilemma leads to a conflict between truth and justice. Directed by SMU theater professor Bernard Cummings, this production contains strong language and adult situations and is suggested for audience members over 15 years old. Runs through June 23. Tickets, $20-$30, at jubileetheatre.org or 817-338-4411. Reba Liner

Matthew Logan Vasquez is the frontman of Delta Spirit and a founding member of alt-country supergroup Middle Brother. He pens buoyant, celebratory numbers that are catchy enough to be featured in hit TV shows such as Friday Night Lights and Sons of Anarchy, as well as pensive, heartfelt ballads that can bring a tear to the eye. This dichotomy is on full display in his live shows, regardless of whether he's performing solo or with a backing band. The Peterson Brothers and PR Newman are opening. 8 p.m. Friday at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., $20 and up. Jeff Strowe

To close the season, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra is joined by the 200-strong Dallas Symphony Chorus to give life to one of a genius's most forceful masterpieces, Joseph Haydn’s The Creation. Inspired by the Book of Genesis and his initial experiences with Handel’s massive oratorios, Haydn chose for his own maximalist oratorio an impossibly grand subject matter: the creation of the world. Beginning with its notorious chaotic hum, The Creation plots the six days of Judeo-Christian creation and the elemental forces birthed via the songs of archangels and the figures of Adam and Eve. It doesn’t get much heavier than that. Matthew Halls conducts. There are three performances: at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 24 and 25, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26. All performances happen at The Meyerson, 2301 Flora St. Tickets start at $20. More info at mydso.com. Jonathan Patrick

You’ve gotta Czech out (sorry) one of North Texas’ liveliest spring traditions this weekend: the National Polka Festival is a family-friendly cultural celebration that fills downtown Ennis with half-tempos beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday. Things get hopping at 6 p.m. Friday at KJT Hall, 1216 S. Paris St., with the King and Queen Dance Contest and a Polka Princess event for ages 6 to 10. Afterward, soak your danced-out feet in preparation for Saturday’s 7 a.m. PolkaFest Run at 2405 Yorkstown Drive and the parade at 10 a.m., launching on North Clay Street at West Ennis Avenue and continuing to SW Main Street. Other activities include a kolache-eating contest at 1 p.m., a street dance, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, dances and live music, and plenty of traditional Czech food to gorge yourself on. The parade and all downtown activities are free, but admission to dance events is $9 on Friday, $14 on Saturday and $11 on Sunday; kids ages 12 and under are admitted for free. Visit nationalpolkafestival.com. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

The band Cherub enjoys an almost mythical status among Texas noise rock. Their two seminal, early-'90s albums on the legendary Trance Syndicate label, Icing and Heroin Man, set the gold standard for noisy punk coming out of Austin (and all over Texas) at the time, and their influence from their remarkably short run as a band would be felt for the rest of that decade. After a 20-year hiatus, Cherub came out of retirement in 2016 with their 2 Ynfynyty reunion album, which found the band just as vicious as they were in their heyday — and possibly even more so. This past fall they signed a deal with independent heavy music giant Relapse. Even back in the '90s Cherub shows in Dallas were incredibly rare, making their gig at Independent Bar and Kitchen a must-see. Openers are We Are the Asteroid and Cani Sciorri. 8 p.m. Friday at Independent Bar and Kitchen, $15. Wanz Dover

Rude King is from Chicago, but it might as well be from Dallas. They are veterans of the North Texas ska scene, frequently performing at venues like The Kessler, Trees and Three Links. The band left the Windy City for the Lone Star State in 2006, and they haven’t turned back since. Rude King is part of the trio of heavy-hitting ska acts sharing the stage Friday with Los Kung Fu Monkeys and How’s My Driving. It will be a night of crisp brass sections, ear-piercing guitar riffs and dance-inducing beats. 9 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $10-$12. Jacob Vaughn

Saturday

Saturday Night Fever wasn’t the only early John Travolta vehicle in which the future star of Look Who’s Talking, Pulp Fiction and Face/Off escapes a dreary working-class existence by donning a slick costume, dancing and entering contests at depressing nightclubs. There was also its sequel, Staying Alive, and of course, the movie that put Gilley’s and mechanical bulls on the map, the 1980 James Bridges-directed Urban Cowboy. See it in all its grainy, gritty glory on 35mm at 8 p.m. Saturday, and stick around afterward for an inflatable bull-riding party with DJ Bambi Eyes behind the screen at the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. Tickets are $10.75 plus a $1.50 service fee at thetexastheatre.com. Jesse Hughey

