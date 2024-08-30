 A North Texas Man Earns Elon Musk's Approval With Cybertruck Stunt | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

A McKinney Handyman's Cybertruck Spin-Cycle Stunt Backfires

The owner and operator of Handy&Man home repair company did not expect the reaction he got to his Cybertruck joke.
August 30, 2024
This Tesla Cybertruck driver ran the laundry cycle heard 'round the internet.
This Tesla Cybertruck driver ran the laundry cycle heard 'round the internet. Screenshot from X
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Tesla Cybertrucks are currently one of the most talked-about vehicles on the road, turning heads and catching eyes from most bystanders. But for one North Texas handyman and YouTube content creator, the vehichle's wow factor just wasn’t enough.

This week, Vladimir (who prefers not to disclose his last name) took his highly coveted whip, slapped a large decal of his phone number on the back and took off for a 45-minute cruise on North Central Expressway with a running clothes dryer strapped in the truck bed. Captured by drivers all over the highway, he became an overnight internet sensation.
click to enlarge
The owner and operator of Handy&Man insists that he does not offer wash-and-dry laundry service.
via YouTube
Vladimir runs a one-man home repair and maintenance company called Handy&Man. Since he purchased his Cybertruck last May, he’s been posting videos on his YouTube channel, including “Cybertruck Door Handle Upgrade” and “POV: Driving Cybertruck in the Rain.” The clothes dryer idea had been a bug in his brain for the last couple of months until he finally decided to take his viral ride on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

“I have the YouTube channel that I wanted to make this video for,” Vladimir tells the Observer. “You know, to get some attention and gain some subscribers, and talk about the Cybertruck more. And I just tried it while my [business branding] stickers were on and, you know, it just went sideways."

It was the delicates cycle heard ‘round the internet, and when lauded for his genius marketing stunt, Vladimir insists, “Well, actually it's not. Believe me, it's not.”
“It was intended to be a joke, but for some reason people expect that I do laundry and call me and ask for the laundry service, like laundromat stuff like that," Valdimir says. "But I do home repairs and maintenance. So it’s just, you know, this was part of the joke and people got it wrong.”

Vladimir estimates he’s received from 15 to 20 phone calls per hour since he took his kooky joke public, either hang-ups from curiosity callers or requests for laundry wash-and-dry services.

“I wanted to see the reaction of people for the video content but it came out wrong," he says, “I enjoyed the moment when I was driving because people were so surprised, they were driving home they were all sad and thinking about their own stuff. But as soon as they saw my truck with the dryer running in my bed, they would smile.”
Beyond DFW drivers, the stunt drew the attention of Tesla owner and celebrity technocrat Elon Musk, who called the viral truck-sighting “awesome” on X. Musk also texted Vladimir, but the handyman would not divulge what they discussed in that private interaction.

Vladimir, the viral clothes-drying Cybertruck driver, certainly got the attention he was looking for, but would very much appreciate it if North Texans would stop asking him to do their laundry.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Vanessa Quilantan is a music journalist. She started her career in 2013 at the Dallas Observer and posts original content and drawings on Instagram as @auntbananas420.
Dallas Public Library Loses Digital Access to Papers Including The Dallas Morning News

Education

Dallas Public Library Loses Digital Access to Papers Including The Dallas Morning News

By Charles Farmer
Dallas Momfluencer Nara Smith Named 4th-Most-Influential Creator by Rolling Stone

Social Media

Dallas Momfluencer Nara Smith Named 4th-Most-Influential Creator by Rolling Stone

By Carly May Gravley
Native-owned Flipstone Vintage & Thrift Celebrates the Love of the Dig in Fort Worth

Shopping

Native-owned Flipstone Vintage & Thrift Celebrates the Love of the Dig in Fort Worth

By Kendall Morgan
The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Aug. 28 – Sept. 3

Events

The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Aug. 28 – Sept. 3

By Carly May Gravley and Merritt Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation