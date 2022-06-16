You Are a Shining Star. Prove it at One of Dallas' Best Open Mic Nights.

Dear Dallas: The time has come to step out of your comfort zone and shake up the summer. If you’ve been hiding your impressive musical talents, have aspirations to be this generation’s Jerry Seinfeld or your ears are tired of listening to Harry’s House on repeat, show up to an open mic session around Dallas. When you attend any of these events you can bare your soul by singing an original song, play your beat-up instrument, recite a poem you wrote in your diary or just support the courageous performers by clapping (or snapping) loudly in the audience. Regardless of your role at the open mic, just get there and soak in all that talent.
BeatStreet Poetry Live: Sunday Social and Open Mic at The Free Man
5:30-8 p.m. Sundays
2626 Commerce St.
For those holding in a sick rhyme or flow that needs to be shared with strangers, stop by for a Sunday Social at this Deep Ellum Cajun café and lounge to let it all out. At this afternoon event, the vibes will be on point and attendees will take in African and Caribbean beats from live drummers, enjoy the smell of classic Louisiana dishes and feel the common passion for poetry all in the same room. To guarantee your spot to this event, purchase a ticket in advance for $13.50.
Open Mic Mondays at Buzzbrews Kitchen
7 p.m. Mondays
5815 Live Oak St., #102
If you’re searching for a way to release your creative juices, come out to the Buzzbrews Lakewood location and soothe souls with your music, poetry or comedy act. Hang after for some diner classics, enjoy the new Brewers Arms music pub and mingle with locals involved in the open mic scene. Signups start at 6 p.m. and the show kicks off at 7. Visit their website for more details.
Open Mic Mondays at Chocolate Secrets
7:30-10 p.m. Mondays
3926 Oak Lawn Ave.
You know you’ve been craving a decadent chocolate and mouth-watering wine night, so it only makes sense to visit this culinary experience on a Monday, where you'll also witness a one-of-a-kind evening of entertainment. In between bites of bonbons or nibbles from a savory charcuterie board, prepare yourself for a variety of performers such as rappers, magicians, poets, actors or whoever else may have the guts to show up.
Open Mic Night at Craft and Growler
7-9 p.m. Wednesdays
3601 Parry Ave.
Needing a midweek freedom-of-expression session? Make your way to this Fair Park craft beer bar and brewery every Wednesday and belt out your music, comedy, poetry or story telling of choice with (or without) confidence. While you’re listening, help yourself to a 15% discount on beer to go and enjoy the show. For more details on this weekly show, visit their website.
Open Mic at Backdoor Comedy Club
8 p.m. Thursdays
940 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson
For those stand-up beginners out there, this friendly and supportive club north of Dallas is the perfect place to get your feet wet. To take your first steps into the world of comedy, call the club to get on the set list and then bring your A game on Thursday evening. Comedians have three minutes to get some giggles out of this community of jokesters and prove that they’ve got what it takes. Tickets are $7, and updates can be found on their website and Facebook page.
Swimming with Sharks Comedy Showcase and Open Mic at Reno’s Chopshop
9:30 p.m. Thursdays
210 N. Crowdus St.
All your performance nerves have got to melt away when you meet the host wearing the shark head, aka Noah “Shark” Robinson, at this classic dive bar in Deep Ellum. If you’re the one bringing the laughs, make sure to show up 30 minutes early to get your name on the sign-up list and check their Instagram (@renoschopshop) for updates to the show start times.
4-6 p.m. Saturdays
1409 Botham Jean Blvd.
This caffeine hangout in the Cedars district has been hosting open mics for the past 17 years, so it’s safe to say that spending your Saturday afternoon here is a solid choice. Opening Bell prefers that musicians perform original material with sets limited to two songs or 10 minutes. To share your craft with the world, make sure to fill out the signup sheet or just stop by to cheer from afar.