For the latest installment of Oral Fixation, a series of curated true life tales delivered in captivating monologues by community members, founder Nicole Stewart brought on a new director, Dr. Njoki McElroy. Freedman’s Town to Botham Jean: Stories For Racial Healing will focus its storytelling on Dallas’ history of racism and oppression. McElroy herself will recount her memories growing up in the early '30s in Freedman’s Town, a post-slavery neighborhood for the black community. See it at 2 p.m. at Lochwood Branch Library, 11221 Lochwood Blvd. Admission is free. Find info on different dates and locations at oralfixationshow.com. Eva Raggio

The members of Rosegarden Funeral Party have been in and out of their hometown of Dallas for the last couple of months. The band’s spring tour has had them traveling from California to Oregon, Utah to Denver and from New Orleans back to North Texas. Rosegarden Funeral Party sounds like they were pulled out of the ’80s, but with every release they put out, and with every show played, they become bigger than the era itself. The show at Armory D.E. is their last in DFW until late June. With Diamonds and Rat Rios, 9 p.m. Saturday at Armory D.E., 2714 Elm St. Free. Jacob Vaughn

Maybe we’re optimistically campy here, but no story deserves a Bob Fosse choreography and chorus lines like a movie based on Dangerous Liaisons about a teenage virgin corrupted by an oversexed rich kid intent on deflowering her in order to win a slow bang with his cokehead stepsister. Cruel Intentions, the Reese Witherspoon-Ryan Phillippe-Sarah Michelle Gellar drama, was every '90s kid’s true awakening into adulthood’s irreversible cynicism; you walked in expecting a fun high school movie and walked out feeling like an unpaid prostitute in a world intent on eating up your innocence. So, kids, let's go see the same story set to music! Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical runs Wednesday-Sunday, May 22-26 at the Wyly Theater, 2400 Flora St. Tickets start at $46 at attpac.org. Wednesday's performance begins at 7 p.m. Eva Raggio

Sunday

Gospel music's Kirk Franklin set Irving on fire with last year's Exodus gospel music experience. So he's doing it again. The second annual Exodus Music & Arts Festival starring Franklin will make a stop at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., at 5 p.m. Sunday. This gospel music concert will include performances by Fred Hammond, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Travis Greene and The Clark Sisters. Franklin has been a pioneering voice in gospel music with his unique blend of gospel themes and mainstream urban sounds. He's sold over 10 million albums and is the first gospel artist to air a music video on MTV. Tickets are between $133 and $457.20 and can be purchased online at livenation.com. Danny Gallagher

The Klyde Warren Park Memorial Day Music Fest is already proving to be superior to all other music festivals just because it's free, but it also takes place at one of the city’s prime spots, a grassy oasis of peace in the midst of downtown’s noise. The event features vendor booths, face-painting and a family game zone, which makes it the one music festival appropriate for children. With performances spread across several stages throughout the day, this year’s acts include local favorites The Effinays and rocker Jonathan Tyler. It takes place 2-10 p.m. Sunday at 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway. Find more info at klydewarrenpark.org. Eva Raggio

Monday

Even the most staid and rhythm-less among us are not immune when this local dance company gets to tappin’. Rhythmic Souls Tap Company, led by the vibrant Katelynn Harris and her team, quite literally throw down beats that will have you working those calf muscles overtime in your seat during Rhythm Revival at 3 p.m. Monday at The Uptown Theater, 120 E. Main St. in Grand Prairie. The special Memorial Day performance pays tribute to all the greats in tap with a live jazz band and performances that celebrate the choreography that’s spank-heel-stepped its way into our cultural history. Tickets are $11 to $31 at rhythmicsoulstapcompany.com. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Tuesday

The Broadway musical Anastasia is based on the 1997 animated movie, which reimagined the fate of the Russian grand duchess, whose grave was rumored to have never been located after revolutionaries killed her family, as a commoner who managed to escape, forgot about her Fabergé-loving lineage, was renamed Anya, raised in an orphanage and later teamed up with two con men to pretend to be the Romanov heiress. The production promises a more historically accurate depiction of events (even though, again, it’s based on a parallel fantasy narrative), and a “more adult” version of the animated classic with 13 new songs in addition to the film’s memorable tunes. See it at 7:30 p.m. at Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. Tickets start at $44 at basshall.com. Eva Raggio

Wednesday

Martha Stewart, the TV host, author and lifestyle guru, will be speaking as part of a moderated conversation at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. The evening will be a look back at Stewart’s career, from her beginnings in modeling to her rise as a pop culture icon. It happens at 7:30 p.m. at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets are $29.50- $69.50 at tickets.attpac.org. Eva Raggio